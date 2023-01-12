Alta Tuscan Grille 68 Route 100 North
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank You For Dining With Us!
Location
68 Route, Ludlow, VT 05149
