Otra Vez

83 Reviews

$$

1001 Julia St

New Orleans, LA 70113

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markToilets
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Otra Vez brings chef Akhtar Nawab's innovative Mexican cuisine to the South Market District of New Orleans. We aim to provide thoughtful and delicious food, beverage and hospitality in a warm and inviting environment. Our goal is to cook with pride and integrity and have a lot of fun doing it. We’re thrilled to be a part of the amazing New Orleans community!

1001 Julia St, New Orleans, LA 70113

