Alternate Ending

1057 Rt. 34

Aberdeen, NJ 07747

Order Again

Popular Items

Detroit Classic
Detroit Beekeeper Lament
California Dreamin' Burger

Previews

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

housemade fermented buffalo sauce, celery, scallion, vegan blue cheese

Party Wings

Party Wings

$14.00

served with celery sticks & house ranch

Sourdough Pretzel

Sourdough Pretzel

$12.00

garlic butter, maldon sea salt, vegan cheese sauce, spicy mustard

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00Out of stock

arugula, hot honey

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

little gem lettuce, chicory, sourdough croutons, fried capers, cashew parm (Contains Nuts)

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$18.00

shaved brussels sprouts, curly kale, roasted kabocha, pickled apples, farro, currants, pumpkin seeds, pecorino, maple mustard vinaigrette

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$5.00
Squash Fries

Squash Fries

$12.00

Sandwiches

California Dreamin' Burger

California Dreamin' Burger

$17.00

two smash patties, american cheese,caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, Martin's sesame bun

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$16.00

tahini, Israeli salad, citrus syrup, fermented fresno hot sauce, housemade ciabatta

Blackberry BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

Blackberry BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

beer braised pulled pork, blackberry sumac bbq sauce, pickled red cabbage, Martin's sesame bun

I Can't Believe It's Vegan Burger

I Can't Believe It's Vegan Burger

$17.00

homemade AE spent grain patty, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, bread & butter pickles, pretzel bun Please note the vegan burger contains Gluten & cannot be gluten free

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich served with hand-cut fries buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bread and butter pickled mayo

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$17.00

fried cheese curds, parm, housemade sesame roll served with hand cut fries

Pizza

Detroit Classic

Detroit Classic

$17.00

6 hr tomato sauce, mozz, brick cheese, garlic, oregano, basil

Detroit Beekeeper Lament

Detroit Beekeeper Lament

$19.00

6 hr tomato sauce, hot sopressata, mozz, ricotta, Calabrian chili oil, local honey

Detroit Rocket

Detroit Rocket

$19.00

mozz, ricotta, mascarpone, brick cheese, garlic, aged gouda, fresh arugula, lemon, EVOO aleppo

Detroit Everyday I'm Brusselin'

Detroit Everyday I'm Brusselin'

$19.00

shaved brussels sprouts, pancetta, shallot, rosemary, mozz, brick cheese, mascarpone, ricotta, parm, pistachio

Detroit Buffalo Chicken

Detroit Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

house buffalo sauce, fried chicken, celery, bleu cheese, mozz

Detroit Spicy Pink Vegan

Detroit Spicy Pink Vegan

$20.00Out of stock

spicy vodka sauce, Numu mozz, pickled cherry peppers, garlic, behive pepperoni, basil, sea salt, EVOO Please note: Peppperoni contains GLUTEN

Grandma Red

$23.00

fresh tomato sauce, fresh & dry mozz, parm, garlic, basil, EVOO

Grandma White

$24.00

fresh mozz, ricotta, mascarpone, brick cheese, garlic, oregano, basil

Grandma Pink

Grandma Pink

$24.00

spicy vodka sauce, fresh & dry mozz, ricotta, sesame seed crust, aleppo pepper flakes

Grandma Beekeeps

$32.00

6 hr tomato sauce, hot sopressata, mozz, ricotta, Calabrian chili oil, local honey

Grandma Rocket

$32.00

mozz, ricotta, mascarpone, brick cheese, garlic, aged gouda, fresh arugula, lemon, evoo, aleppo

Cans/Bottles

Royal Rug 4-Pack

Royal Rug 4-Pack

$16.00

German Pilsner 4.8% Mittelfrüh/Tradition Toasted Grain/Sweet/Floral

Why Not?! 4-Pack

Why Not?! 4-Pack

$17.00

Flagship Pale Ale 5% Tropical/Fruit Cocktail

What If? 4 Pack

What If? 4 Pack

$18.00

Everyday go-to IPA 7.5% Pine/Citrus

Chuckle Heads #10 4-Pack

Chuckle Heads #10 4-Pack

$19.00Out of stock

DIPA 8.2% Riwaka/Pacific Sunrise Musk Melon/Resin/Dynamic Dua

Hoser Lager 6-Pack

Hoser Lager 6-Pack

$16.00

Oktoberfest Lager 5.6% Caramel Malt/ Bread Crust/Changing Seasons

Jack's Revenge 4-Pack

Jack's Revenge 4-Pack

$18.00

Oatmeal Stout 5.6% Amburana Wood Coffee Corral - Brazilian Cerrado Coffee Gingerbread/Vanilla/Coffee

Man-O lantern 4-Pack

Man-O lantern 4-Pack

$17.00

Pale Ale 5% Strata/Comet/Galaxy Citrus/Sap/Homely

Miracle Men 4-Pack

Miracle Men 4-Pack

$19.00

DDH DIPA 8% Pacific Sunrise Juicy Fruit/Berry/Lemon Lime

Out of the Shadows 6-Pack

Out of the Shadows 6-Pack

$18.00

Out of the Shadows 6-Pack Czech Pilsner 4.6% Toasted Grain, Balanced Bitterness, Liquid Gold

We've Gone To Plaid 6-Pack

We've Gone To Plaid 6-Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Rye Schwarzbier 4.7% Marble Rye/Light Roast/Morning Coffee

Willy's Gold 4-Pack

Willy's Gold 4-Pack

$16.00

Helles Lager 5.1% (Double Decoction) Tradition Refreshing/Golden/Toasted Malt The backyard beer.

Elena BTL

Elena BTL

$16.00

Wild Ale with Lemongrass 6.5% Fresh Cut Grass/Lemon Candy/Well-Traveled

Day After Yesterday BTL

Day After Yesterday BTL

$14.00

Barrel-aged Barleywine 14 % Toffee/Dark Fruit/Bourbon

Lucy BTL

Lucy BTL

$13.00

Brett Saison 6.8% Pear/Earth/Rustic/Vinous

Mae BTL

Mae BTL

$13.00

Barrel-aged Mixed Culture 6.6 % Slightly Tart, Lemon Peel, Touch of Funk

TDH What If? 4 Pack

TDH What If? 4 Pack

$19.00

Triple Dry Hop Everyday go-to IPA 7.8% Pine/Citrus

Layla BTL

Layla BTL

$14.00Out of stock

Wild Ale with Lemongrass 6.5% Fresh Cut Grass/Lemon Candy/Well-Traveled

Be Nice 4-Pack

Be Nice 4-Pack

$20.00Out of stock

DIPA 8.5% Trident/Bravo/Motueka Cantaloupe/Tangerine/Roundhouse kick to the face

Vaya Con Dios - Bodhi Lives 4-Pack

Vaya Con Dios - Bodhi Lives 4-Pack

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh Hop West Coast IPA 7%⁠ Centennial/Citra⁠ Fir Farm Fresh Chinook and Cascade Pine/Grapefruit/Changing Seasons

Day After Yesterday BTL

Day After Yesterday BTL

$14.00

Barrel-aged Barleywine 14 % Toffee/Dark Fruit/Bourbon

Growlers

GRWLR Royal Rug 32oz

GRWLR Royal Rug 32oz

$15.00

German Pilsner 4.8% Mittelfrüh/Tradition Toasted Grain/Sweet/Floral

GRWLR Royal Rug 64oz

GRWLR Royal Rug 64oz

$25.00

German Pilsner 4.8% Mittelfrüh/Tradition Toasted Grain/Sweet/Floral

GRWLR What If 32oz

GRWLR What If 32oz

$15.00

Everyday go-to IPA 7.5% Pine/Citrus

GRWLR What If 64oz

GRWLR What If 64oz

$25.00

Everyday go-to IPA 7.5% Pine/Citrus

GRWLR Why Not?! 32oz

GRWLR Why Not?! 32oz

$15.00

Flagship Pale Ale 5% Tropical/Fruit Cocktail

GRWLR Why Not?! 64oz

GRWLR Why Not?! 64oz

$25.00

Flagship Pale Ale 5% Tropical/Fruit Cocktail

GRWLR Aperol Marg

GRWLR Aperol Marg

$55.00
GRWLR Gin & Jam

GRWLR Gin & Jam

$55.00

Glassware

Breast Cancer Pink Rastal Glass

Breast Cancer Pink Rastal Glass

$20.00Out of stock

stemless rastal glass w/ pink icons

Anniversary Glass (1) Set Of 2

Anniversary Glass (1) Set Of 2

$30.00
House Tulip w/ Pour Line

House Tulip w/ Pour Line

$15.00
16oz Willi Becher

16oz Willi Becher

$10.00
20oz Pilsner Glass

20oz Pilsner Glass

$10.00
AE Stamp Dimple Mug

AE Stamp Dimple Mug

$16.00
Willy Dimple Mug

Willy Dimple Mug

$16.00
TC 16oz Willi

TC 16oz Willi

$15.00
Pride Glass

Pride Glass

$20.00
2nd Year Anniversary Glass

2nd Year Anniversary Glass

$20.00Out of stock

16 oz. Arc Tall Boy Can Glass with beer names

Anniversary Glass (1)

Anniversary Glass (1)

$15.00

Apparel

Yellow/White Raglan Softball Tee

$27.00+

white softball tee with yellow 3/4 sleeves

Yellow Long Sleeve ? Tee

Yellow Long Sleeve ? Tee

$21.00+

yellow w/ black large question mark

Blue Long Sleeve Hooded Hoser Tee

Blue Long Sleeve Hooded Hoser Tee

$35.00+

blue long-sleeve hooded tee with hoser lager illustration

Amity Beer Tank

Amity Beer Tank

$20.00+

navy blue tank with amity shark logo on front

Women’s Black Racerback Tank

Women’s Black Racerback Tank

$20.00+

black marble racerback tank w/ alternate ending logo front/NJ on back

Hanzo Tank

Hanzo Tank

$20.00+

white tank with hanzo logo on front

Black Zip Up Hoodie

Black Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00+

black zip hoodie w/ Alt. End. logo front/question mark on back

Gray Pullover Hoodie

Gray Pullover Hoodie

$45.00+

gray pullover hoodie w/ Alt. End. logo front/"stay till the end" back

Tie Dye Cropped Hoodie

Tie Dye Cropped Hoodie

$40.00+

tie dye cropped hoodie w/ NJ logo front

Dark Gray Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Dark Gray Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$45.00+

dark gray crew neck w/ large icon front/small logo back

Dark Gray Jogger

Dark Gray Jogger

$40.00+

gray jogger w/ yellow NJ logo

Hats

Gray Patch Hat

Gray Patch Hat

$35.00

gray trucker hat w/ icon patch

Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$28.00Out of stock

black dad hat w/ NJ logo embroidered on front

Black AE Beanie

Black AE Beanie

$25.00

Black AE Beanie

Other

AE Koozie

AE Koozie

$4.00

black koozie w/ logo on front/wording on back

Mini Tin Tacker

Mini Tin Tacker

$11.00

mini tin tacker with icon over logo

Soap

Soap

$10.00

bar of soap made with Alt. End. 2

Striped Knee Socks

Striped Knee Socks

$12.00

black and yellow striped socks w/ logo

Shadow Blanket

Shadow Blanket

$48.00

super cozy blanket with AE shadows, proudly produced in the USA.

Single Sticker

$1.00
Sticker Sheet

Sticker Sheet

$5.00

Beer Can Candle

$16.00
AE Magnet

AE Magnet

$5.00

AE icon car magnet

Amity Koozie

Amity Koozie

$4.00

light blue koozie w/ amity logo on front and back

Round Tin Tacker

Round Tin Tacker

$27.50

Large round tin tacker with icon over logo

Pet

Dog Bandana - Small

Dog Bandana - Small

$8.00

small dog bandana w/ doorways/shadows

Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$5.00

Food/Candy

Peanut Brittle

Peanut Brittle

$6.00Out of stock

peanut brittle made with Gimme Some Sugar Baby

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locals claim it as their own. Curious seekers make it a destination. Set in a former movie theater, our brewery is completely comfortable, almost familiar and nostalgic. But it offers something unique. Alternate Ending is welcoming to families as well as craft beer lovers thirsty for the limited edition and the novelty glass. Friends can gather here for a special private party, and movie lovers can catch an old flick. Movie scores, from the familiar to the obscure, play in the background and a faint smell of popcorn mingles with the beer and food. There’s a chance for everyone to connect with an old movie memory, and savor the highest quality craft beer and gourmet food made from the freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

1057 Rt. 34, Aberdeen, NJ 07747

Directions

Gallery
Alternate Ending image
Alternate Ending image
Main pic

