Al's Hot Chicken - West LA

review star

No reviews yet

10821 Venice Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90034

Popular Items

THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1
3 Large chicken tender strips
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2

Sandwiches

THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1

THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1

$11.95

Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2

THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2

$19.95

2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Sandwich Only

Sandwich Only

$8.95

Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Nashville Fried Chicken

Quarter Chicken (Leg & thigh)

Quarter Chicken (Leg & thigh)

$9.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Quarter Chicken (Breast & wing)

Quarter Chicken (Breast & wing)

$9.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$15.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

3 Large chicken tender strips

3 Large chicken tender strips

$13.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings

6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$14.99

Six jumbo wings, fries, and pickles

Chicken & Waffles

2 Waffles + Leg & Thigh

2 Waffles + Leg & Thigh

$13.95

Two waffles, one chicken leg and one thigh, butter and syrup

2 Waffles + Breast & Wing

2 Waffles + Breast & Wing

$13.95

Two waffles, one chicken breast and one wing, butter and syrup

2 Waffles + 2 Strips

2 Waffles + 2 Strips

$13.95

Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup

2 Waffles

2 Waffles

$7.95

Two waffles with butter and syrup

Bowl

Al's Loaded Fries (Large)

Al's Loaded Fries (Large)

$12.99

A bowl of crinkled fries, topped with chopped chicken tenders, coleslaw, pickles and sauce

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.95
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.95
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95Out of stock
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.95
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.95Out of stock
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Extras

Pickles

Pickles

$1.00

Al's White Sauce

$0.50

Al's Hot Sauce

$0.50

Al's Honey Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Wings Sauce

$0.50

Red Hot Sauce

$0.50
Extra Strip

Extra Strip

$4.49

Add Cheese

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.95

Beverage

Bottle of Spring Water

$1.99

Bottle of Coca Cola

$2.99

Bottle of Diet Coke

$2.99

Bottle of Sprite

$2.99

Can of Sprite

$1.99

Can Of Coca Cola

$1.99

Can of Diet Coke

$1.99

Can of Pepsi

$1.99

Can of Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle of Lipton Ice Tea

$2.99

Can of Crush

$1.99

Can of Root Beer

$1.99

Milk

$1.99Out of stock
