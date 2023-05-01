Alter Brewing- Downers Grove
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We have some assorted snacks for you to munch on including artisan, locally made breadsticks and pretzels. However, feel free to bring your own little feast, carry out, or even have some food delivered. We have some menus behind the bar for local restaurants, so come up and ask for one if you’re hungry! Come in and enjoy!
2300 Wisconsin Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515
