Pizza

Al’s New York Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

158 Hialeah Dr

Hialeah, FL 33010

Specialty Pizza (Deep Copy)

Black Truffle

$20.00+

Black Truffle Cream, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms and Finished with White Truffle Oil.

Spicy Pepperoni

$20.00+

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pepperoni, Crushed Red Pepper.

Breakfast

$20.00+

Eggs, Touch of Heavy Cream, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Bacon.

Four Seasons

$21.00+

Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Gorgonzola and Mozzarella.

Hawaiian

$19.00+

Light Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham and Pineapples.

Margherita

$22.00+

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and a drizzle of Olive Oil.

Supreme

$22.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.

Ultimate White

$19.00+

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Gorgonzola and Fontina. *No Sauce

Cheese Pizza

$17.00+

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.

Appetizers (Deep Copy)

Garlic Rolls

$5.99+

Scratch made rolls with garlic and parmesan.

Calzone & Stromboli (Deep Copy)

Calzone

$10.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Parmesan.

Stromboli

$11.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella.

Pepperoni Rolls (6 Rolls)

$11.00

Pepperoni and Mozzarella baked in our fresh dough and a side of tomato sauce.

Build Your Own Pizza (Deep Copy)

Beverages (Copy)

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Arizona Tea

$1.50

Slice (Deep Copy)

2 Slices

$6.99

Beverage

$6.99

Daily Specials (Deep Copy)

2 x 20"

$65.00

2 x 20 inch, 2 topping pizzas 12 Garlic Rolls 2 Liter Soda

2 x 16"

$45.00

2 x 16 inch, 2 topping pizzas 6 Garlic Rolls 2 Liter Soda

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy scratch made New York style pizza. The garlic rolls are amazing and everything is made with with that New York style you know and love.

Location

158 Hialeah Dr, Hialeah, FL 33010

Directions

