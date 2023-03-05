Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alter Brewing + Kitchen - Oak Brook

review star

No reviews yet

1170 22nd Street

Oak Brook, IL 60523

APPETIZERS

All items come in an aluminum tray.

MEATBALLS 25PC

$66.00

Pan-seared Beef + Pork Meatballs served with Mushroom Cream Sauce

AHI TUNA 25PC

$78.00

Spice-rubbed Ahi Tuna, Pineapple Pico de Gallo on a Crispy Corn Tortilla

BRUSCHETTA 25 PC

$62.00

Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, and Garlic on Crostini

FRIED PICKLE 25 PC

$65.00

Crunchy, Hand-Battered Dill Pickle Spears + Housemade Ranch

CHILI GARLIC SHRIMP 25 PC

$78.00

Shrimp tossed with a Sweet + Spicy Chili Glaze, garnished with Pickled Chilis + served on a Crispy Rice Chip

ALTER SLIDER 25 PC

$120.00

Alter Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Cheese

BRAISED BBQ BRISKET 25 PC

$120.00

Braised BBQ Beef Brisket + Crispy Onion

BANG BANG CHICKEN 25 PC

$120.00

Bang Bang Chicken + Napa Cabbage Coleslaw

VEGGIE PLATTER

$110.00

Seasonal Vegetables + Ranch Sauce

CHICKEN + FRIES

$135.00

Served with Buffalo, BBQ + Honey Mustard Sauces

FRUIT PLATTER

$110.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

CHIPS + DIPS

$110.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips with Pico de Gallo, Salsa Roja + Chimichurri Dips

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$30.00+

Heavy Squeeze Ceasar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Garlic Croutons, Asiago

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$30.00+

Harvest Greens, Cucumbers, shredded Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, House Dressing

DICED SALAD

$30.00+

Diced Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Blue Cheese, House Dressing

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN MILANESA PLATTER

$30.00+

Crispy, pan-fried Chicken Cutlet, Pepper Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tequila Lime Crema, on a toasted Telera Roll

VEGAN TORTA PLATTER

$30.00+

Black Bean burger, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado spread, Vinegar Slaw, on Telera Roll

SMASH BURGER PLATTER

$30.00+

Two 4oz. lacy-edge Angus Beef Patties topped with Asiago, Mozzarella American, Swiss, Charred Onions, + Alter Sauce on Toasted Sourdough

CHIMICHURRI CHICKEN PLATTER

$30.00+

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chimichurri, Pretzel Bun

GRILLED VEGGIE PLATTER

$30.00+

Grilled Peppers and Onions, Mushrooms, Vegan Cheese on a Soft Roll

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP PLATTER

$30.00+

Heavy Squeeze Ceasar dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Asiago

VEGGIE WRAP PLATTER

$30.00+

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Avocado, Red Onion, Chimichurri

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP PLATTER

$30.00+

Diced Chicken, Grape Tomato, Celery, Lettuce, Tomato

SIRRACHA CHICKEN WRAP PLATTER

$30.00+

Diced Chicken, Mixed Peppers, Sriracha Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

ENTREES

CHICKEN MILANESA ENTREE

$45.00+

Lightly-breaded Chicken Cutlets, Arugula, White Balsamic, Tomato Salad

PORK SCHNITZEL ENTREE

$45.00+

Thinly-breaded Pork + Lemon Parsley Butter

GRILLED PORK ENTREE

$45.00+

Grilled Pork Medallions + Pineapple demi-glace

BOURBON ST PASTA ENTREE

$45.00+

Blackened Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Mixed Peppers, Cajun Tomato Cream Sauce, Cavitappi Noodles

WAGYU MEATLOAF ENTREE

$45.00+

Wagyu Beef Meatloaf with Gravy + Crispy Center Line Onions

HOT HONEY CHICKEN ENTREE

$45.00+

Quartered Chicken, House Breaded with Hot Honey

SALMON ENTREE

$45.00+

Pan-seared Salmon + Chili Honey Glaze

BRAISED BRISKET ENTREE

$60.00+

Tender slow-braised Angus Beef Brisket + Rich Porter-Herb Gravy

BAKED VEGAN CAVITAPPI ENTREE

$35.00+

Roasted pPeppers, Onions, Arugula, Charred Tomato Sauce + Vegan Mozzarella

SIDES

GREEN BEANS PAN

$35.00+

Green Beans with Brown Butter + Toasted Almonds

GLAZED CARROTS PAN

$35.00+

Honey-roasted Glazed Carrots

ASPARAGUS PAN

$35.00+

Grilled Asparagus + Lemon

WHIPPED POTATO PAN

$35.00+

Whipped Potatoes with Horseradish Cream + Butter

ROASTED POTATO PAN

$35.00+

Roasted Potatoes with Fresh Herbs + Garlic

FRIES PAN

$35.00+

Lightly Seasoned Twice-fried French Fries

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE BROWNIES DOZEN

$42.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES DOZEN

$42.00

WHOLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$120.00

Two-layer Alter Dark Beer infused Chocolate Cake + Chocolate Butter Cream

TO GO BEER

4 Pack Center Line

$10.99
4 Pack Alterado

$10.99
4 Pack Hopular Kid

$11.99
4 Pack Alterior Motive

$11.99
4 Pack Cold Digger

$11.99
4 Pack Ambigram

$12.99Out of stock

2 Pack Electric Eagle Shark

$14.99

ADD ON

Portable Chaffer

$20.00

Sterno pk of 2

$4.00
Sunday10:45 am - 12:59 am
Monday10:45 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 12:59 am
Thursday10:45 am - 12:59 am
Friday10:45 am - 12:59 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:59 am
Family friendly restaurant featuring an expansive menu, 16 beer taps, full bar, event space, and more.

Website

Location

1170 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523

Directions

