Altitude Bar & Grill
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
#1 Sports bar in the Heart of vail with tons of action. Over 20 Tv's to view your favorite team. Pool tables & Ping pong and top-notch service to match the mountain atmosphere.
Location
250 S Frontage Rd W, Vail, CO 81657
