Alt City Beverage Company

10 Reviews

435 Ionia Ave SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Order Again

Popular Items

VANILLA LATTE
MASALA CHAI LATTE
BROWN BUTTER CARAMEL

SMOOTHIES

20oz FREAKY TIKI

$9.43

20oz • PINEAPPLE • ORANGE • MINT • HEMP SEED • COCONUT MILK • BANANA

20oz GOOD MORNING DARKNESS

$9.43

20oz • COLDBREW COFFEE • COCOA NIBS • BANANA • MAPLE • OAT MILK

20oz STRAWBERRY SIPPIN'

$9.43

20oz • STRAWBERRY • BANANA • LEMON • AGAVE • OAT MILK

10oz KID'S 🍓 SIPPIN'

$5.59

10oz • STRAWBERRY • BANANA • LEMON • AGAVE • OAT MILK

20oz GOOD VIBES ONLY OKAY

$9.43

20oz • BLACK TEA • BLUEBERRIES • BANANA • LEMON • HONEY • FRESH BASIL

20oz KALE YEAH, DUDE

$9.43

20oz • ORGANIC GREENS• CELERY • GREEN APPLE • ORANGE • LEMON • BANANA

20oz ALWAYS SUNNY

$9.43

20oz • GUAVA NECTAR • MANGO • LIME • ORANGE • BANANA • OPTIONAL CHILE DE ARBOL

20ozPUMPKIN PIE, OH MY GOURD!

$9.43

ICED TEA

GREEN TEA

$4.99

BLACK TEA

$4.99

HIBISCUS TEA

$4.99

COFFEE LATTE

BROWN BUTTER CARAMEL

$6.99

LOVE'S DARK CHOCOLATE

$6.99

HONEY & CINNAMON

$6.99

DIRTY CHAI

$6.99

PINEAPPLE & COCONUT MILK

$6.24

CAMPFIRE SMOKED MAPLE

$6.99

VANILLA LATTE

$6.99

PLAIN LATTE

$6.99

ACTUAL 🎃 AND SPICE

$6.99

TEA LATTE

MASALA CHAI LATTE

$6.99

MATCHA LATTE

$6.99

GINGER TURMERIC OAT MILK

$6.99

COLDBREW COFFEE

MEDIUM ROAST COLDBREW

$5.99

DARK ROAST COLDBREW

$5.99

COLDBREW & COLA

$5.99Out of stock

COLDBREW & TONIC

$5.99

ZERO PROOF COCKTAILS

MOSCOW FUEL

$6.99

16oz • GINGER • LIME • MINT • SODA

STRAWBERRY ALOE COOLER

$6.99

16oz • ALOE WATER • PINEAPPLE • STRAWBERRY • ROSE

CITRUS G&T

$8.99

16oz • CHOICE OF GIN ALTERNATIVE • HOUSE SPARKLING CITRUS TONIC • HONEY • LIME

BURNT HONEY SOUR

$8.99

16oz • CHOICE OF WHISKEY ALTERNATIVE • BURNT HONEY • FRESH LEMON JUICE

PALOMA

$8.99

16oz • RITUAL TEQUILA • AGAVE • LIME • GRAPEFRUIT

STAYCATION!

$8.99Out of stock

16OZ • SPARKLING HIBISCUS MARGARITA •

🐍 COBRA LIBRE!

$8.99Out of stock

MAIDEN FAIRE

$6.99

BITTER BEAR

$10.99Out of stock

BUBBLY DRINKS

ALT CITY COLA

$4.99Out of stock

16oz • MADE FROM SCRATCH COLA • FAMILIAR COLA FLAVORS, BUT UNLIKE ANYTHING YOU'VE EVER HAD BEFORE

LEMON LIME SODA

$4.99

16oz • HOUSE MADE LEMON LIME SODA • MADE WITH LOTS OF FRESH LEMONS AND LIMES • PUCKER UP!

SPARKLING TONIC

$4.99

16oz • HANDCRAFTED QUININE TONIC • MADE WITH LOTS OF FRESH CITRUS AND AROMATICS • SERVED WITH A SLICE OF ORANGE

ESPRESSO DRINKS

LEMON ESPRESSO SODA

$5.99

16oz • A SPARKLING COMBINATION OF LEMON ELDERFLOWER SYRUP, ESPRESSO, AND SODA WATER

BOURBON VANILLA ESPRESSO SODA

$5.99

16oz • A SPARKLING COMBINATION OF BOURBON VANILLA SYRUP, ESPRESSO, AND SODA WATER

PINEAPPLE ESPRESSO SODA

PINEAPPLE ESPRESSO SODA

$5.65

HONEY CITRUS TONIC ESPRESSO

$5.99

16oz • HOUSE FAVORITE • SPARKLING COMBINATION OF HONEY, ESPRESSO, AND OUR CITRUS TONIC

MIAMI VICE

$5.99

IMMUNITY SHOTS

ORANGE IMMUNITY SHOT

$3.00

PINK IMMUNITY SHOT

$3.00

BLUE IMMUNITY SHOT

$3.00

LIQUID DEATH

LIQUID DEATH - STILL

$2.00

LIQUID DEATH - SPARKLING

$2.00

LIQUID DEATH - MANGO

$3.00

LIQUID DEATH - LIME

$3.00

LIQUID DEATH - BERRY

$3.00

CULTURED KOMBUCHA

NAMASTE NECTAR

$6.50

YOOPER BERRY

$6.50

GENUINE GINGER

$6.50

RISHI BOTANICALS

BLACK LEMON

$3.50

GRAPEFRUIT QUINCE

$3.50

ELDERBERRY MAQUI

$3.50

SCHISANDRA BERRY

$3.50

TURMERIC SAFFRON

$3.50

DANDELION GINGER

$3.50

GREEN TEA TONIC

$3.50

BERGAMOT OOLONG

$3.50

HELLA BITTERS & SODA

HELLA GRAPEFRUIT

$3.50

HELLA DRY

$3.50

HELLA GINGER TURMERIC

$3.50

HELLA SPRITZ

$3.50

SHORT'S

THIRST MUTILATOR CAN

$2.50

ROOT & REVELRY

CARDAMOM GRAPE

$4.00

LAVENDER CHERRY

$4.00

BLUEBERRY LEMON

$4.00

ORANGE VANILLA

$4.00

SIREN SHRUB CO.

TART CHERRY

$4.00

BASIL

$4.00

RHUBARB

$4.00

HOP LARK TEA

CITRA BOMB

$3.50

CALM ONE

$3.50

GREEN TEA ONE

$3.50

HOPPY ONE

$3.50

SPLIT SINGLES

FEVERTREE SINGLE

$2.00

GHIA SINGLE

$4.00

DROUGHT

ORANGE IMMUNITY POTION

$11.00

BLUE IMMUNITY POTION

$11.00

PINK IMMUNITY POTION

$11.00

CASAMARA CLUB

CASAMARA SINGLE CAN

$3.00

DRAM

DRAM SPARKLING SINGLE CAN

$2.50

DRAM +HEMP SINGLE CAN

$4.50

SPIRITS

RITUAL GIN 750ML

$28.00

RITUAL WHISKEY 750ML

$28.00

RITUAL TEQUILA 750ML

$28.00

RITUAL RUM 750ML

$28.00

MONDAY GIN 750ml

$38.00

MONDAY WHISKEY 750ml

$42.00Out of stock

MONDY MEZCAL 750ml

$40.00

FREE SPIRITS BOURBON 750ml

$36.00

ITALIAN ORANGE

$34.00

APERITIF ROSSO

$34.00

ITALIAN SPRITZ

$34.00

GNISTA FLORAL WORMWOOD

$38.00

GNISTA BARRELED OAK

$38.00

JALISCO 55

$40.00

KENTUCKY 74

$38.00Out of stock

SPICED 74

$38.00

BLACK GINGER

$40.00

WINE

ROSE

$26.00

RED

$26.00Out of stock

WHITE

$26.00

ZEPHYR

$28.00

VELVET

$28.00

SAUVAGE

$28.00

PASTICHE

$28.00

VERJUS BLANC

$15.00

MERLOT

$16.00

COCKTAILS

CURIOUS NO. 1

$10.00

POMEGRANATE NEGRONI

CURIOUS NO. 2

$10.00

SPICY MARG MEETS A DARK & STORMY

CURIOUS NO. 3

$10.00

CURIOUS NO. 4

$10.00

SICILIAN SPRITZ BLOOD ORANGE

CURIOUS NO. 5

$10.00

CURIOUS NO. 7

$10.00Out of stock

CURIOUS CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL

CURIOUS NO. 6

$10.00Out of stock

MIXERS

ATB - AROMATIC

$25.00

ATB - ORANGE

$25.00

ATB - NEW ORLEANS

$25.00Out of stock

MULTI-PACK

HELLA GRAPEFRUIT 4 PACK

$11.00

HELLA LEMON LIME 4 PACK

$11.00

HELLA DRY 4 PACK

$11.00

HELLA GINGER 4 PACK

$11.00

HELLA MIX 4 PACK

$11.00

THIRST MUTILATOR 6PK

$12.50

GHIA SODA 4PK

$22.00

GHIA ORANGE GINGER 4PK

$22.00

GHIA LIME + SALT 4PK

$22.00

GHIA MIX 4 PK

$22.00

FEVERTREE 4PK GRAPEFRUIT

$7.50

FEVERTREE 4PK INDIAN TONIC

$7.50

FEVERTREE 4PK COLA

$7.50

FEVERTREE 4PK GINGER BEER

$7.50

FEVERTREE 4PK LIME YUZU

$7.50
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
SERIOUSLY FUN DRINKS

