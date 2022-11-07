Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Burgers
Sandwiches

Alta Strada Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

92 Central Street

Wellesley, MA 02482

Popular Items

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
Caesar Salad
Penne Alla Vodka

Appetizers

Arugula Salad

$12.00

with Extra Virgen Olive Oil, Grilled Lemon, Shaved Parm.

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Roasted brussels sprouts with pomegranates seeds, candied pecans, and orange zest vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad with Garlicky Bread Crumbs

Creamy Burrata

$19.00

4 oz ball of burrata (Lioni Brand NJ) with Slow Roasted Baby Carrots, Hazelnut Pesto and Chili Oil.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Garlic Bread with Spicy Tomato Dipping Sauce, Not available Gluten Free .

Nonna’s Meatballs

Nonna’s Meatballs

$16.00

Meatballs with Whipped Ricotta and Spicy Tomato Basil Sauce

Ricotta

$14.00

With toasted Crostinis ,salt, pepper and evoo.

San Daniele Prosciutto

$19.00

Thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma, green tomato mostarda, pecorino pepato and grilled bread (4 pc grilled francese bread)

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Fresh baby spinach with black olives, backyard cherry tomatoes, red onion, tossed with homemade blue cheese dressing.

Pasta

AOP w/ Spaghetti

AOP w/ Spaghetti

$24.00

Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, e Pomodoro Garlic in Olive Oil , milled San Marzano Tomatoes

ChItarra w/ Lobster, Shrimp

$39.00

with Lobster, Shrimp, Spicy Tomato, and Basil

Fedelini Vongole

$28.00

Manilla Clams, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon and Parsley

Lune

$26.00

Mushroom filled ravioli with more sliced mushrooms in a light cream sauce, finished truffle oil, Parmigiano cheese & parsley.

Penne Alla Vodka

$24.00

Milled tomatoes and cream sautéed with a touch of vodka, basil, S&P and chili flakes, garlic, & butter. Finished with parmigiano cheese.

Pumpkin Ravioli

$26.00

with Brown Butter, Pine Nuts, Pomegranate Reduction, and Pecorino

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$28.00

Our bolognese sauce is a ragout of veal, pork and beef slow cooked with a touch of milled San Marzano tomatoes, butter and our thin, ribbon-like pasta. Finished with parm cheese.

Gluten Free Spaghetti AOP

$27.00

Gluten Free Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, e Pomodoro

Gluten Free Spaghetti Alla Vodka

$27.00

Gluten Free Spag w/ Alla Vodka Sauce

Gluten Free Spaghetti w/ Bolognese

$31.00

With a five meat red sauce, rosemary, sage. and Parm.

Gluten Free Spaghetti w/ Lobster &Shrimp

$41.00

Gluten Free Spaghetti with Lobster, Shrimp, Spicy Tomato, and Basil

Gluten Free Spaghetti w/ Vongole

$30.00

GF Spag w/ Manilla Clams, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon and Parsley 2

Entrees

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Arugula, Frisee, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions

Chicken Parm Old School

$27.00

Our chicken parm is our signature chicken Milanese with spicy tomato basil sauce and melted fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of roasted broccoli with garlic and evoo.

Grilled Branzino with Artichoke Caponata

$35.00

With Artichokes Caponata. finished with Spicy Gremolata, side of Grilled Lemon, parsley and evoo

Mamma Zecca Eggplant Entrée

$27.00

Thinly sliced crispy eggplant layered with Mozzarella cheese and served over a spicy San Marzano Tomato Basil Sauce. Finished with grated parmigiano and parsley. Served with a side of roasted broccoli with garlic and evoo.

Salmon

$36.00

Salmon is seasoning with salt, pepper, thyme then seared with blended oil, plated over white beans, spinach, and confit tomatoes. Topping with Olives tapenade and a side of grilled lemon wedge.

Butchers Cut

All proteins are served with Roasted Butter Nut Squash, Broccoli Rabe, Parsnip Puree Red Wine Sauce.

Fillet Mignon 8 oz Prime

$59.00

Fillet mignon (beef tenderloin) 8oz. Pan seared filet in canola oil, seasoned with salt, pepper and rosemary. With Roasted Butter Nut Squash, Broccoli Rabe, Parsnip Puree Red Wine Sauce

New Zealand Lamb Chop

$65.00

3 Lamb Chop (4oz each) on the Bone cooked to Med Rare With Roasted Butter Nut Squash, Broccoli Rabe, Parsnip Puree Red Wine Sauce

Pork Chop 12 oz

$46.00

Heritage Pork Chop 12 oz bone in. Grilled pork chop, seasoned with salt, pepper, canola oil and rosemary. With Roasted Butter Nut Squash, Broccoli Rabe, Parsnip Puree Red Wine Sauce

Individual 12 " Pizza

All Pizzas are individual 6 slice 12" pizza pies. Pizzas are not available Gluten Free.

Individual 6 Slice Cheese Pizza 12"

$17.00

All Pizzas are individual 6 slice 12" pizza pies. Pizzas are not available Gluten Free.

Individual 6 Slice Margherita Pizza 12"

$17.00

All Pizzas are individual 6 slice 12" pizza pies. Pizzas are not available Gluten Free.

Individual 6 Slice Bianca Pizza 12"

$17.00

All Pizzas are individual 6 slice 12" pizza pies. Pizzas are not available Gluten Free.

Kids Menu

Kids Penne Red Sauce

$13.00

Penne, Milled Tomato, Evoo, Salt and Pepper

Kids Spaghetti Red Sauce

$13.00

Milled Tomato, Evoo, Salt and Pepper

Kids Penne Butter

$13.00

Tossed with Butter

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$13.00

Tossed with Butter

Kids Gluten Free Spag Butter

$16.00

Kids Gluten Free Spag Red Sauce

$16.00

Kids Salmon Filet with Brussel Sprouts

$21.00

Our 7oz Salmon

Kids Chicken Milanese w/Sautéed Spinach

$19.00

Milanese is 8 oz chicken breast

Italian Cheese Fries

$11.00

Sides and Extras

Chicken Breast Grilled Side

$12.00

Chicken Milanese Breast Side

$14.00

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Salmon Side Portion

$16.00

Side of Broccoli

$10.00

Side of Bolognese Sauce

$18.00

Side of Aglio, Olio, e Pomodoro Sauce

$9.00

Side Sauce of Mushrooms, Truffle, Parm

$16.00

Side of Tomato Basil Sauce

$8.00

Side Red Sauce

$6.00

Side Chitarra sauce with w Lobster & Shrimp

$26.00

Side Chitarra Sauce no Shrimp no Lobster

$9.00

Side of Spicy Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Side of Alla Vodka Sauce

$8.00

Grated Parmesan Cheese 2 oz

$4.00

Side of Crostini short 5 pieces

$3.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$13.00

Almond cake layered with marsala, decaf coffee, mascarpone and topped with powdered sugar and crispy chocolate pearls.

Mascarporeos

$13.00

with Mascarpone Cream

Bomboloni

$13.00

Donut Holes with Warm Ricotta Dulce Chocolate & Strawberry Sauce

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

92 Central Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

