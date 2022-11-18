Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

altThai

4,310 Reviews

$$

40 S. Arlington Heights Road

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
Thai Fried Rice

Appetizers

Fresh Spring Rolls

Egg Rolls (3)

$6.50

glass noodles, shredded carrots, cabbage with sweet sauce.

Pot Stickers (6)

$7.50

with sweet ginger sauce.

Crab Rangoon (5)

$7.50

Imitation crab, cream cheese, carrot, celery, with sweet & sour sauce

Thai Sausage (spicy)

Thai Sausage (spicy)

$9.50

pork sausage served with fresh ginger and red onion

Grilled Pork Loin on Skewers (4)

Grilled Pork Loin on Skewers (4)

$9.50

with spicy sauce.

Satay (4)

Satay (4)

$8.50

with Thai peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Chicken Tempura

$7.50

crispy chicken strips with sweet sauce.

Fried/Steamed Tofu

$6.50

with sweet & sour sauce and crushed peanut.

Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

crispy shrimp served with cucumber salad and sweet sauce.

Dim Sum Set (6)

$9.00

steamed shrimp dumplings (2), shrimp noodle rolls (2) and shrimp wantons (2) with ginger sauce.

Crispy Salmon Rolls (4)

Crispy Salmon Rolls (4)

$6.50

salmon, basil leaves with spicy mayo sauce.

Shrimp Dumplings (4)

$7.50

with sweet ginger sauce.

Calamari Rings

$10.50

with spicy mayo sauce.

Coconut Breaded Shrimp (4)

$7.50

with cucumber salad and sweet and sour sauce.

Dim Sum Set (6)

$9.00

steamed shrimp dumplings (2), shrimp noodle rolls (2) and shrimp wontons (2) with ginger sauce.

Big Plate

Big Plate

$20.00

Fresh Asparagus and Shrimp Rolls, Crispy Salmon Rolls, Coconut Breaded Shrimp, Shrimp Dumplings, Pork on Skewers and Chicken Satay.

Crispy Plate

$13.00

Crispy Salmon Rolls, Coconut Breaded Shrimp, Crab Rangoon, Pot Stickers and Egg Rolls.

Vegetarian Plate

$17.00

Fresh Tofu Rolls, Fresh Spring Rolls, Tofu Satay, Veg. Pot Stickers and Veg. Egg Rolls.

Thai Wrap/Fresh Rolls

Thai Wrap (Miang Kham)

Thai Wrap (Miang Kham)

$9.00

lettuce, roasted coconut flake, sun-dried shrimp, peanuts, ginger, lime, Thai hot pepper, with sweet & tangy tamarind sauce.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$7.00

cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots, beets, and tofu with plum sauce.

Spicy Duck Rolls

Spicy Duck Rolls

$11.00

cilantro, beets, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce and jalapeños with sweet ginger sauce.

Asparagus Rolls

$10.00

shrimp, asparagus, carrots, beets and lettuce with spicy garlic sauce.

Chicken Tempura Rolls

$10.00

cucumber, beets, carrots, red cabbages, lettuce and cilantro with sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp Rolls

$10.00

shrimp, carrots, beets, bean sprouts, red cabbage, lettuce and rice noodles with peanut plum sauce.

Tofu Rolls

Tofu Rolls

$10.00

tofu, carrots, beets, bean sprouts, red cabbage, lettuce and rice noodles with peanut plum sauce.

Salad

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, beets, lettuce, with cucumber dressing.

Crispy Tilapia Salad

Crispy Tilapia Salad

$15.00

garlic, lemon glass, green apples, red bell peppers, onions, cilantro, lime, fresh spring mixes.

Papaya Salad

$13.00

shrimp, green papaya, shrimp, tomatoes, garlic, peanuts, green beans, lime, fresh spring mixes.

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$15.00

basil leaves, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, toasted ground rice, fresh spring mixes.

Glass Noodle Salad

Glass Noodle Salad

$13.00

shrimp, minced chicken, red bell ., tomatoes, onions, peanuts, cilantro, lime, fresh spring mixes.

Chicken Salad

$13.00

dried hot peppers, onions, gingers, cilantro, peanuts, lime, toasted ground rice, fresh spring mixes.

Soup

Small Tom Yum

Small Tom Yum

$6.50

lime juice, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro.

Large Tom Yum

$12.00

lime juice, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro.

Small Tom Kha

$6.50

coconut milk, lime juice, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions.

Large Tom Kha

$12.00

coconut milk, lime juice, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions.

Small Wonton Soup

$6.50

chicken dumplings, BBQ pork, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, lettuce.

Large Wonton Soup

$12.00

chicken dumplings, BBQ pork, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, lettuce.

Small Spinach Soup

$6.00

spinach, mushrooms, green onions.

Large Spinach Soup

$11.00

spinach, mushrooms, green onions.

Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup

$13.00

BBQ pork, meat balls, or duck (add $1), bean sprouts, lettuce, green onions and cilantro.

Chef’s Special

Basil Duck

$17.00

basil leaves, jalapenos, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, onion, peapods, carrots.

Lamb Massamun Curry

Lamb Massamun Curry

$18.00

peanuts, potatoes, onions with cucumber salad.

Spicy Catfish

Spicy Catfish

$17.00Out of stock

coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, basil leaves, green beans, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, jalapenos and eggplants.

Pad Kee Mao with Seafood

Pad Kee Mao with Seafood

$20.00

wide noodle, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, basil leaves, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, carrots, bean sprouts, broccoli, onions, and jalapenos.

Spicy Seafood Noodles

Spicy Seafood Noodles

$20.00

shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, egg noodles, basil leaves, peapods, red bell peppers, jalapenos in sweet chili paste.

Crispy Basil Salmon

$19.00

basil leaves, jalapenos, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peapods, peas, carrots.

Crispy Basil Scallops

$22.00

basil leaves, jalapenos, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peapod, peas, carrots.

Tilapia Panang

$17.00

coconut milk, basil leaves, kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers.

Deep Fried Fillet Red Snapper

$20.00

bell peppers, garlic, onions, sweet and sour sauce.

Pineapple Curry

$17.00

choice of boneless roasted duck or shrimp, coconut milk, cherry tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers, Thai basil leaves.

Scallops with Sweet Chili Sauce

$22.00

basil leaves, red bell peppers, bamboo shoots.

Hawaiian Chicken

$17.00

tempura chicken, pineapple, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, carrots, green onions and peapod in sweet chili sauce.

Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki Sauce

$19.00

served with grilled asparagus and fresh spring mixes.

Steamed Sea Bass

Steamed Sea Bass

$25.00Out of stock

ginger, low sodium soy sauce, served with grilled asparagus and fresh spring mixes

Garlic Scallops

Garlic Scallops

$22.00

mushrooms, garlic, black pepper, steamed asparagus, cucumbers, fresh spring mixes.

Grilled Lamb (4-5 ribs)

Grilled Lamb (4-5 ribs)

$28.00

marinated lamb with garlic served with grilled asparagus and fresh spring mixes.

Rama Chicken

$14.00

broccoli, carrots, peapods, peanut sauce.

Rama Tofu

$14.00

broccoli, carrots, peapods, peanut sauce.

Shrimp with Glass Noodles

$17.00

bacon, ginger, mushrooms, peapods, bell peppers, carrots, cilantro, onions.

Stir Fried Asparagus and Shrimp

$18.00

asparagus, shrimp, peapods, carrots.

Caribbean Fried Rice

Caribbean Fried Rice

$20.00

shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels, raisin, onions, peas, carrots, pineapple, egg.

Blue Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

blue crab, spinach, peas, carrots, egg, green onion, cilantro, served with fresh cucumber.

Pad Thai with Shrimp

Pad Thai with Shrimp

$16.00

thin noodle, tofu, bean sprouts, onions, egg, cabbage, lime and crushed peanuts.

Pad Si-Ew with Shrimp

$16.00

sweet soy sauce, wide noodles, broccoli, carrots, peapod, egg.

Beef & Broccoli

$16.00

broccoli, and carrots.

Rice Dishes

Most of our dishes can be made vegetarian-style and gluten-free. Please specify your preference in "Diet Restriction". If your preference is not available, that means that particular dish cannot be made with that diet restriction.

Ginger Dish

$13.00

ginger, celery, hot peppers, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and carrots.

Cashew Dish

$14.00

cashew nuts, carrots, onions, peapod, pineapple, bell peppers, and jalapenos.

Basil Dish

$13.00

basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, carrots and jalapenos.

Mixed Vegetables Dish

$13.00

peapod, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts, bell peppers, tomatoes, and Napa cabbage.

Sweet and Sour Dish

$13.00

cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers, and carrots.

Garlic Dish

$14.00

black pepper, garlic sauce, served with fresh cucumber, shredded carrot, green onion, and lettuce.

Curries

Panang Curry

$13.50

basil leaves, bell peppers, eggplants and kaffir lime leaves.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.50

basil leaves, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, eggplants and kaffir lime leaves.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.50

basil leaves, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, eggplants, kaffir lime leaves.

Massaman Curry

$13.50

peanuts, potatoes and onions.

Pineapple Curry

$17.00

choice of boneless roasted duck or shrimp, coconut milk, cherry tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers, Thai basil leaves.

Lamb Massamun Curry

Lamb Massamun Curry

$18.00

peanuts, potatoes, onions with cucumber salad.

Fried Rices

Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

carrots, peas, onions, egg, served with fresh cucumber, green onion, cilantro.

Curry Fried Rice

$12.00

onions, peas, carrots, egg, served with fresh cucumber, green onion, cilantro.

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

basil leaves, mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, onions, jalapenos, egg, served with fresh cucumber, green onion, cilantro.

Blue Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

blue crab, spinach, peas, carrots, egg, green onion, cilantro, served with fresh cucumber.

Caribbean Fried Rice

Caribbean Fried Rice

$20.00

shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels, raisin, onions, peas, carrots, pineapple, egg.

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

thin noodle, tofu, bean sprouts, onions, egg, cabbage, lime and crushed peanuts.

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$13.00

wide noodle, basil leaves, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, broccoli, onions, and jalapenos.

Lard Nar

$13.00

wide noodle, broccoli, carrots, peapod, mushrooms, light brown gravy.

Pad See Ew

$13.00

sweet soy sauce, wide noodles, broccoli, carrots, peapod, egg.

Pad Woon Sen

$13.00

glass noodles, broccoli, carrots, peapod, onions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, egg.

Basil Noodles

$14.00

wide rice noodles, basil , mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, bamboo shoots, onions

Spicy Seafood Noodles

Spicy Seafood Noodles

$20.00

shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, egg noodles, basil leaves, peapods, red bell peppers, jalapenos in sweet chili paste.

Desserts

Taro Custard

$4.00
Mango w/Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango w/Sweet Sticky Rice

$8.00Out of stock
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Sweet Sticky Rice w/Sherbert

$6.00

Sweet Sticky Rice w/Ice Cream

$6.00

Sherbert & Ice Cream

Sherbet

$4.50

Ice Cream

$4.00

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$7.50Out of stock

Extra

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.50

Noodle

$3.50

Steamed broccoli

$4.50

Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Tofu

$3.00

Extra Vegetables

$3.00

Extra Beef

$4.00

Extra BBQ Pork

$4.00

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Extra Calamari

$6.00

Extra Salmon

$10.00

Extra Scallop

$10.00

Extra Seafood

$10.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Extra Blue Crab

$15.00

Drinks

*** San Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

*** Coconut Juice

$3.50

*** Soda

$2.50

*** Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

*** Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

*** Lemonade

$3.50

*** Green Tea

$3.50

*** Lemon Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mango Nectar

$3.50

Wine: Half Bottles (375 ml)

Giesen Estate,Marlborough, New Zealand 1/2 Bottle

$15.00Out of stock

Santa Margherita

$21.00

KJ Vintner's Reserve, California 1/2 Bottle

$16.50Out of stock

Sonoma-Cutrer, Russian River 1/2 Bottle

$19.00

Wild Horse PN1/2 Bottle

$22.00

KJ Vintner's Reserve, California 1/2 Bottle

$21.00Out of stock

Wine: Bottles (750 ml)

La Marca Prosecco, Italy Bottle

$30.00

Leonard Germany Bottle

$25.00

Sliver Palm, California Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

Infamous Goose, New Zealand Bottle

$34.00

Giesen

$30.00

Caposaldo, Italy Bottle

$29.00

J Vineyards California

$35.00Out of stock

Beckon, California Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

Hess Collection Bottle

$36.00

Dark Horse

$26.00

Frei Brothers, California Bottle

$36.00

Frontera Merlot

$26.00

Bontera Bottle

$42.00

Dark Horse, California Bottle

$26.00

Decoy Napa Limited Bottle

$40.00

McWIIIIam's Handwood, Australia Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

KInsen, Japan Bottle

$25.00

Beer

*** MGD

$4.50

*** Miller Lite

$4.50

*** Blue Moon

$5.50

*** Corona

$5.50Out of stock

*** Amstel Light

$5.50Out of stock

*** Heineken

$5.50

*** Kirin Ichiban

$5.50

*** Singha

$5.50

*** Sapporo

$5.50

*** Chang

$5.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

For Curbside Pickup, please pull over to the side of the restaurant and call us at 847 797 8442, then press 1.

Website

Location

40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Directions

Gallery
altThai image
altThai image
altThai image
altThai image

Map
