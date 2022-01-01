Al's Pizza imageView gallery

Tacos Regular

Asada

$6.95

Pastor

Pollo

Taco Loaded

Asada

$14.00

Large Grandma

$17.00

Quesadillas Pequeñas

Small Gourmet

$9.95

Medium Gourmet

$16.50

Large Gourmet

$18.50

Sicilian

Sicilian

$18.00

Appetizzers

Frijoles fritos/Fried beans dip

$3.99

Queso derretido/Melteld cheese dip

$5.50

Guacamole

$4.25

Queso derretido con chorizo y jalapeno/Melted cheese w/ Mexican sausage and jalapeño

$6.50

Nachos con frijol y queso con pico de gallo y crema/Nacho w/ beans and cheese pico de gallo and sour cream

$7.25

Taquitos con guacamole, pico de gallo y crema/Taquitos w/ guacamole pico de gallo and sour cream

$7.99

Quesadilla con pico de gallo y crema/Cheese quesadilla w/ pico de gallo and sour cream

$6.99

Nacho fries con pico de gallo y crema/Nacho fries w/ pico de gallo and sour cream

$6.99

Alitas de pollo (8) con apio/Chicken wings (8) w/ celery

$7.50

Lunch Specials

Carne asada/Beef steak

$6.99

Carnitas/ Mexican style fried pork

$6.99

Al pastor/Roast pork

$7.25

Pechuga de pollo ala palncha/Grilled chicken breast

$6.99

Carne de res en salsa roja/Beef steak in red sauce w/ potatoes

$6.99

Puerco en salsa verde/Fried pork in green spicy sauce

$6.99

Burrito

$6.99

Burrito mojado/Wet burrito

$7.25

Chimichanga

$7.25

Chile relleno y enchilada/Cheese Stuff poblano pepper and enchilada

$7.25

Chile relleno y taco suave o dorado/Cheese stuff pepper and a soft or hard shell taco

$7.25

Chile relleno y tamal/Cheese stuff pepper and a tamal

$7.50

2 Enchiladas en salsa verde con queso fundido de pollo,res/2 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef with green sauce and melted cheese

$7.25

2 enchiladas en salsa roja con queso fundido de pollo o res/2 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef with red sauce and melted cheese

$7.25

2 tacos de carne al gusto,harina, maiz o dorado/2 tacos your choice of meat, crispy corn or flour tortilla

$7.25

Tostada linda pollo res o Puerco/Taco salad crispy flour tortilla shell with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of meat

$7.50

Fajitas de res o pollo

$8.99

Beef or chicken fajitas

$8.99

2 flautas de pollo o res/2 flautas

$7.25

Quesadilla de pollo o res/Chicken or beef quesadilla

$7.25

Tacos

Taco

$1.99

Tripa/Tripe

$2.50

Lengua/Beef Tongue

$2.50

Burritos

Asada/Steak Burrito

$6.99

Al pastor/Roast Pork Burrito

$6.99

Pollo/Chicken Burrito

$6.99

Carnitas/Pork Burrito

$6.99

Vegetariano/Veggie Burrito

$6.99

Barbacoa/BBQ Burrito

$6.99

Buche/Pork Stomach Burrito

$6.99

Carne molida/Ground Beef Burrito

$6.99

carne de res en Chile rojo/Beef in Red Sauce Burrito

$6.99

Carne de Puerco en chile verde/Pork in Green Sauce Burrito

$6.99

Burritos mojados/Wet Burrito

$7.99

Chimichanga

$7.99

Kids Menu

Alitas de pollo (5)/Chicken wings (5)

$6.25

Piezas de pollo empanizado (5)/Chicken nuggets (5)

$5.99

Filete de pescado empanizado o ala plancha/Fish fillet

$6.99

Camarones enpanizados(5)/Breaded shrimp (5)

$6.99

Amburguesa con queso/Cheese burger

$5.99

2 Tacos al gusto/2 tacos

$5.99

2 Quesadillas de maiz con carne/2 corn tortilla quesadillas

$5.99

House Specials

Churrasco con camarones/Skirt beef steak and shrimp

$14.99

Churrasco/Skirt beef steak

$12.99

Carne asada/Grill steak

$10.99

Palomilla/Marinated beef steak

$11.99

Bistek ranchero con nopales/Ranchero steak w/ cactus

$11.99

Bistek encebollado/Steak w/ grilled onions

$11.99

Bistek ala Mexicana/Mexican stile steak

$11.99

Carnitas/Mexican stile fried pork

$10.99

Al pastor/Roast pork

$10.99

Pechuga de pollo ala plancha/Grilled chicken breast

$10.99

Barbacoa de res/BBQ Beef

$10.99

Pollo en mole/Chicken in tasty mole sauce

$10.99

Milanesa de res o pollo/Breaded steak or chicken breast

$11.99

Chuletas de Puerco/Pork chops

$10.99

Chiles rellenos/Cheese stuff peppers

$11.99

Chile relleno, enchilada y taco/Stuff pepper, enchilada and taco

$11.99

Fountain

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Orange Soda

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.79

Milk

$2.50

Cream Soda

$1.00

Jarrito

$1.99

Can

Sprite Can

$1.00

Mountain Dew Can

$1.00

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Brisk Ice Tea Can

$1.00

Minute Maid Lemonade Can

$1.00

Sunkist Orange Can

$1.00

Fanta Grape Soda Can

$1.00

Ginger Ale Can

$1.00

Dr Pepper Can

$1.00

Pepsi Can

$1.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.00

Capri Sun

$0.75

Root Beer

$1.00

Redbull

$3.50

Bottle

Bottle Water

$1.00

Snapple

$2.00

Horchata

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.75

Coke 2 Liter

$2.75

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.75

Tea/Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Carry-out Large Cheese (Monday)

Carry-out Large Cheese (Monday)

$8.99

Specials

2 Slice Cheese w/ Can Soda

$4.95

Large 1 Topping

$12.45

Large 1 Topping & 10 Wings

$19.95

2 Large 1 Toppings & 2 Liter

$25.95

1 Large Cheese, 1 Baked Ziti, 1 Large Salad

$25.95

1/2 Cold Sub w/Soup

$7.95

Cup Soup,salad,garlic Knots

$6.25

Slice, Soda, Salad

$6.25

2 Slice W 1 Topping +Can Soda

$5.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Chix Sorrentino

$18.95

Rigatoni With Rolls&salad

$9.95

Family Special #1

$25.95

Family Special #2

$19.95

Cold Bruschetta Pasta

$8.95

Salad Soup

$6.95

Sandwich And Chips

$6.25

Bruschettta Appetizernwith Sliced Bread

$6.99

Small Soup

$2.50

Grilled Chicken And Bacon Sub

$9.25

Slices

1 Slice

$2.25

2 Slice

$4.50

3 Slice

$6.75

4 Slices

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta w/ Meatball

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders 3 Pc

$7.95

Kids Mozzarella Sticks 3 Pc

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Slice of Pizza

$4.95

Kids One Hot Dog

$5.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

905 Federal Highway, Lake Park, FL 33403

Directions

Gallery
Al's Pizza image

