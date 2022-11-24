Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Al's Garage, Sports Bar and Gaming

review star

No reviews yet

11760 W Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89138

Popular Items

NY Steak Salad
Al's Angus Sliders
Al's Steak Dip

Starters

Al's Wings & Fries

Al's Wings & Fries

$19.00

1¼ pound (about 8 wings); hot, med or mild buffalo, Mango & Habanero, BBQ, Sweet Chili, dry garage spice. (Sub slaw/side salad no problem)

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Hand battered, fried shrimp tossed in choice of any wing sauce or lime juice & cracked pepper. Served on a bed of cabbage

Chicken Strips & Fries

Chicken Strips & Fries

$17.00

Hot, med, mild buffalo, Mango & habanero, BBQ, Sweet Chili or Dry garage spice. (Sub slaw/side salad no problem)

Crispy Dill Pickle Chips

$10.00

Sliced round and fried golden

Fried Zucchini Sticks

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

House-made. Served with Ranch

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$17.00

Six of our Marinated Grilled Black Tiger Shrimp Served with Our Creamy Pesto Aioli

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Cream Cheese Filled, Served with Ranch Dressing

JC Filet Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips with pico de gallo, olives, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream & our signature cheese sauce. With Steak or Chicken

Onion Rings

$10.00

A Tower of Al’s Rings served Chipotle Ketchup & Jalapeno Cheddar Ranch

Smothered Tots

$9.00

House-made cheese sauce, crispy bacon, chipotle ranch, green onion

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

A combination of Fresh Artichoke, Spinach, & Creamy Parmesan Cheese Served with Tri Color Tortilla Chips. Sub Carrots & Celery for $2

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Shoestring fries tossed in truffle oil and parmesan cheese. Served with house made truffle aioli and curry ketchup.

Truffled Mac Bites

$12.00

Smoked gouda mac, white truffle oil, and parmesan

Sliders

Al's Aged Sliders

$17.00

Three All Grass Fed Beef Patties Served on Brioche buns with Provolone Cheese, Boursin Cheese Spread, Pickled Onions, Fresh Arugula, Tomatoes & Topped With “Chipotle Ketchup” with a Choice of a Side

Al's Angus Sliders

$15.00

Ketchup, grilled onion, cheese, pickle.

Tri-Tip Sliders

$16.00

House marinated and shredded. Artichoke, Tomato & “Oil Pan Drippings”

Ultimate Sliders

Ultimate Sliders

$17.00

Three all Grass Fed Beef Patties, Slow Roast Tri Tip, Muenster Cheese, And Caramelized Onions Served with Chef’s House Made Shallot Jam on Brioche bun with a Choice of side

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, House Made croutons, Parmesan cheese and a creamy Caesar dressing. Add Chicken $6, Add Crispy Shrimp or Coho Salmon $8, Add Ahi $9*

NY Steak Salad

NY Steak Salad

$23.00

8oz Grilled NY Strip Sliced, Hand Picked Organic Harvest Blend Greens, Arugula, Avocado, Red Onions, Roasted omatoes, Smokey Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Glaze.

Al's Raked Out Salad

Al's Raked Out Salad

$13.00

Organic Harvest Blend Greens, Roasted Tomato & Artichokes, Shaved Red Onion, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Toasted Almonds, Sherry Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $6, Add Crispy Shrimp or Coho Salmon $9, Add Ahi $9

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Crisp Iceburg topped with Blue Cheese, Bacon Bits, Scallions, Tomato, shaved red onions. Add Chicken $6, Add Crispy Shrimp or Salmon $8

Entrees

$25 To-Go Thanksgiving

$25.00
Al's Burger

Al's Burger

$15.00

.½ pound. Double patty, double cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and Al’s sauce. Add fried egg, bacon or avocado $2

Al's Club

Al's Club

$14.00

Topped with Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Mesclun Lettuce & Sliced Tomato, Chef’s Secret Tomato Jam Spread & Mayonnaise Served on a Choice of Wheat, White or Sour Dough Bread. Choice of a Side

Al's Reuben

$16.00

Al's Steak Dip

$16.00

Shaved prime rib on a fresh Hoagie roll with grilled onions, Horseradish spread, Au jus, Provolone Cheese

Al's Wings & Fries

Al's Wings & Fries

$19.00

1¼ pound (about 8 wings); hot, med or mild buffalo, Mango & Habanero, BBQ, Sweet Chili, dry garage spice. (Sub slaw/side salad no problem)

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Crispy or blackened shrimp topped with lettuce and chipotle sauce, house made slaw and Mexican crème’ fresh

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla, chicken or steak, guacamole, cheese, fries, salsa.

Chicken Strips & Fries

Chicken Strips & Fries

$17.00

Hot, med, mild buffalo, Mango & habanero, BBQ, Sweet Chili or Dry garage spice. (Sub slaw/side salad no problem)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried golden with chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and Al’s sauce $13.00

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Wild caught Alaskan Pollock, hand battered served with fries, coleslaw, tarter sauce and red wine Vinager

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, Roasted Tomatoes & Artichokes, shredded Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, "Pesto Aioli"on Toasted Rosemary & Sea Slat Schatiattia Bread.

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Squash, Grilled onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, "Pesto Aioli" on Toasted Rosemary & Sea Salt Schatiattia Bread

King Crab and NY Steak

$19.00

Alaskan crab legs, halved; and an 8oz certified Black Angus steak

NY Steak 8oz

$24.00

Certified Black Angus served with Seasonal Vegetable and choice of Red Mashed Potatoes or any side

Steak & Shrimp

$38.00

The Rachel

$16.00
Tri-Tip Grilled Cheese

Tri-Tip Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Choice of White, Wheat & Sour Dough Bread, Cheddar Cheese, grilled onions, Tri Tip

Very Possible Burger

$18.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Hashbrowns

$5.00

Side King Crab

$14.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Mashed Potato

$6.00

Side of Veggies

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Toast

$1.50

Side of Egg Whites

$2.00

Side of Sweet Potatos

$6.00

Side of Chips of Salsa

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chx Fingers

$10.00

Kids Chx Wings

$10.00

Kids Chz Burger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chz

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Bread pudding served with bananas, vanilla ice cream, caramel, and topped with whipped cream.

Fried Oreos

$9.00

Four Oreos dipped in homemade batter served with vanilla bean ice cream topped with Oreo crumbles, Nutella, and whipped cream

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$9.00

oreo mousse served with a healthy scoop of coffee ice cream, nutella

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11760 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89138

Directions

Gallery
Al's Garage, Sports Bar and Gaming image
Al's Garage, Sports Bar and Gaming image

