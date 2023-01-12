  • Home
Alta Tuscan Grille 68 Route 100 North

No reviews yet

68 Route

Ludlow, VT 05149

PRIMI

Alta Meatballs

Alta Meatballs

$15.00

housemade tomatoe sauce, parmigiana

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

romaine, radicchio, red onion, celery, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, sun dried tomatoes, provolone, chickpeas, Italian vinaigrette

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

PAPRIKA, LEMON JUICE

Minestrone soup

Minestrone soup

$13.00

house made with carrots, celery, kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, garlic, EVO, green beans, basil

Tomato & Burrata

Tomato & Burrata

$16.00

Evoo, Balsamic Glaze, Basil

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine hearts tossed in house made dressing,topped with fried capers, white anchovies & side of fontina croutons

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$22.00

roasted tomato, olives, chili flake & tuscan croutons

Alta Shrimp Scampi

Alta Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

lemon, butter, garlic, Tuscan croutons

PIATTI

Bistecca

Bistecca

$42.00

roasted garlic, rosemary

Tomahawk

Tomahawk

$155.00

served with sautéed broccolini, lemon potatoes, red wine sauce & peppercorn sauce

Branzino

Branzino

$50.00

broccolini, cherry tomatoes, fingerling potatoes, butter & garlic

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$58.00

served with lemon potatoes & scampi sauce

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$34.00
Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$36.00
Vermont Wagyu

Vermont Wagyu

$75.00

8oz chuck Denver cut with potatoes gratin & sautéed asparagus

Pastas

Brown Butter Lobster Linguine

Brown Butter Lobster Linguine

$42.00

garlic, shallots, red pepper, parmesan, chive

Cauliflower Cacio e Pepe

Cauliflower Cacio e Pepe

$24.00

cream, parmesan, pecorino, black pepper

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$28.00

cream, butter, garlic

Macaroni Caruso

Macaroni Caruso

$28.00

bechamel sauce, English peas, pancetta, truffle oil, panko

Truffle Mushroom Ravioli

Truffle Mushroom Ravioli

$32.00

truffle mushroom ravioli sautéed in a creamy portobello sauce

MY Carbonara

MY Carbonara

$32.00

pancetta, parmesan, cream, fried eggs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$32.00

house made tomato sauce & meatballs, parmesan,

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$26.00

house made tomato sauce, parmesan

Orecchiette con Salsiccia

Orecchiette con Salsiccia

$34.00

Fresh Orecchiette with sweet italian sausage & broccoli rabe

Cioppino

$38.00

PEI mussels, little neck clams, calamari, shrimp & a rustic sauce

Old Style Bolognese

Old Style Bolognese

$36.00

Vermont Fresh pappardelle, parmesan, pomodoro, carrots

Penne ala Vodka

$34.00

Vodka reduction with heavy cream, parmesan, pomodoro, caramelized onion

Gnocchi con Funghi

Gnocchi con Funghi

$34.00

House made gnocchi with ricotta, roasted wild mushrooms, peas & a sage brown butter

Sides

Lemon Garlic Potatoes

$8.00

Lemon, garlic, herb

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00Out of stock

EVOO, Garlic

Sautéed Broccoli

$8.00

EVOO, Garlic

Sautéed Wild Mushrooms

Sautéed Wild Mushrooms

$8.00

Sautéed in Red Wine Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Pomodoro

$12.00

Kids Pomodoro & Meatballs

$16.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$12.00

Kids Meatballs

$12.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

house made mixed berries sauce

Dark Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Lemon sorbet

$8.00

Raspberry sorbet

$8.00

Mixed sorbet

$8.00
Mixed Berries

Mixed Berries

$12.00Out of stock

tossed in cane sugar, cognac

Mascarpone Lemon Berry

$12.00

Barista

Cappuccino

$7.00

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

Espresso

$7.00

Tea

$5.00

Soda

Cranberry

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Soda

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Sparkling

$7.00

Flat

$7.00

Red Wine

Alessandro Rivetto. Barbaresco, (B,15)

$90.00Out of stock

Allegrini Amarone della Valpolicella Classico (B,up)

$225.00

Villa Antinori Toscana Red, (B6)

$55.00

Azienda Agricola Elvio Tintero (B,9,10)

$80.00

Banfi . Brunello di Montalcino (B,24)

$160.00

Biondi-Santi (B,up)

$390.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon,

$60.00

Boscarelli Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (B, Up)

$90.00

Bricco Mondalino Barbera del Monferrato. Superiore, (B,5,6)

$52.00

Cantina Zaccagini. (F,2)

$42.00Out of stock

Caparzo Brunello di Montalcino, (B,12,13)

$92.00

Caparzo .Rosso di Montalcino. (F,8)

$56.00Out of stock

CASTELLO di MONSANTO . Chianti Classico Riserva (B,8)

$78.00Out of stock

Catina Appellation Vista Flores. Malbec

$46.00

Conterno Fantino Valpolicella

$194.00Out of stock

Barolo Vigna Pressneda. Conterno Fantino (B22)

$150.00Out of stock

Damilano, Nebbiolo d'alba. (F,7)

$50.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Vineyards.Cabernet Sauvignon (B, Up)

$190.00

Famiglia Pasqua. Amarone Della Valpolicella (B,16)

$88.00

Feudo Principi di Butera ,Nero d’Avola, (F,3)

$42.00

Goldeneye .Pinot Noir (B,22)

$142.00

Ginestra Barolo (B,3)

$275.00

Heitz Cellar (B,up)

$170.00

Lamole di Lamole. Chianti Classico DOCG, (F,7)

$52.00

Martin Ray Diamond Mountain Cab Sauv (B,18)

$110.00

Massolino Langhe. Piedemont (B,17)

$94.00

Matane. Primitivo, (B,6,7)

$42.00

Patz and Hall Hyde Vinyard Pinto Noir (B,20)

$120.00

penner-Ash Pinot Noir (B,23)

$140.00

Piatelli Premiun Reserve .Malbec. (F,5)

$46.00

Proyecto . La Garnacha Salvaje del Moncayo, (F,4)

$38.00

Renato Ratti Barbera d'Asti Battaglione. (F,6)

$50.00

Renato Ratti Barolo Marcenasco (B,up)

$185.00

Sassoregale Sangiovese,

$44.00

Sea Sun Pinot Nior,

$58.00

Sella & Mosca. Cannonau Di Sardegna. (F,6)

$48.00

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars . Artemis .Cab Bottle (B,21)

$145.00

Stags Leap SLV Cab Sauv (B,up)

$365.00

Stemmari Pinot Noir. (F,Dwn)

$38.00

Tasca d'almerita Nero d'Avola (F,5)

$38.00

Tedeschi “San Rocco” Valpolicella Ripasso , (B11)

$52.00Out of stock

Tenuta San Guido .Guidalberto (B,up)

$180.00

Torraccia Del Piantavigna (B,up)

$98.00

Trefethen “Eshcol” Red Blend, (B4)

$58.00

Trefthen Dragons Tooth Red Blend (B,18)

$110.00

Umani Ranchi Jorio. (F,1)

$34.00

Red Wine by the Glass

Sassoregale Sangiovese

$13.00

Catena Malbec

$13.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$16.00

Bonanza Cab Sauv

$16.00

White Wine

Antinori “Bramito” Chardonnay,

$48.00

Bucci . Verdicchio Del Castelli di Jesi,

$48.00

Cantina Mesa “Guinco” . Vermentino,

$39.00

Charles Krug Sauv Blanc

$34.00

DoZoe Albarino,

$33.00

Marques de Caceres Verdejo

$34.00

Martin Ray Chardonnay,

$44.00

P.J. Valkenberg “Two Princes” Riesling,

$36.00

Pricipato Pinot Grigio,

$32.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Serego Aligheri “Possessioni”,

$45.00

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellar “AVETA” Sauvignon Blanc,

$54.00

Trefethen Estate Chardonnay,

$72.00Out of stock

Umani Ronchi Pecorino,

$34.00

White Wine BTG

M. de Caceres Verdejo

$12.00

Martin Ray Chardonnay

$14.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Charles Krug Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Stemmari Rose

$12.00

Mionetto Prosecco Split

$10.00

Rose wine

Stemmari rose

$34.00

Famiglia pasqua "11 minutes" rose

$44.00

Miraval rose

$32.00

Rose wine BTG

Stemmari rose btg

$12.00

Famille Perrin rose btg

$12.00

LP PRIMI

LP Italian chopped salad

$60.00

LP Caesar Salad

$60.00

LP Alta Meatball

$60.00

LP Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$60.00

LP Tomato & Burrata

$34.00

LP Pei Mussels

$88.00

LP Alta Shrimp Scampi

$88.00

LP PIATTI

LP Whole Branzino

$50.00

LP Grilled Red Snapper

$58.00

LP Crispy Eggplant Parm

$136.00

LP Crispy Chicken Parm

$144.00

LP Tomahawk

$155.00

LP PASTA

LP Cioppino

$152.00

LP Gnocchi Con Funghi

$136.00

LP Orecchiette Con Salsiccia

$136.00

LP My Carbonara

$128.00

LP Old Style Bolognese

$144.00

LP Macaroni Caruso

$112.00

LP Penne Alla Vodka

$136.00

LP Spaghetti & Meatballs

$128.00

LP Brown Butter Lobster Linguini

$168.00

LP Truffle Mushroom Ravioli

$128.00

LP Spaghetti Pomodoro

$104.00

LP Cauliflower Cacio E Pepe

$96.00

LP Fettuccini Alfredo

$112.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
