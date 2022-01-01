Al's Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
905 Federal Highway, Lake Park, FL 33403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill - North Palm Beach
3.5 • 627
400 US-1 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurant
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - NORTH PALM BEACH
No Reviews
525 U.S. Highway One North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurant
Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island - 2415 N Ocean Ave
No Reviews
2415 N Ocean Ave Singer Island, FL 33404
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lake Park
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant