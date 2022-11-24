Bars & Lounges
Al's Garage, Sports Bar and Gaming
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11760 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ColdPress Express @ Downtown Summerlin
No Reviews
2010 Festival Plaza Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89135
View restaurant
Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110
No Reviews
2110 N Rampart Blvd #110 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurant