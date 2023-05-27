Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alstadts Ale House

408 Alstadts Hill Road

Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

Starters

Fried Pickles

$8.99

A generous portion of Fried pickles served with our special dipping Sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Served with tortilla chips for dipping. Made to share!

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

5 Mozzarella cheese sticks served with warm marinara

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Crispy fries, chopped bacon, and nacho cheese sauce.

Nachos Grande

$8.99

Tortilla chips topped with our chili, nacho cheese sauce, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and onions.

Small Wings

$9.99

Your Choice of BBQ, Mango, Habanero, or Buffalo

10 Wings

$16.99

10 Deep fried Wings with your choice of wing sauce

Large Wings

$30.99

20 large Deep Fried Wings. Served with your selection from our wing sauce

Salads

BLT Salad

$13.99

A Generous Portion of Lettuce topped with tomatoes, bacon bits & Homemade Croutons and your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Famous Burger Menu

Served with Arugula, Grilled Plum tomato, Pickle and choice of one side
BBQ Burger

$15.99

Half pound burger topped with BBQ Sauce cheddar, creamy coleslaw

Build Your Own Burger

$16.99

Build Your Own Half Pound Burger with many different toppings!

B&B Burger

$16.99

Half pound burger with Bleu Cheese & Devils Due Bourbon Glaze

Green Chili Burger

$15.99

Half pound burger loaded with Green Chili Relish, queso Cheese, pickled red onions.

Pimento Burger

$16.99

Half pound fresh burger with Jalapeno Jelly, pimento cheese, and applewood smoked bacon

Sandwiches & Subs

All sandwiches served with 1 choice of side
Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Tender Smoked pork Served with our BBQ Sauce and Coleslaw

Beef Brisket and Cheese Sandwich

$16.99

Smoked Beef Brisket with onions sweet peppers and finished with provolone cheese.

Fried Pollack Sub

$14.99

Mild White Fish battered & Served on a sub bun with tartar sauce

Soups

Beef Chili

$5.99

12oz bowl of mildly spiced chili with cheddar cheddar cheese and sour cream

Cream of Crab

$8.99

Our house recipe touched with a kiss of Cream Sherry.

Sides

Fries

$3.99
Mac & Cheese

$3.99
Coleslaw

$3.99

Specials

Fresh sauteed veggies with pasta ,garlic and thyme over pasta
10 oz. Rib-eye steak

$29.99

10 oz choice hand cut ribeye steak. Grilled to your specifications! Served with one side.

Pasta with Fresh Veggies

$17.99Out of stock

Kids

Grilled cheese

$5.99

Grilled American Cheese with one side.

Chicken tenders

$6.99

Kids portion of chicken tenders with a choice of side.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Alstadts Ale House offers American Fare in a relaxed adventure sports themed atmosphere. We offer a large selection of draft and bottled beer, wine and full selection of liquor. Enjoy your favorite game on our big screens, live outdoor music on select days, seating on the covered deck and sunset views of the Shenandoah Valley every evening."

408 Alstadts Hill Road, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

