Alta Vaca Grill 7740 Nova Drive

review star

No reviews yet

7740 Nova Drive

Davie, FL 33324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Lomito sandwich
10oz Argentinean picanha steak
Grilled chicken sandwich

Appetizer

Chicken empanada

$3.50

Handcrafted chicken empanada

Ham & cheese empanada

$3.50

Handcrafted ham & cheese empanada

Beef Empanada

$3.50

Matambre relleno

$14.00

Stuffed flank steak with egg & ham, carrots and a side of ensalada rusa

Picada Half Chorizo Only

$6.00

Molleja Single Bbq

$7.00

Picada

$12.00

Provolone

$12.00

Single Chorizo

$4.00

Special Empanada

$3.00

Picada Half Morcilla

$6.00

Egg Plant

$3.00

Extra Steak

$10.00

Fresh Salads

Caesar salad

$8.00

Romaine, croutons with shaved parmesan over creamy caesar dressing

Mixed green salad

$8.00

Baby mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions

Ensalada rusa

$8.00

Ensalada rusa with carrots, green peas & mayo

Traditional Argentinean sandwiches

Lomito sandwich

$19.00

Thinly sliced filet mignon, mozzarella, ham, lettuce, tomatoes with mayo chimi with French fries

Vacio sandwich

$17.00

Flap steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions with mayo chimi served with French fries

Grilled chicken sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions with mayo chimi served with French fries

Chorizo sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Argentinean Choripan, lettuce, tomato, onions with chimichurri served with French fries

Milanesa Sandwich Beef

$15.00

Special Vacio Sand

$15.00

Special Milanesa Sand

$15.00

Sand Miga

$2.50

Our Best Selling

Argentinean Parrillada para dos

$59.00

Grilled sampler for 2 (Flap Steak (vacio), picanha, chicken, sausage, blood sausage Served with two sides - French fries or mixed green salad and chimichurri sauce

Burgers

Alta Vaca burger

$17.00

Angus grilled burger, mozzarella, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried egg with mayo chimi served with french fries

Classic burger

$15.00

Angus grilled burger, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese with mayo chimi served with French fries

Veggie burger

$14.00

Grilled veggie burger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions served with French fries

Argentinean Style Milanesas

Beef Milanesa Napolitana

$18.00

Pounded light breaded beef or chicken served with French fries or green salad

Chicken Milanesa Napolitana

$18.00

Lunch Special Chicken Milanesa

$14.00

beef milanesa

$15.00

Pounded beef light breaded served with French fries or mixed green salad

Chicken milanesa

$15.00

Pounded chicken light breaded served with French fries or mixed green salad

Milanesa A Caballo Beef

$17.00

Milanesa a Caballo Chicken

$17.00

Lunch Special Beef Milanesa

$14.00

Lunch Special Napolitana

$16.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Chicken A Caballo

$17.00

Argentinean Platters

10oz Argentinean Skirt Steak

$22.00

Entrana steak served with chimichurri sauce and one side

10oz Argentinean picanha steak

$21.00

Sirloin steak Cap served with chimichurri sauce and one side

10oz Argentinean flap steak

$20.00

Vacio steak served with chimichurri sauce and one side

Ribs

$18.00

Chicken

$15.00

Ny Steak

$28.00

10 Oz Ny York

$24.00

Argentina Produtos

Mantecol

$3.50

Bananina

$2.00

Tita

$1.50

Havana Dulce De Leche

$9.00

Dulce De Leche

$8.00

Yerba

$7.00

Jorgito Caja

$12.00

Budin

$8.00

Mini Alfajores

$7.00

Don Satur/ Lincoln

$3.00

Galletita

$3.50

Desserts

Traditional caramel Flan

$7.00

Flan con dulce de leche y crema

Argentinean bread pudding

$7.00

Budin de pan estilo Argentino con dulce de leche y crema

Creme Brule

$7.00

Argentinean cake with layers of crispy meringue, almond paste, walnuts, dulce de leche and whipped cream

Arrollado

$5.00

Alfajor

$3.00

Beer by Bottle

Corona

$5.00

Special Beer

$3.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella Atrois

$5.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Coffee

Cortadito

$3.00

Cortadito coffee

Espresso

$2.50

Espresso coffee

Cafe Con Leche

$3.50

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Jupina

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Postobon

$2.00

Wine by the glass 5 oz

$6.00 Wine Glass

$6.00

2x1 Wine Special

$6.00

Wine by the bottle

Santa Ana Malbec - Mendonza, Argentina (red)

$20.00

Alamos Malbec - Mendoza, Argentina (red)

$24.00

Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon - Central Valley Chile (red)

$26.00

Castillo Clavijo Crianza - Rioja, Spain (red)

$32.00

JLohr Cabernet - Paso Robles, USA (red)

$34.00

Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre - Verona, Italy (red)

$36.00

Mendoza Station Sauvignon Blanc - Mendoza, Argentina (white)

$18.00

Ecco Domani Pino Grigio - Veneto, Italy (white)

$26.00

La Vuelta Unoaked Chardonnay - Mendoza, Argentina (white)

$28.00

Valpolicella Allegrini

$36.00

Special Deal Wine

$18.00

Champagne

$35.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Paso De Los Toros

$3.00

Especial Drink

$1.00

Limonata Pelegrino

$3.00

Pelegrino Orange

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Sparkling water

Pelegrino

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Mex Coke

$3.00

Water

Zephyrhills

$2.00

Fiji

$3.00

Kids Menu

Grilled chicken sandwich

$8.00

Tender

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Salad

$4.00

Rusa

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7740 Nova Drive, Davie, FL 33324

Directions

