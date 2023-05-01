Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alter Brewing- Downers Grove

2300 Wisconsin Avenue

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Drink Menu

Packaged Beer

Alterado 4 Pack

$10.99

Alterior Motive 4 Pack

$11.99

Ambigram 4 Pack

$13.99

Center Line 6 Pack

$10.99

Centerline 4 Pack

$10.99

Cold Digger 4 Pack

$11.99

Galaxy & The 7 Cs 4 Pack

$12.99

Heavy Squeeze 4 pack

$13.99

Hell Hazed Over 4 Pack

$13.99

Hopular Kid 4 Pack

$11.99

King Balaton 4 Pack

$13.99

Swedda Wedda 6 Pack

$10.99

Merchandise

Accessories

16oz. Hop Koozie

$3.00

16oz. Solid Color Koozie

$3.00

Bandana

$7.00+

Beer Can Candle

$0.00+

Growler 67oz

$12.00

Logo Patch

$6.00

Tap Handles

$50.00+

Thermos Cooler Bag

$29.00

Tin Tacker 24"

$40.00

Wooden Alter Coasters

$30.00

Wooden Alter Ornament

$12.00

Drinkware

Bike Water Bottle

$3.00

Camelbak Growler

$45.00

Campfire Mug

$12.00+

Can Pint Glass

$6.00

New Palla Growler

$12.00

Thermos 24oz. Water Bottle

$25.00+

Fees

Growler Club (NEW)

$349.99

Growler Club (RETURNING)

$299.99

Hats

Green Wool Hat - White Logo

$30.00Out of stock

Pink + White Trucker

$30.00

Yellow + White Trucker

$30.00

Blue Tie-Dye w/Hexagon Patch

$30.00

Blue w/Circle Patch

$30.00Out of stock

Acorn Yellow

Black

Crimson

Forest

Khaki

Navy

Plum

Teal

Pom - Purple

Pom - Green

Pom - Black

Pom - Beige with Fur

Pom - Gray with Fur

Pom - Orange + Blue

Pom - Black + Red

Hoodies + Sweatshirts

Black Lightweight Hoodie

$35.00+

Blue Lightweight Hoodie

$35.00+

Black Sportiqe Hoodie

$59.00

Green Sportiqe Hoodie

$59.00

Retro Crewneck

$45.00+

T-Shirts

Aqua

$25.00+

Black

$25.00+

Forest

$25.00+

Maroon

$25.00+

Mauve V-neck

$25.00+

Navy V-neck

$25.00+

Olive

$25.00+

Orange

$25.00+

Teal

$25.00+

Brick Red/Orange

$30.00+

Denim Blue

$30.00+

Ambigram

$25.00+

Hopular V-neck

$25.00

Squeeze the Day

$25.00+

Vintage Alter

$25.00+

Pop + Snacks

Food

Coleen's Breadsticks

$7.00+

Pretzel Crack

$6.00+

Reams Bier Stix

$2.00

Boombox Pretzels

$6.00

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$1.00

LaCroix

$1.00

Pop

$1.00+

Events

Private Events

2-Hour Bar Package

$22.00

3-Hour Bar Package

$30.00

4-Hour Bar Package

$42.00

Barrel Room Deposit Fee

$500.00

Cleaning Fee

$200.00

Private Tour Fee

$10.00

Taproom Events

Kids Wood Painting Ticket

$17.00

Adult Wood Painting Ticket

$23.00

Brews + Yoga

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We have some assorted snacks for you to munch on including artisan, locally made breadsticks and pretzels. However, feel free to bring your own little feast, carry out, or even have some food delivered. We have some menus behind the bar for local restaurants, so come up and ask for one if you’re hungry! Come in and enjoy!

2300 Wisconsin Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515

