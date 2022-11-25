Italian
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar was born from the simple wish to share great ingredients, honored flavors and a warm welcome with neighbors and friends. Always expect housemade pastas, authentic Italian classics and great reds (cocktails too). Nama Sushi Bar & Restaurant offers exquisite nigiri, sashimi and maki rolls. Special Sushi Happy Hour from 4-6PM daily. Order from both restaurants together now - including wine, cocktails and beer!
465 K Street NW, Washington DC, DC 20001
