Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al's Hot Chicken - El Monte

review star

No reviews yet

3854 peck road unit b

El Monte, CA 90034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Combos

Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries.

Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries.

$11.95

Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Combo #2 Two Nash Sandwiches & Two Fries.

Combo #2 Two Nash Sandwiches & Two Fries.

$19.95

2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Combo #3 Three Chicken Strips and Fries.

Combo #3 Three Chicken Strips and Fries.

$13.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Combo #4 Two Waffles & Two Chicken Strips.

Combo #4 Two Waffles & Two Chicken Strips.

$13.95

Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup

Sandwich Only

Sandwich Only.

Sandwich Only.

$8.95

Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Sides/Extras

Fries.

Fries.

$3.95
Coleslaw.

Coleslaw.

$4.95
Mac & Cheese.

Mac & Cheese.

$4.95
Extra Strip.

Extra Strip.

$4.49
1 Waffle.

1 Waffle.

$3.95
Al's Loaded Fries.

Al's Loaded Fries.

$12.99

A bowl of crinkled fries, topped with chopped chicken tenders, coleslaw, pickles and sauce

Chicken Salad.

Chicken Salad.

$11.99

Extra Sauces

Beverage

Refrescas

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3854 peck road unit b, El Monte, CA 90034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Xecora Gastronomia Urbana - El Monte
orange star4.5 • 1,420
11583 Lower Azusa Rd El Monte, CA 91732
View restaurantnext
Baby bros pizza & wings
orange starNo Reviews
11007 Lower Azusa Rd,Ste C El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
Tonkotsu House Ramen - El Monte
orange starNo Reviews
12010 RAMONA BLVD #4 EL MONTE, CA 91732
View restaurantnext
Shakey's Pizza El Monte CA
orange star4.4 • 471
11420 Valley Blvd El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
B Nutritious - El Monte
orange star4.6 • 542
3311 Tyler Ave El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
La Palma La - 11012 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
11012 Main Street El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Monte

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Monte
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston