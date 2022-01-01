Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al's Hot Chicken - Sherman Oaks

review star

No reviews yet

14518 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1
3 Large chicken tender strips
Al's Loaded Fries (Large)

Sandwiches

THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1

THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1

$11.95

Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2

THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2

$19.95

2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Sandwich Only

Sandwich Only

$8.95

Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Nashville Fried Chicken

Quarter Chicken (Leg & thigh)

Quarter Chicken (Leg & thigh)

$9.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Quarter Chicken (Breast & wing)

Quarter Chicken (Breast & wing)

$9.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$15.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

3 Large chicken tender strips

3 Large chicken tender strips

$13.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings

6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$14.99

Six jumbo wings, fries, and pickles

Chicken & Waffles

2 Waffles + Leg & Thigh

2 Waffles + Leg & Thigh

$13.95

Two waffles, one chicken leg and one thigh, butter and syrup

2 Waffles + Breast & Wing

2 Waffles + Breast & Wing

$13.95

Two waffles, one chicken breast and one wing, butter and syrup

2 Waffles + 2 Strips

2 Waffles + 2 Strips

$13.95

Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup

2 Waffles

2 Waffles

$7.95

Two waffles with butter and syrup

Bowl

Al's Loaded Fries (Large)

Al's Loaded Fries (Large)

$12.99

A bowl of crinkled fries, topped with chopped chicken tenders, coleslaw, pickles and sauce

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.95
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.95
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.95
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.95Out of stock
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Extras

Pickles

Pickles

$1.00

Al's White Sauce

$0.50

Al's Hot Sauce

$0.50

Al's Honey Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Wings Sauce

$0.50

Red Hot Sauce

$0.50
Extra Strip

Extra Strip

$4.49

Add Cheese

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.95

Utensils & Single Use

No Utensils

Knife

Fork

Spoon

Napkins

Ketchup Packets

Honey Packets

Beverage

Bottle of Spring Water

$1.99

Bottle of Coca Cola

$2.99

Bottle of Diet Coke

$2.99

Bottle of Sprite

$2.99

Bottle of Lipton Ice Tea

$2.99

Can of Sprite

$1.99

Can Of Coca Cola

$1.99

Can of Diet Coke

$1.99

Can of Pepsi

$1.99

Can of Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Can of Crush

$1.99

Can of Root Beer

$1.99

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14518 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Directions

Gallery
Al's Hot Chicken image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS
orange star4.7 • 1,037
14622 VENTURA BLVD SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
The Crabby Crab
orange star4.1 • 2,013
4457 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Ve Station - 14435 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.6 • 4,276
14435 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
Ocado - Sherman Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
14568 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Sherman Oaks
orange star4.5 • 936
14550 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Anajak Thai
orange star4.1 • 973
14704 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91335
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sherman Oaks

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
The Crabby Crab
orange star4.1 • 2,013
4457 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Malama Pono Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,242
13355 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurantnext
NOODLE WORLD JR. - SHERMAN OAKS
orange star4.7 • 1,037
14622 VENTURA BLVD SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Sherman Oaks
orange star4.5 • 936
14550 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston