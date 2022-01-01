Alumni Grill
54 Reviews
$$
1130 Hwy 1
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Popular Items
Appetizers
Soup
Loaded Potato Soup
Onion Strings
Thin cuts, gluten free batter
Alumni Wings
Smoked and flashed fried
Crawfish Nacho
Louisiana crawfish in house made Pepper Jack cheese sauce served with side of fresh fried tortilla chips
Tuna Nacho
Grilled tuna, wonton chips, bang bang sauce, Teriyaki sauce, green onions, pickled ginger, sesame seeds
Lard of The Fries
Fresh cut fries, smoked pulled pork, bacon, Pepper Jack and Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, house pickled jalapenos, and green onions
Spinach Dip
Classic spinach dip, wonton chips
Buffalo Cauliflower
Fried Cauliflower bites tossed in our Sriracha buffalo sauce (Gluten Free)
Ribs
App Special
Fried Green Tomatoes served with our Homerun Sauce (crawfish Pepper Jack cheese sauce)
Burnt Ends Pork Belly
BBQ pork Belly Burnt Ends with house made pickles, Jalapeños and Pickled onions
Salads
Alumni Cobb Salad
Lettuce mix, roasted tomatoes, bacon, egg, avocado, and house pickled onions. Chicken, beef, shrimp, cauli burger, and tuna can be added.
LA-1 Ranch Salad
Flat Iron steak, lettuce mix, corn salsa, Pepper Jack cheese, house pickled jalapenos, avocado
Asian Tuna Salad
Tuna steak, lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, wontons, house made spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce
House Salad
Fresh cut letuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, and house pickled onions
Entrees
Alumni Burger
2 Beef patties, pulled pork, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Alumni sauce on Brioche bun
Alumni Club
Fried, Grilled or Smoked chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, avocado, Alumni sauce, Brioche bun
Alumni Single
Beef patty, pulled pork, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Alumni sauce on Brioche bun
Bang Bang Poboy
House Favorite Local white shrimp, gluten free battered, bang bang sauce, lettuce, tomato, Duet's Bakery bread
BBQ Brisket
Chopped smoked brisket, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, Alumni Sauce, Brioche bun
BOM - Crossroads Burger
Hand formed fresh beef patty, house-made chili, fried jalapenos and salsa on Brioche bun with queso cheese dip. 20% of this BOM sales get donated to a local charity each month.
Buffalo Club
Fried chicken strips tossed in house made Sriracha Buffalo sauce, bacon, ranch dressing, Brioche bun
Cauli Burger
House made roasted cauliflower patty (grilled or fried) with Provolone cheese, roasted tomato, lettuce, Alumni sauce, Brioche bun
Cheese Steak
Sliced smoked prime rib grilled with onions, peppers, and Provolone cheese
Chicken Strips
Marinated chicken tenders grilled or gluten free buttermilk battered and fried
Green Onion Sausage
House made green onion sausage patty, americn cheese, grilled onions, bacon, Alumni sauce, Brioche bun
Homerun Burger
Local Favorite Beef patty, crispy onion strings, crawfish Pepper Jack cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, Brioche bun
Jumbo Pork
Old School Burger
Beef patty with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and alumni sauce
Quesadilla Philly
Grilled flour tortilla with smoked prime rib, grilled onion, bell pepper and pepper jack cheese.
Roast Beef Poboy
Slowed cooked with gravy, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, on Duet's Bakery bread
Shrimp Poboy
Local white shrimp, gluten free battered, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, Duet's Bakery bread
Taco
Choice of steak, shrimp, pork, chicken or tuna on flour tortilla, Pepper Jack cheese, corn salsa, slaw, Jalapeno lime sauce
Turkey Burger
Signature Favorite Turkey patty, Provolone cheese, roasted tomatoes, avocado, Alumni sauce, basil oil on Brioche bun
Hot Ham Press
House Smoked Ham with pepper jack cheese served on poboy, dressed with mayo and pickles. Pressed on the grill.
Specials
Blackened Ribeye
USDA Choice cut Ribeye steak, choice of side, and salad.
Brisket Plate
Wednesday Lunch Special Sliced smoked brisket w/bbq sauce, mac and cheese, collard greens, toast
Hamburger Steak
Half pound ground chuck patty, brown gravy, onions, Pepper Jack mac, side salad, toast
Prime Rib
Smoked prime rib, choice of one side and side salad
Friday Lunch Special
Two fried pork chops severed with white gravy, Alumni fried potatoes and seasoned collard greens.
Spicy Shrimp Wrap
Tuesday Lunch Special Fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, green onions, slaw, choice of side, and side salad
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Pecan Smoked Turkey Sandwich, dressed with Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Teriyaki Wrap
Thursday Lunch Special Grilled chicken and red onions, house made teriyaki sauce, slaw, choice of side, and side salad
Tuna Platter
Grilled tuna steak cooked to temp with choice of 1 side and side salad
Mother's Day Steak & Shrimp
Blackened Ribeye topped with Royal Red BBQ Shrimp served with loaded fried potato skins, grilled broccoli and toast.
Lent Specials
Grilled Redfish Taco
Grille Redfish, corn salsa, slaw, jalapeno lime sauce
Royal Red Shrimp Pasta
Blackened Royal Red Shrimp served over pasta tossed in a Smoked Gouda cream sauce served with a side salad and toast
Smoked Gouda Seafood Pasta
Smoked Gouda cream sauce and blackened Shrimp served over fried Redfish and Pasta, comes with a side salad and toast
Shrimp Burger
Sides
Kids
MVP
Beef slider with American cheese, fries, kid beverage
Champ
Gluten free battered chicken strips, fries, kid beverage
Kid Shrimp
Gluten free battered local white shrimp, fries, kid beverage
Grilled Cheese
White sliced bread, American cheese, butter, fries, kid beverage
Kid Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, Cheddar cheese, chicken, fries, kid beverage
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Classic southern staple with Signature bourbon caramel sauce, (no raisins)
Cheesecake - Key Lime w/Bourbon Caramel
homemade cheesecake, please ask about the flavor available
Cotton Candy Milk Shake
Vanilla ice cream, milk, and cotton candy sugar mix
Milk Shake
Classic milk shake or malts made with traditional scooped ice cream
Wedding Cake Shake
Signature milk shake with vanilla ice cream, white cake, butter cream icing, sugar beads
Oreo Shake
Classic milk shake with crushed oreos
Ice Cream
Vanilla or Chocolate
GF bread pudding
Southern staple made with gluten free bread, bourbon caramel souce
GF Cheesecake
Homemade gluten free cheesecake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
1130 Hwy 1, Thibodaux, LA 70301