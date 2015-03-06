Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al's Pizza Chicago

review star

No reviews yet

6344 West Irving Park Road

Chicago, IL 60634

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese
16" Cheese
24" Cheese

12" Small

12" Al's Special

$17.95

12" BLT Special

$17.95

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.95

12" Italian Cheesy Beef

$17.95

12" Margarita

$16.95

12" Meat Lovers Special

$18.95

12" Taco

$18.95

12" Western Special

$17.95

12" Cheese

$14.95

14" Medium

14" Al's Special

$20.95

14" BLT Special

$20.95

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.95

14" Italian Cheesy Beef

$20.95

14" Margarita

$18.95

14" Meat Lovers Special

$21.95

14" Taco

$21.95

14" Western Special

$20.95

14" Cheese

$15.95

16" Large

16" Al's Special

$23.95

16" BLT Special

$23.95

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

16" Italian Cheesy Beef

$23.95

16" Margarita

$21.95

16" Meat Lovers Special

$24.95

16" Taco

$24.95

16" Western Special

$23.95

16" Cheese

$17.95

18" Family

18" Al's Special

$26.95

18" BLT Special

$26.95

18" Buffalo Chicken

$26.95

18" Italian Cheesy Beef

$26.95

18" Margarita

$24.95

18" Meat Lovers Special

$27.95

18" Taco

$27.95

18" Western Special

$26.95

18" Cheese

$19.50

24" Pizza King

24" Al's Special

$42.95

24" BLT Special

$42.95

24" Buffalo Chicken

$42.95

24" Italian Cheesy Beef

$42.95

24" Margarita

$41.95

24" Meat Lovers Special

$43.95

24" Taco

$43.95

24" Western Special

$42.95

24" Cheese

$29.50

Pan Pizza

10" Pan

$18.95

12" Pan

$21.95

14" Pan

$24.95

Stuffed Pizza

10" Stuffed

$19.95

12" Stuffed

$22.95

14" Stuffed

$24.95

Panzarotti

Cheese Panzarotti

$10.00

Slice | Personal Pizza

Slice Salad/Soda Combo

$6.50

Personal Pizza

$7.95

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Baked Clams

$10.00

Jumbo Wings 6pc

$8.95

Jumbo Wings 12pc

$15.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.25

French Fries

$3.00

Cheesy Fries

$4.50

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$4.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.00

Breaded Zucchini

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Mixed Combo Basket

$10.00

Soup & Salad

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.25

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.50

Antipasto Salad

$11.50

Garden Tossed Salad

$7.50

Tomato, Onion & Cucumber Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Caesar salad

$8.50

Chicken Caesar salad

$13.50

Chicken

Half Fried Chicken

$12.50

Whole Fried Chicken

$15.95

Half BBQ Chicken

$12.50

Whole BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Chicken Vesuvio

$17.25

Chicken Lemone

$17.25

Fish, Shrimp & Ribs

2pc Cod Dinner

$11.75

3pc Cod Dinner

$13.50

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$14.00

Rib Tip Dinner

$13.50

1/2 Slab BBQ Ribs

$14.00

Full Slab BBQ Ribs

$22.00

1/2 Slab BBQ Ribs & 1/2 Chicken

$22.00

Pasta

Spaghetti

$10.95

Penne

$10.95

Adele’s Homemade Lasagna

$14.00

Rigatoni

$10.95

Linguine

$10.95

Baked Rigatoni

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti

$13.95

Chicken Parmigiana w/ Spaghetti

$12.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.95

Meat Ravioli

$10.95

Cheese Ravioli

$10.95

Pasta & Peas

$10.95

Sandwiches

Al’s Kickin’ Chicken

$11.00

Ribeye Steak

$15.00

Hamburger

$7.95

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Double Hamburger

$10.00

Double Cheeseburger

$11.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.55

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Breaded Italian Chicken

$12.00

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Italian Beef

$9.50

Italian Beef w/ Mozzarella

$10.50

BBQ Beef on Hamburger Bun

$9.50

Italian Sausage

$8.50

Combo Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Meatball w/Marinara

$9.50

Fish Fillet w/Cheese

$10.00

Pepper & Egg

$8.50

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Homemade Cannoli

$4.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.50

Eli’s Cheesecake

$6.50

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.69

Can

$1.25

6-Pack

$5.99

2 Liter

$3.49

Water Bottle2.50

$1.25

Tea

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60634

Directions

Gallery
Al's Pizza image
Al's Pizza image
Al's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hands On Thai & Sushi - Addison
orange star4.4 • 2,825
7117 W Addison st chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext
Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5957 West Belmont Avenue Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park - 5700 W. IRVING PARK RD.
orange star3.6 • 15
5700 W Irving Park Rd Chicago, IL 60630
View restaurantnext
Bluebird - Portage Park - 3938 N. Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3938 N. Central Ave Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext
Taco Burrito King - Norridge
orange star4.2 • 842
4427 N Harlem Ave Norridge, IL 60706
View restaurantnext
Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4250 North Central Avenue Chicago, IL 60634
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston