Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alter Brewing + Kitchen - St. Charles

review star

No reviews yet

12 South 1st Street

St. Charles, IL 60174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

What makes getting together memorable? The people. It’s why we founded Alter Brewing: to make beer that brings everyone together.

Website

Location

12 South 1st Street, St. Charles, IL 60174

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Duke's Northwoods - 7 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
7 East Main Street St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
El Puente Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
112 E Main St Saint Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
The Office
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Main St St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Flagship On The Fox
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Riverside Avenue St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Pollyanna Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
106 S Riverside Avenue St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
La ZaZa Trattoria
orange star4.5 • 1,287
5 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Charles

La ZaZa Trattoria
orange star4.5 • 1,287
5 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - St Charles
orange star4.4 • 213
31 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Charles
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston