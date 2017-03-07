Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Alta's Cafe

285 Reviews

$$

74 Trinity St

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bagel Sandwiches

Plain

$7.00

Scallion

$9.00

Spicy

$9.00

Lox Spread

$11.00

Dry (No Topping)

$5.00

Butter

$7.00

Peanut Butter

$7.00

Pastries

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Bar

$4.50

Spiced Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50

Zucchini Bread (Gluten Free)

$4.25Out of stock

Spiced Rum Loaf

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$4.50

A La Carte

Avocado

$3.00

Banana

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Grab & Go

Thunderbird Bar

$3.00

Culina - Bourbon Vanilla

$9.00

Stacy's Pita Chips

$2.00

Trail Mix

$15.00Out of stock

Toodaloo Turning Heads

$11.50

Toodaloo Hot To Trot

$11.50

Toodaloo Slow Your Roll

$11.50

Clif- White Chocolate Macadamia

$4.00

Clif- Peanut Butter

$4.00

Siete Chips Large- Sea Salt

$9.00

Culina Mango Yogurt

$9.00

Culina Coconut Yogurt

$9.00

Clif- Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Culina Blueberry Lavender

$9.00Out of stock

Clif BUILDERS Bar

$4.00

Kettle Chips- BBQ

$2.50

Kettle Chips- Sea Salt

$2.50

Kettle Chips- Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Silver Star Salsa

$8.00Out of stock

Siete Chips Small- Sea Salt

$3.00

Kin Europhorics Syrup Bottle

$25.00

Kind Bar

$3.00

Peanut Butter Pack

$2.00

Bagel Dogs

Plain Dog

$8.00Out of stock

Everything Dog

$8.00Out of stock

Coffee

DRIP

$4.00+

DRIP REFILL

$0.92

COLD BREW

$4.50+

Cafe au Lait

$4.00+

Decaf

$4.00

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Bees Knees Latte

$5.50

Shroom Boom

$7.00

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.25

Tea

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Black Iced Tea

$2.50

Berry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.50

London Fog

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Non Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

WonderPilz Kombucha

$5.50

Milk

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Smoothies

Protein Shake

$6.00

Rise & Grind

$10.00

Drink Your Greens

$10.00

Replenish

$10.00

PB&J

$10.00

Strawberry Banana

$6.00

Specialty Bev Powders

Mantra Hydration Mix, Lemonade

$4.00

Mantra Hydration Mix, Fruit Punch

$4.00

Cans / Bottles

ANXO Rosé Cider

$7.50+

ANXO Cidre Blanc

$5.00+

Love Street Light

$5.00+

McconnouHaze Ipa

$5.00+

Live Oak Pre-War Pils

$5.00+

Rambler, Lime

$2.00

Rambler, Original

$2.00

Rambler Grapefruit

$2.00

Pineapple Mango FLORIDA SELTZER Untitled Art

$5.00

Blood Orange FLORIDA SELTZER Untitled Art

$5.00+

Raspberry Lime FLORIDA SELTZER Untitled Art

$5.00+

Blackberry Agave FLORIDA SELTZER Untitled Art

$5.00+

Chardonnay SPRITZ Untitled Art

$7.50+

Rosé SPRITZ Untitled Art

$7.50+

Pixie Mystic IMPERIAL SELTZER Untitled Art

$7.50+

Vitality Turmeric- Health Shot

$6.00

Chai Minor Figures

$4.50

Matcha Minor Figures

$4.50

Mocha Minor Figures

$4.50

Mayawell- Pear Lime

$5.50

Mayawell - Strawberry Ginger

$5.50

Mayawell- Pineapple

$5.50

Mayawell Rasp Cuc

$5.50

Olipop - Cherry Vanilla

$4.50

Olipop - Classic Cola

$4.50

Olipop - Root Beer

$4.50

Marco IPA

$5.00

Eight Lager

$5.00

Rain Water

$3.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Beatbox- Fruit Punch

$8.00

Beatbox- Blue Razzberry

$8.00

Beatbox- Pink Lemonade

$8.00

White Claw

$4.00

K-Tonic Kombucha- Cherry Blossom

$4.30

K-Tonic Kombucha- Jamaica Flower

$4.30

K-Tonic Kombucha- Master K

$4.30

K-Tonic Kombucha- Original

$4.30

K-Tonic Kombucha- Elderberry

$4.30

CLEAN Blackberry

$3.50

CLEAN Cherry Lime

$3.50

CLEAN Peach

$3.50

Draft

Montelvini Prosecco

$6.00

Montelvini Prosecco Carafe

$28.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Carafe

$30.00

ZIlker Marco IPA

$6.00+Out of stock

ZIlker Parks & Rec

$6.00+

Electric Jellyfish

$7.00+

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$6.00+

Zilker Icyboys

$6.00+

Shiner Blonde

$6.00+

Eastcider Mango Mimosa

$6.00+

Blue Raspberry Slushie

$5.00

Pink Lemonade Slushie

$5.00

Wine BTG

Gulp Hablo White

$10.00

Domain De Majas Rose

$13.00

Gulp Hablo Orange

$12.00

Gulp Hablo, Red Blend

$11.00

Pas de Probleme, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Monkey Jacket

$14.00Out of stock

Poco a Poco, Chardonnay

$14.00Out of stock

Linsounette Rosé

$14.00Out of stock

Fento, Albariño, La Tortuga

$12.00Out of stock

Rose Herve Villemaude

$10.00Out of stock

Birdnest Pinot Noir

$9.00Out of stock

Beaujolais Manoir Du Carra

$8.00Out of stock

Wine Bottles

Gulp Hablo Blanco

$25.00

Gulp Hablo Orange

$34.00

Marigny Piquette

$28.00

Gulp Hablo Red

$23.00

Birdnest Pinot Noir

$23.00Out of stock

Monkey Jacket Bottle

$39.00

Du Carra, Beaujolais

$30.00

Populis Reversee Red

$32.00

Pas de Probleme, Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$22.00

Domaine de Majas Rosé

$41.00

Alta Alella Mirgin Rosé

$45.00

Bold Cabernet

$36.00

Lisounette Rosé

$38.00Out of stock

Rose Villemaude

$23.00Out of stock

Poco A Poco Chardonnay

$32.00Out of stock

Fento La Liebre Albariño

$32.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

74 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Alta's Cafe image
Alta's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brew & Brew
orange star4.5 • 836
500 San Marcos St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Forthright
orange star4.1 • 752
98 San Jacinto Blvd. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Cenote - 1010 E. Cesar Chavez
orange star4.1 • 955
1010 E. Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Creature Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
807 E 4th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Slake Cafe
orange star4.1 • 894
120 E 7th St. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Uncle Nicky's East Side
orange star3.7 • 17
1123 East 11th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston