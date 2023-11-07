Altiro Latin Fusion- Aurora 1 South Stolp Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A family owned restaurant with locations throughout Northern Illinois, offering a tapas-style inspired latin fusion cuisine of classic dishes with infused new flavors from Spain, Mexico, and South America. The menu is designed to share, our dishes are presented in a tapa-style. Pair your meal with our house sangria, craft cocktails, or our local beers.
1 South Stolp Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506
