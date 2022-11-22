Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Alto Grado at The Landing 111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

40 Reviews

$$

111 W Columbia St

Suite 102

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Popular Items

Downtown
11 Inch Pizza
Parmesan Stix

NA Beverages

Ice Mountain Spring Water

$1.49

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Barq's Root Beer

$2.49

Cherry Coke

$2.49

Mello Yello

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

KID SLUSHY

$4.00

Kid Drink

$1.00

Medium

Medium Create Your Own

$16.00

Medium Detroiter

$16.50

Medium I94

$12.00

Medium Motown Veg

$16.00

Medium Red Top

$13.00

Large

Large Create Your Own

$24.00

Large Detroiter

$25.00

Large I94

$20.00

Large Motown Veg

$24.00

Large Red Top

$22.00

BYO Pizza

11 Inch Pizza

$9.25

Speciality Pizza

8 Mile

$13.45

BBQ Chicken

$12.70

Bianca

$13.95

Brooklyn

$12.85

Buffalo Chicken

$12.70

Carne

$13.62

Corned Beef

$13.55

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.62

Downtown

$11.75

Fun Guy

$12.25

Happy Vegan

$13.62

Hawaiian

$13.62

Plain Pie (Cheese)

$10.42

Queen

$11.49

Spicy Tango

$13.55

Dessert Pizza

Fruit Du Jour

$9.98

S'mores

$9.98

Half And Half S'mores

$12.86

Baked Goods

Cake Pops

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Cocoa Bombs

$5.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

$3.00Out of stock

Dunk-A-Boos

$10.00Out of stock

Iced Sugar Cookies

$3.75

Cinn Rolls

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Cocoa

$1.50Out of stock

20 Oz Dough Ball

$4.00

8 Oz Dough Ball

$2.00

Cheesecake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

4 For $10

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Breadsticks

Parmesan Stix

$6.12

Cinnamon Stix

$5.49

Catering

$910.63

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$5.99Out of stock

Bruschetta Pizza

$11.25Out of stock

Chips and Sauce

Chips

$1.25

Nacho Cheese

$0.99

Ranch Cup

$0.59

Sauce Cup

$0.59

Focammich

Box Lunch

$9.99Out of stock

Standard Ham

$6.99Out of stock

Standard Turkey

$6.99Out of stock

Standard Roast Beef

$6.99Out of stock

Standard Chicken Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Build Your Own

$6.99Out of stock

Grinders and Calzones

Calzone

$9.99

Italian Grinder

$10.84

Monster Pizza Grinder

$13.94

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$10.84

Chicken Bacon Club Grinder

$10.84

Build Your Own Grinder

$10.84

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$10.84

Salads

Half Roman

$6.99

Half Cherry Apple Pecan

$6.99

Half Arcadian

$5.99Out of stock

Half Garden Salad

$4.99

Full Roman

$11.99

Full Cherry Apple Pecan

$11.99

Full Arcadian

$10.99Out of stock

Full Garden Salad

$8.99

Half BYO

$3.99

Full BYO

$7.99

16 Inch

East Coast Plain Pie

$15.21

Lotza Pepperoni

$18.51

Hot Mama

$20.61

Meat Haters

$21.65

Veggie Haters

$22.78

Aloha

$22.78

Bacon Clucker

$22.78

Not Your Papa's Deluxe

$23.99

Top Your Own

$19.51
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We endeavor to provide a consistently delightful experience to our customers through meticulously planned quality ingredient combinations and innovative culinary techniques, paired with regular consummate service.

Website

Location

111 W Columbia St, Suite 102, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Directions

Gallery
Alto Grado at The Landing image
Alto Grado at The Landing image
Alto Grado at The Landing image

Map
