Althea's Almost Famous

review star

No reviews yet

8775 Cloudleap CT

Columbia, MD 21045

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken quarter with Fries
Kola Champagne
Beef Patties

Menu

Beef Patties
$3.75

Beef Patties

$3.75
Jerk Chicken Patties
$3.75

Jerk Chicken Patties

$3.75
Curried Chicken Patties
$3.50

Curried Chicken Patties

$3.50
Curry Soy Chicken, rice & pea paired with cabbage
$19.25

Curry Soy Chicken, rice & pea paired with cabbage

$19.25
Jerk Chicken, rice & pea paired, steamed cabbage
$17.25

Jerk Chicken, rice & pea paired, steamed cabbage

$17.25
Jerk chicken sandwich paired with Fries
$15.25

Jerk chicken sandwich paired with Fries

$15.25

Jerk Soy Chicken, rice & pea paired with cabbage
$19.25

$19.25
Jerk wings and fries
$14.45

Jerk wings and fries

$14.45
Oxtails, rice & pea paired with cabbage
$25.60

Oxtails, rice & pea paired with cabbage

$25.60
Spinach Patties
$3.50

Spinach Patties

$3.50
Veggie Patties
$3.25

Veggie Patties

$3.25
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$6.00
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$7.10

Pineapple juice is rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals. It’s especially packed with manganese, copper, vitamin B6, and vitamin C — all of which play important roles in the proper functioning of your body.

Soursop Juice
$7.25

Soursop Juice

$7.25
Beet Juice

Beet Juice

$5.00
Green Medley Juice
$7.00

Green Medley Juice

$7.00
Akaloe Juice
$7.00

Akaloe Juice

$7.00
Papaya Juice
$5.00

Papaya Juice

$5.00
Cucumber Juice
$5.00

Cucumber Juice

$5.00
Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$5.00

Made with organic Mango, ginger, lemon, raw honey and sea moss. Mango juice nourishes your body with sufficient amounts of Vitamin C. The pectin and Vitamin C combine to facilitate the human body in lowering the serum cholesterol levels, especially Low-Density Lipoprotein. Mangoes are a powerhouse of vitamin C, beta carotene, potassium, iron and many other nutrients. 16oz bottle Hand pressed BPA Free

Fries only

Fries only

$6.59
Rice and Peas only

Rice and Peas only

$4.95

This Jamaican Rice and Peas is infused with coconut, Caribbean herbs and spices. It's close to authentic and makes a flavorful side dish for family dinners. Jamaican rice and peas is a popular dish served at nearly every dinner table across the island.

Jerk Chicken quarter with Fries
$14.75

Jerk Chicken quarter with Fries

$14.75
Althea's Jerk Sauce - Mild Recipe

Althea's Jerk Sauce - Mild Recipe

$10.50

Ain’t nothing on this earth that’s sweeter, spicier, or more savory than Althea’s Almost Famous Jerk Sauce! From mi yard fi yuh!

Althea's Jerk Sauce - Hot & Spicy

Althea's Jerk Sauce - Hot & Spicy

$10.50

Ain’t nothing on this earth that’s sweeter, spicier, or more savory than Althea’s Almost Famous Jerk Sauce! From mi yard fi yuh!

Kola Champagne

Kola Champagne

$3.75

Jamaican Kola Champagne Flavored Soda.

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Triple Filtered Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Jamaican Ginger Extract.

Ting

Ting

$3.75
Steamed Cabbage only

Steamed Cabbage only

$4.75

Jamaican Steamed Cabbage is a popular side dish in Jamaica. It is easy to prepare and very flavorful

Water

Water

$2.10
Seamoss Drink
$7.50

Seamoss Drink

$7.50
Jerk chicken 1/4
$9.75

Jerk chicken 1/4

$9.75
Jerk Chicken - White Meat, rice & pea paired with cabbage
$18.50

Jerk Chicken - White Meat, rice & pea paired with cabbage

$18.50
Wildcrafted Organic Sea Moss Gel - 16 OZ

Wildcrafted Organic Sea Moss Gel - 16 OZ

$38.00

Our Jamaican sea moss is 100% wild crafted. It is almost odorless and tasteless, perfect for consuming by the spoonful or lending itself as the flawless addition to smoothies, shakes, sauces, soups and a host of other beverage and other dishes. Non-GMO Plant Based Alkaline Vegan Gluten Free 100% Natural Gel BPA Free

Wildcrafted Organic Sea Moss Gel - 8OZ

Wildcrafted Organic Sea Moss Gel - 8OZ

$22.00

Our Jamaican sea moss is 100% wild crafted. It is almost odorless and tasteless, perfect for consuming by the spoonful or lending itself as the flawless addition to smoothies, shakes, sauces, soups and a host of other beverage and other dishes. Non-GMO Plant Based Alkaline Vegan Gluten Free 100% Natural Gel BPA Free

Jerk Pork, rice & pea paired with cabbage
$15.95

Jerk Pork, rice & pea paired with cabbage

$15.95
Dragon Fruit
$7.00

Dragon Fruit

$7.00
Coco Bread

Coco Bread

$3.25
Brown stew chicken, rice & peas, steamed cabbage
$15.50

Brown stew chicken, rice & peas, steamed cabbage

$15.50
Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$15.50
Oxtails and Fries
$20.25

Oxtails and Fries

$20.25
Jerk chicken Mac & Cheese
$8.75

Jerk chicken Mac & Cheese

$8.75
Curry Shrimp paired with Rice & Pea
$20.75

Curry Shrimp paired with Rice & Pea

$20.75
Callaloo with Saltfish
$15.75

Callaloo with Saltfish

$15.75

Best of worlds - Curry & Jerk Chicken
$18.75

$18.75
Festival Side Order
$5.25

Festival Side Order

$5.25
Jerk Wings and Festival
$14.25

Jerk Wings and Festival

$14.25
Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$18.59
Ackee with Saltfish
$17.25

Ackee with Saltfish

$17.25
Stew Pork

Stew Pork

$15.95
Jamaican Cabbage Slaw
$5.25

Jamaican Cabbage Slaw

$5.25
Sorrel Drink
$7.00

Sorrel Drink

$7.00
Curry Chicken Roti
$16.50

Curry Chicken Roti

$16.50
Curry Shrimp Roti

Curry Shrimp Roti

$21.75

Jamaican Curry Shrimp – curry with big bold flavors — coconut milk, thyme and bell peppers are among the ingredients that round out this curry stew profile. Add a roti to finish the dish.

Jamaican Pineapple Soda
$4.25

Jamaican Pineapple Soda

$4.25
Steamed Snapper
$32.25

Steamed Snapper

$32.25
Escovitch Snapper
$38.25

Escovitch Snapper

$38.25
Jerk Chicken Alfredo
$13.35

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$13.35
Jamaican Black/ Rum Cake
$6.75

Jamaican Black/ Rum Cake

$6.75
Curry Goat Roti
$18.95

Curry Goat Roti

$18.95
Steamed Snapper Fillet
$18.95

Steamed Snapper Fillet

$18.95
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$3.25
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Boneless Curry Chicken
$16.25

Boneless Curry Chicken

$16.25
Callaloo Only
$9.50

Callaloo Only

$9.50
Jerk Wings with rice & pea
$15.50

Jerk Wings with rice & pea

$15.50
Jerk wings with cabbage
$15.50

Jerk wings with cabbage

$15.50
Curry Chicken only
$8.25

Curry Chicken only

$8.25
Beet Juice Gallon
$35.00

Beet Juice Gallon

$35.00
Oxtails Only

Oxtails Only

$15.50
Jerk Wings Only
$10.50

Jerk Wings Only

$10.50
Rice & Pea Replacement
$2.25

Rice & Pea Replacement

$2.25
White Rice Replacement
$2.00

White Rice Replacement

$2.00
Curry Whole Snapper
$38.25

Curry Whole Snapper

$38.25
Curry Snapper Fillet
$18.95

Curry Snapper Fillet

$18.95
Roti Skin Only
$4.25

Roti Skin Only

$4.25
Fried Whole Snapper
$38.25

Fried Whole Snapper

$38.25

Red Pea chicken soup - 32 OZ
$11.75

$11.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Foods inspired by my Jamaican culture and infused with Althea's Almost Famous Jerk Sauce. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8775 Cloudleap CT, Columbia, MD 21045

Directions

Gallery
Althea's Almost Famous image
Althea's Almost Famous image
Althea's Almost Famous image

