ALU MEXICAN CUISINE 1080 Gateway Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Tex-Mex without the Tex. A’Lu presents a rich heritage of elevated Mexican cuisine in a friendly, captivating atmosphere. Enjoy hand-shaken margaritas, rare tequilas and mezcals, craft cocktails, and a vast selection of beer and wine. All paired with a simple, but elegant, menu highlighting the bold flavors in some of Mexico’s greatest dishes. Whether it is your first time, or hundredth, we at A’Lu consider all of our wonderful guests as a part of our family and thank them for their support.
Location
1080 Gateway Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton
No Reviews
1880 North Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurant
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
No Reviews
1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104 Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurant