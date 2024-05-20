Al's Hamburger 131 S Washington St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Diner since 1934. Burgers, sandwiches, sides, shakes and malts.
Location
131 S Washington St, Green Bay, WI 54301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Daily Buzz Espresso Bar - 124 East Walnut Street
No Reviews
124 East Walnut Street Green Bay, WI 54301
View restaurant
Black & Tan Grille - 130 E. Walnut Street
No Reviews
130 E. Walnut Street Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurant
Mangiare - 121 North Adams Street
No Reviews
121 North Adams Street Green Bay, WI 54301
View restaurant
Player 2 Arcade Bar - Green Bay
No Reviews
219 North Washington Street Green Bay, WI 54301
View restaurant