Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Burgers

Alumni Grill

54 Reviews

$$

1130 Hwy 1

Thibodaux, LA 70301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Old School Burger
Turkey Burger
Lard of The Fries

Appetizers

Soup

$7.00+Out of stock

Loaded Potato Soup

Onion Strings

$8.00

Thin cuts, gluten free batter

Alumni Wings

Alumni Wings

$12.75

Smoked and flashed fried

Crawfish Nacho

$10.50

Louisiana crawfish in house made Pepper Jack cheese sauce served with side of fresh fried tortilla chips

Tuna Nacho

$15.50

Grilled tuna, wonton chips, bang bang sauce, Teriyaki sauce, green onions, pickled ginger, sesame seeds

Lard of The Fries

$12.75

Fresh cut fries, smoked pulled pork, bacon, Pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, house pickled jalapenos, and green onions

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Classic spinach dip, wonton chips

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Cauliflower bites tossed in our Sriracha buffalo sauce (Gluten Free)

Ribs

$12.00

App Special

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Homerun Sauce (crawfish Pepper Jack cheese sauce)

Burnt Ends Pork Belly

Burnt Ends Pork Belly

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ pork Belly Burnt Ends with house made pickles, Jalapeños and Pickled onions

Salads

Alumni Cobb Salad

$9.00

Lettuce mix, roasted tomatoes, bacon, egg, avocado, and house pickled onions. Chicken, beef, shrimp, cauli burger, and tuna can be added.

LA-1 Ranch Salad

$15.00

Flat Iron steak, lettuce mix, corn salsa, Pepper Jack cheese, house pickled jalapenos, avocado

Asian Tuna Salad

$16.50

Tuna steak, lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, wontons, house made spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce

House Salad

$7.00

Fresh cut letuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, and house pickled onions

Entrees

Alumni Burger

$15.00

2 Beef patties, pulled pork, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Alumni sauce on Brioche bun

Alumni Club

$12.00

Fried, Grilled or Smoked chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, avocado, Alumni sauce, Brioche bun

Alumni Single

$13.00

Beef patty, pulled pork, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Alumni sauce on Brioche bun

Bang Bang Poboy

$15.00

House Favorite Local white shrimp, gluten free battered, bang bang sauce, lettuce, tomato, Duet's Bakery bread

BBQ Brisket

$12.50

Chopped smoked brisket, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, Alumni Sauce, Brioche bun

BOM - Crossroads Burger

BOM - Crossroads Burger

$14.50

Hand formed fresh beef patty, house-made chili, fried jalapenos and salsa on Brioche bun with queso cheese dip. 20% of this BOM sales get donated to a local charity each month.

Buffalo Club

$11.00

Fried chicken strips tossed in house made Sriracha Buffalo sauce, bacon, ranch dressing, Brioche bun

Cauli Burger

$10.50

House made roasted cauliflower patty (grilled or fried) with Provolone cheese, roasted tomato, lettuce, Alumni sauce, Brioche bun

Cheese Steak

$15.00

Sliced smoked prime rib grilled with onions, peppers, and Provolone cheese

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Marinated chicken tenders grilled or gluten free buttermilk battered and fried

Green Onion Sausage

$11.00

House made green onion sausage patty, americn cheese, grilled onions, bacon, Alumni sauce, Brioche bun

Homerun Burger

$12.50

Local Favorite Beef patty, crispy onion strings, crawfish Pepper Jack cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, Brioche bun

Jumbo Pork

$9.25

Old School Burger

$9.25

Beef patty with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and alumni sauce

Quesadilla Philly

$14.00

Grilled flour tortilla with smoked prime rib, grilled onion, bell pepper and pepper jack cheese.

Roast Beef Poboy

$14.00

Slowed cooked with gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, on Duet's Bakery bread

Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

Local white shrimp, gluten free battered, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, Duet's Bakery bread

Taco

Choice of steak, shrimp, pork, chicken or tuna on flour tortilla, Pepper Jack cheese, corn salsa, slaw, Jalapeno lime sauce

Turkey Burger

$10.50

Signature Favorite Turkey patty, Provolone cheese, roasted tomatoes, avocado, Alumni sauce, basil oil on Brioche bun

Hot Ham Press

$12.00Out of stock

House Smoked Ham with pepper jack cheese served on poboy, dressed with mayo and pickles. Pressed on the grill.

Specials

Blackened Ribeye

$26.00

USDA Choice cut Ribeye steak, choice of side, and salad.

Brisket Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Wednesday Lunch Special Sliced smoked brisket w/bbq sauce, mac and cheese, collard greens, toast

Hamburger Steak

$12.00Out of stock

Half pound ground chuck patty, brown gravy, onions, Pepper Jack mac, side salad, toast

Prime Rib

$23.00Out of stock

Smoked prime rib, choice of one side and side salad

Friday Lunch Special

$13.00

Two fried pork chops severed with white gravy, Alumni fried potatoes and seasoned collard greens.

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Tuesday Lunch Special Fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, green onions, slaw, choice of side, and side salad

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Pecan Smoked Turkey Sandwich, dressed with Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Teriyaki Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Thursday Lunch Special Grilled chicken and red onions, house made teriyaki sauce, slaw, choice of side, and side salad

Tuna Platter

$17.00

Grilled tuna steak cooked to temp with choice of 1 side and side salad

Mother's Day Steak & Shrimp

$30.00Out of stock

Blackened Ribeye topped with Royal Red BBQ Shrimp served with loaded fried potato skins, grilled broccoli and toast.

Lent Specials

Grilled Redfish Taco

Grilled Redfish Taco

$14.00

Grille Redfish, corn salsa, slaw, jalapeno lime sauce

Royal Red Shrimp Pasta

$20.00Out of stock

Blackened Royal Red Shrimp served over pasta tossed in a Smoked Gouda cream sauce served with a side salad and toast

Smoked Gouda Seafood Pasta

$23.00Out of stock

Smoked Gouda cream sauce and blackened Shrimp served over fried Redfish and Pasta, comes with a side salad and toast

Shrimp Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Sides

Broccoli

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Grilled Broccoli

$3.00

Pepper Jack Mac

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Onion Strings

$3.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$3.00

Parmesan truffle fries

$4.00

Kids

MVP

$6.00

Beef slider with American cheese, fries, kid beverage

Champ

$6.00

Gluten free battered chicken strips, fries, kid beverage

Kid Shrimp

$6.00

Gluten free battered local white shrimp, fries, kid beverage

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White sliced bread, American cheese, butter, fries, kid beverage

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour tortilla, Cheddar cheese, chicken, fries, kid beverage

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Classic southern staple with Signature bourbon caramel sauce, (no raisins)

Cheesecake - Key Lime w/Bourbon Caramel

$7.00Out of stock

homemade cheesecake, please ask about the flavor available

Cotton Candy Milk Shake

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream, milk, and cotton candy sugar mix

Milk Shake

$5.25

Classic milk shake or malts made with traditional scooped ice cream

Wedding Cake Shake

$6.50

Signature milk shake with vanilla ice cream, white cake, butter cream icing, sugar beads

Oreo Shake

$6.00

Classic milk shake with crushed oreos

Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla or Chocolate

GF bread pudding

$7.50

Southern staple made with gluten free bread, bourbon caramel souce

GF Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Homemade gluten free cheesecake

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$2.40

Iced Tea

$2.65

Sweet Tea

$2.65

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Bottle Water

$1.75

Bottle Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Juice

$2.75

Btl. Sprite

$2.75Out of stock

Coke Zero

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1130 Hwy 1, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Directions

Gallery
Alumni Grill image
Alumni Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flanagan's Creative Food - 1111 Audubon Ave.
orange star3.9 • 78
1111 Audubon Ave. Thibodaux, LA 70301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Thibodaux

Off The Hook - Thibodaux
orange star4.4 • 832
604 N Canal Blvd Thibodaux, LA 70301
View restaurantnext
Fremin's - Thibodaux - 402 W 3RD ST
orange star4.6 • 189
402 W 3RD ST Thibodaux, LA 70301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Thibodaux
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston