Altar 645 Sterling Place

review star

No reviews yet

654 Sterling Place

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Order Again

Cocktails

Cheeky Baby

$6.00

Holy Smoke

$15.00

Inner Clarity

$16.00

Queen of all Saints

$14.00

Muse

$15.00

Femme Fatale

$14.00

Reverend Jones

$14.00

Haitian Vodou

$14.00

Northside

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

Pimm's cup

$14.00

Base Camp

$15.00

Rye smash

$15.00

New york Sour

$15.00

Gin Gin mule

$15.00

Mezcal Mule

$15.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Queens Park Swizzle

$15.00

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

$15.00

Penicilin

$15.00

Mexican Intervention

$12.00

Summer Sherry Cobbler

$12.00

Saffron Tonic

$12.00

Late Summer Spritz

$12.00

Sinful Lady

$12.00

Bonal Shandy

$12.00

Why is the Grinch green

$15.00

For all the Hohohos

$15.00

The Mariahhh

$15.00

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer

$15.00

Bolivian Snow

$15.00

Faith Healer

$15.00

Boxing Day

$15.00

Dear Santa

$15.00

Hottt for Santa

$15.00

Burrito de Belen

$15.00

Santa Papiii

$15.00

Chocolate Hallelujah

$15.00

Sterling Nutcraccker

$15.00

Sherry Cobbler

$12.00

Beer

Estrella Galicia

$6.00

Save the Robots IPA

$8.00

Aspall Cider

$9.00

Sumac Gose

$10.00

Wine

Cousin Oscar Cinsault GLS

$13.00

Cousin Oscar Cinsault BTL

$56.00

Cal Ron Garnacha Blanca GLS

$13.00

Cal Ron Garnacha Blanca BTL

$54.00

Linus Rosé GLS

$13.00

Linus Rosé BTL

$56.00

Cava GLS

$12.00

Cava BTL

$48.00

Flood Orange Gls

$16.00

Flood BTL

$64.00

Puro C Gls

$12.00

Puro C BLT

$48.00

Vodka

Gary's Vodka

$11.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Haku

$12.00

Crop Cucumber

$11.00

O.P. Anderson

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$12.00

Brooklyn Gin

$13.00

Greenhook

$12.00

Haymans

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Plymouth gin

$12.00

Roku

$12.00

The Botanist

$13.00

Plymouth Sloe

$12.00

Rum

Plantation

$12.00

Ak Zanj white rum

$12.00

Ak Zanj 8 yr

$12.00

Ak Zank Dark rum

$12.00

Appleton

$12.00

Arrack

$12.00

Chairman's Reserve

$12.00

Coconut Cartel

$12.00

Diplomatico

$13.00

Dorado White

$12.00

Dorado 8 yr

$12.00

Dorado 12yr

$12.00

Mad River PX

$13.00

Rum Fire

$11.00

Zacapa 23 yr

$14.00

Scarlet ibis

$12.00

Tequila

Pueblo Viejo

$11.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00

Tequila Dos Reposado

$12.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$14.00

Derrumbes San Luis

$12.00

Nuestra Soledad

$13.00

Wahaka

$12.00

Tromba blanco

$12.00

Tromba reposado

$13.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Rittenhouse Rye

$13.00

Medely Bros

$12.00

Buffalfo Trace bourbon

$12.00

Contradiction Bourbon

$13.00

Few Rye

$13.00

Glen Allchie 12 YR Malt Scotch

$15.00

Islay Mist Scotch

$12.00

Laphroaig Islay scotch

$13.00

Macallan 12 year

$20.00

Mad Marche Hare

$12.00

Mitcher's Bourbon

$13.00

Refind Rye

$13.00

Toki

$13.00

Two stacks Irish whisky

$13.00

West cork Irish

$12.00

Widow Jane bourbon

$15.00

Woodford Rye

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Averna

$10.00

Berto

$10.00

Cappaletti

$11.00

Carpano Bianaco

$11.00

Carpano Antica

$11.00

China China

$12.00

Combier

$12.00

Cynar

$11.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fernet Menta

$12.00

Feuerheerd's Ruby

$9.00

Feuerheed's Tawny

$9.00

Italicus

$11.00

L'Orgeat

$10.00

Lejay Cassis

$12.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Lillet

$11.00

Lillet Rose

$11.00

Lucano

$10.00

Luxardo Marachino

$10.00

Melonade

$11.00

Nonino

$12.00

Pear Williams

$13.00

Pimm's

$11.00

Pineau Des Charentes

$11.00

Ricard

$11.00

Rockweel Extra Dry

$11.00

Salers

$11.00

Suze

$12.00

Zirbenz

$10.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Ramazzontti

$11.00

Braulio

$11.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Brunch

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$13.00

Egg White Omlette

$14.00

Turkish Eggs

$13.00

Hollandaise Eggs

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Steak & eggs

$17.00

Shrimp & grits

$16.00

Cuban

$15.00

BEC

$12.00

Potato hash side

$6.00

Poached eggs side

$3.00

Cheesy grits side

$6.00

NY Strip Side

$12.00

Ratatouille

$8.00

Brunch Drinks

When in Doubt

$9.00

Garibaldi

$9.00

Pimm's Cup BR

$9.00

Michelada

$9.00

Rye Smash

$9.00

Death in the Afternoon

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Saffron sbagliato

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Northside

$9.00

Holy Smoke

$15.00

Inner Clarity

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Creative cocktails and small bites in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Location

654 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

