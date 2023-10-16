$10 off orders $17 or more
FOOD

Sliders

2 Sliders and Fries

2 Sliders and Fries

$15.99
Slider and Fries

Slider and Fries

$10.99
Slider Only

Slider Only

$7.45

Nashville Fried Chicken

3pc Chicken Strips

3pc Chicken Strips

$18.99

6pc Boneless Wings

$13.99

Chicken and Waffles

2 Waffles and 2 Chicken Strips

2 Waffles and 2 Chicken Strips

$18.14

2 Waffles

$10.34

Bowls

Al's Loaded Fries

Al's Loaded Fries

$16.89

Sides/Extras

Add Cheese

$1.00

Sauces

Extra Pickles

$1.00
Extra Strip

Extra Strip

$5.45
Fries

Fries

$3.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Curly Fries

$5.99

DRINKS

Can of Soda

Can of Coke

$1.99

Can of Sprite

$1.99