altThai
4,310 Reviews
$$
40 S. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Popular Items
Silverware and Condiments
Appetizers
Egg Rolls (3)
glass noodles, shredded carrots, cabbage with sweet sauce.
Pot Stickers (6)
with sweet ginger sauce.
Crab Rangoon (5)
Imitation crab, cream cheese, carrot, celery, with sweet & sour sauce
Thai Sausage (spicy)
pork sausage served with fresh ginger and red onion
Grilled Pork Loin on Skewers (4)
with spicy sauce.
Satay (4)
with Thai peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Chicken Tempura
crispy chicken strips with sweet sauce.
Fried/Steamed Tofu
with sweet & sour sauce and crushed peanut.
Shrimp Tempura
crispy shrimp served with cucumber salad and sweet sauce.
Dim Sum Set (6)
steamed shrimp dumplings (2), shrimp noodle rolls (2) and shrimp wantons (2) with ginger sauce.
Crispy Salmon Rolls (4)
salmon, basil leaves with spicy mayo sauce.
Shrimp Dumplings (4)
with sweet ginger sauce.
Calamari Rings
with spicy mayo sauce.
Coconut Breaded Shrimp (4)
with cucumber salad and sweet and sour sauce.
Big Plate
Fresh Asparagus and Shrimp Rolls, Crispy Salmon Rolls, Coconut Breaded Shrimp, Shrimp Dumplings, Pork on Skewers and Chicken Satay.
Crispy Plate
Crispy Salmon Rolls, Coconut Breaded Shrimp, Crab Rangoon, Pot Stickers and Egg Rolls.
Vegetarian Plate
Fresh Tofu Rolls, Fresh Spring Rolls, Tofu Satay, Veg. Pot Stickers and Veg. Egg Rolls.
Thai Wrap/Fresh Rolls
Thai Wrap (Miang Kham)
lettuce, roasted coconut flake, sun-dried shrimp, peanuts, ginger, lime, Thai hot pepper, with sweet & tangy tamarind sauce.
Spring Rolls
cucumbers, bean sprouts, carrots, beets, and tofu with plum sauce.
Spicy Duck Rolls
cilantro, beets, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce and jalapeños with sweet ginger sauce.
Asparagus Rolls
shrimp, asparagus, carrots, beets and lettuce with spicy garlic sauce.
Chicken Tempura Rolls
cucumber, beets, carrots, red cabbages, lettuce and cilantro with sweet chili sauce.
Shrimp Rolls
shrimp, carrots, beets, bean sprouts, red cabbage, lettuce and rice noodles with peanut plum sauce.
Tofu Rolls
tofu, carrots, beets, bean sprouts, red cabbage, lettuce and rice noodles with peanut plum sauce.
Salad
Cucumber Salad
cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, beets, lettuce, with cucumber dressing.
Crispy Tilapia Salad
garlic, lemon glass, green apples, red bell peppers, onions, cilantro, lime, fresh spring mixes.
Papaya Salad
shrimp, green papaya, shrimp, tomatoes, garlic, peanuts, green beans, lime, fresh spring mixes.
Beef Salad
basil leaves, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, toasted ground rice, fresh spring mixes.
Glass Noodle Salad
shrimp, minced chicken, red bell ., tomatoes, onions, peanuts, cilantro, lime, fresh spring mixes.
Chicken Salad
dried hot peppers, onions, gingers, cilantro, peanuts, lime, toasted ground rice, fresh spring mixes.
Soup
Small Tom Yum
lime juice, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro.
Large Tom Yum
lime juice, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro.
Small Tom Kha
coconut milk, lime juice, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions.
Large Tom Kha
coconut milk, lime juice, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions.
Small Wonton Soup
chicken dumplings, BBQ pork, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, lettuce.
Large Wonton Soup
chicken dumplings, BBQ pork, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, lettuce.
Small Spinach Soup
spinach, mushrooms, green onions.
Large Spinach Soup
spinach, mushrooms, green onions.
Noodle Soup
BBQ pork, meat balls, or duck (add $1), bean sprouts, lettuce, green onions and cilantro.
Chef’s Special
Basil Duck
basil leaves, jalapenos, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, onion, peapods, carrots.
Lamb Massamun Curry
peanuts, potatoes, onions with cucumber salad.
Spicy Catfish
coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, basil leaves, green beans, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, jalapenos and eggplants.
Pad Kee Mao with Seafood
wide noodle, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, basil leaves, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, carrots, bean sprouts, broccoli, onions, and jalapenos.
Spicy Seafood Noodles
shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, egg noodles, basil leaves, peapods, red bell peppers, jalapenos in sweet chili paste.
Crispy Basil Salmon
basil leaves, jalapenos, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peapods, peas, carrots.
Crispy Basil Scallops
basil leaves, jalapenos, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peapod, peas, carrots.
Tilapia Panang
coconut milk, basil leaves, kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers.
Deep Fried Fillet Red Snapper
bell peppers, garlic, onions, sweet and sour sauce.
Pineapple Curry
choice of boneless roasted duck or shrimp, coconut milk, cherry tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers, Thai basil leaves.
Scallops with Sweet Chili Sauce
basil leaves, red bell peppers, bamboo shoots.
Hawaiian Chicken
tempura chicken, pineapple, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, carrots, green onions and peapod in sweet chili sauce.
Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki Sauce
served with grilled asparagus and fresh spring mixes.
Steamed Sea Bass
ginger, low sodium soy sauce, served with grilled asparagus and fresh spring mixes
Garlic Scallops
mushrooms, garlic, black pepper, steamed asparagus, cucumbers, fresh spring mixes.
Grilled Lamb (4-5 ribs)
marinated lamb with garlic served with grilled asparagus and fresh spring mixes.
Rama Chicken
broccoli, carrots, peapods, peanut sauce.
Rama Tofu
broccoli, carrots, peapods, peanut sauce.
Shrimp with Glass Noodles
bacon, ginger, mushrooms, peapods, bell peppers, carrots, cilantro, onions.
Stir Fried Asparagus and Shrimp
asparagus, shrimp, peapods, carrots.
Caribbean Fried Rice
shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels, raisin, onions, peas, carrots, pineapple, egg.
Blue Crab Fried Rice
blue crab, spinach, peas, carrots, egg, green onion, cilantro, served with fresh cucumber.
Pad Thai with Shrimp
thin noodle, tofu, bean sprouts, onions, egg, cabbage, lime and crushed peanuts.
Pad Si-Ew with Shrimp
sweet soy sauce, wide noodles, broccoli, carrots, peapod, egg.
Beef & Broccoli
broccoli, and carrots.
Rice Dishes
Ginger Dish
ginger, celery, hot peppers, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and carrots.
Cashew Dish
cashew nuts, carrots, onions, peapod, pineapple, bell peppers, and jalapenos.
Basil Dish
basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, carrots and jalapenos.
Mixed Vegetables Dish
peapod, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts, bell peppers, tomatoes, and Napa cabbage.
Sweet and Sour Dish
cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers, and carrots.
Garlic Dish
black pepper, garlic sauce, served with fresh cucumber, shredded carrot, green onion, and lettuce.
Curries
Panang Curry
basil leaves, bell peppers, eggplants and kaffir lime leaves.
Red Curry
basil leaves, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, eggplants and kaffir lime leaves.
Green Curry
basil leaves, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, eggplants, kaffir lime leaves.
Massaman Curry
peanuts, potatoes and onions.
Pineapple Curry
choice of boneless roasted duck or shrimp, coconut milk, cherry tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers, Thai basil leaves.
Lamb Massamun Curry
peanuts, potatoes, onions with cucumber salad.
Fried Rices
Thai Fried Rice
carrots, peas, onions, egg, served with fresh cucumber, green onion, cilantro.
Curry Fried Rice
onions, peas, carrots, egg, served with fresh cucumber, green onion, cilantro.
Basil Fried Rice
basil leaves, mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, onions, jalapenos, egg, served with fresh cucumber, green onion, cilantro.
Blue Crab Fried Rice
blue crab, spinach, peas, carrots, egg, green onion, cilantro, served with fresh cucumber.
Caribbean Fried Rice
shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels, raisin, onions, peas, carrots, pineapple, egg.
Noodles
Pad Thai
thin noodle, tofu, bean sprouts, onions, egg, cabbage, lime and crushed peanuts.
Pad Kee Mao
wide noodle, basil leaves, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, broccoli, onions, and jalapenos.
Lard Nar
wide noodle, broccoli, carrots, peapod, mushrooms, light brown gravy.
Pad See Ew
sweet soy sauce, wide noodles, broccoli, carrots, peapod, egg.
Pad Woon Sen
glass noodles, broccoli, carrots, peapod, onions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, egg.
Basil Noodles
wide rice noodles, basil , mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, jalapenos, bamboo shoots, onions
Spicy Seafood Noodles
shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, egg noodles, basil leaves, peapods, red bell peppers, jalapenos in sweet chili paste.
Desserts
Sherbert & Ice Cream
Extra
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Sweet Sticky Rice
Noodle
Steamed broccoli
Steamed Vegetables
Extra Chicken
Extra Tofu
Extra Vegetables
Extra Beef
Extra BBQ Pork
Extra Shrimp
Extra Calamari
Extra Salmon
Extra Scallop
Extra Seafood
Peanut Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Extra Blue Crab
Drinks
Wine: Half Bottles (375 ml)
Wine: Bottles (750 ml)
La Marca Prosecco, Italy Bottle
Leonard Germany Bottle
Sliver Palm, California Bottle
Infamous Goose, New Zealand Bottle
Giesen
Caposaldo, Italy Bottle
J Vineyards California
Beckon, California Bottle
Hess Collection Bottle
Dark Horse
Frei Brothers, California Bottle
Frontera Merlot
Bontera Bottle
Dark Horse, California Bottle
Decoy Napa Limited Bottle
McWIIIIam's Handwood, Australia Bottle
KInsen, Japan Bottle
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 8:45 pm
For Curbside Pickup, please pull over to the side of the restaurant and call us at 847 797 8442, then press 1.
40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005