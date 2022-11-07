Italian
Burgers
Sandwiches
Alta Strada Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
92 Central Street, Wellesley, MA 02482
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweet Basil - Needham - 942 Great Plain Ave
4.6 • 717
942 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurant