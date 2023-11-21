Restaurant info

Tex-Mex without the Tex. A’Lu presents a rich heritage of elevated Mexican cuisine in a friendly, captivating atmosphere. Enjoy hand-shaken margaritas, rare tequilas and mezcals, craft cocktails, and a vast selection of beer and wine. All paired with a simple, but elegant, menu highlighting the bold flavors in some of Mexico’s greatest dishes. Whether it is your first time, or hundredth, we at A’Lu consider all of our wonderful guests as a part of our family and thank them for their support.