Alter Brewing + Kitchen - St. Charles
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
What makes getting together memorable? The people. It’s why we founded Alter Brewing: to make beer that brings everyone together.
Location
12 South 1st Street, St. Charles, IL 60174
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Duke's Northwoods - 7 East Main Street
No Reviews
7 East Main Street St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurant
More near St. Charles