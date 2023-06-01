Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alvarado's Mexican Grill - Jurupa Valley

No reviews yet

4687 PIER ENTERPRISES WAY SUITE 120

Jurupa Valley, CA 91752

Popular Items

ALVARADO'S FLAN

$5.00

FISH BURRITO

$13.00

CHOICE OF TALAPIA OR SHRIMP, MELTED CHEESE, MUSHROOMS, GUACAMOLE, AND ALVARADO'S HOUSE SAUCE

QUESATACO

QUESATACO

$6.00

CHOICE OF AL PASTOR, ASADA OR CHICKEN, CRUNCHY CHEESE, ONIONS, CILANTRO AND GUACAMOLE

FOOD

APPETIZERS

GUAC CHIPS

GUAC CHIPS

$9.00

AVOCADO-CILANTRO-ONION-LIME HOUSE SEASONINGS-CHIPS

NACHOS

NACHOS

$9.00

MEAT-CHIPS-CHEESE-GUAC-PICO-SOUR

ALVARADO'S FRIES

ALVARADO'S FRIES

$9.00

MEAT-CHEESE-GUAC-PICO-SOUR-FRIES

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$9.00

MEAT-SOUR-PICO-GUAC-HOUSE SERRANO SAUCE-FLOUR TORTILLA

CHARRO BEANS

CHARRO BEANS

$6.00

BEANS-HAM-BACON-CHORIZO-CHEESE-ONION-CILANTRO

FRIJOLES DE LA OLLA

FRIJOLES DE LA OLLA

$3.00

BEANS-ONION-CILANTRO-CHEESE

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.00

CHIPS-SALSA

TAQUITOS APP

$9.00

THREE TAQUITOS-SOUR-GAUC-CHEESE

FLAUTAS APP

$9.00

THREE EACH-SOUR-GAUC-CHEESE

TACOS

AL PASTOR TACO

AL PASTOR TACO

$5.00

ONION-CILANTRO-GUAC

ALVARADO'S TACO

ALVARADO'S TACO

$5.00

NOPALES-ONION-CILANTRO-GUAC

ASADA TACO

$5.00

ONION-CILANTRO-GUAC

BEER BATTERED FISH TACO

BEER BATTERED FISH TACO

$6.00

CABBAGE-PICO-HOUSE SAUCE

QUESABIRRIA TACO

QUESABIRRIA TACO

$5.00

BIRRIA-CHEESE-ONIONS-CILANTRO

CHICKEN TACO

CHICKEN TACO

$6.00

ONION-CILANTRO-GUAC

GRILLED FISH TACO

GRILLED FISH TACO

$6.00

MELTED CHEESE, MUSHROOMS, GUACAMOLE, AND ALVARADO'S HOUSE SAUCE

GRILLED SHRIMP TACO

GRILLED SHRIMP TACO

$6.00

MELTED CHEESE, MUSHROOMS, GUACAMOLE, AND ALVARADO'S HOUSE SAUCE

QUESATACO

QUESATACO

$6.00

CHOICE OF AL PASTOR, ASADA OR CHICKEN, CRUNCHY CHEESE, ONIONS, CILANTRO AND GUACAMOLE

MULITAS

MULITAS

$7.00
STEAK AND SHRIMP TACO

STEAK AND SHRIMP TACO

$6.00

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

BACON BURRITO

BACON BURRITO

$12.00
SAUSAGE BURRITO

SAUSAGE BURRITO

$12.00
CHORIZO BURRITO

CHORIZO BURRITO

$12.00
MACHACA BURRITO

MACHACA BURRITO

$13.00
ALVARADOS BREAKFAST BURRITO

ALVARADOS BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00

BURRITOS

AL PASTOR BURRITO

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$13.00

ONION, CILANTRO AND GUACAMOLE

ASADA BURRITO

$13.00
ALVARADO'S BURRITO

ALVARADO'S BURRITO

$13.00

NOPALES, ONION, CILANTRO AND GUACAMOLE

QUESABURRITO

QUESABURRITO

$14.00

CHOICE OF AL PASTOR, ASADA OR CHICKEN, CRUNCHY CHEESE, ONIONS, CILANTRO AND GUACAMOLE

CHICKEN BURRITO

CHICKEN BURRITO

$13.00

MELTED CHEESE, MUSHROOMS, GUACAMOLE, AND ALVARADO'S HOUSE SAUCE

CALI-BURRITO

CALI-BURRITO

$13.00

ASADA, FRIES, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE

FISH BURRITO

$13.00

CHOICE OF TALAPIA OR SHRIMP, MELTED CHEESE, MUSHROOMS, GUACAMOLE, AND ALVARADO'S HOUSE SAUCE

SHRIMP BURRITO

$13.00
CHILE RELLENO BURRITO

CHILE RELLENO BURRITO

$13.00

PASILLA PEPPER STUFFED WITH QUESO-FRESCO, RICE, BEANS ALVARADO'S HOUSE SAUCE

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$9.00

FRESH BEANS & MELTED CHEESE

STEAK & SHRIMP BURRITO

STEAK & SHRIMP BURRITO

$14.00

ENTREES

CHILE RELLENO PLATE

CHILE RELLENO PLATE

$12.00
2 TACOS PLATE

2 TACOS PLATE

$12.00
TORTA

TORTA

$12.00

TELERA BREAD REFIRED BEANS MELTED JACK CHEESE CHIPOTLE MAYO PROTIEN ONION CILANTRO

ALVARADOS BURGER

ALVARADOS BURGER

$15.00
SHARABLE SKILLET

SHARABLE SKILLET

$44.00

FAJITA SKILLET

$28.00
FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS

$12.00

CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR SHREDDED BEEF, SERVED WITH FRESH SALSA, SOUR CREAM,GUACAMOLE AND PICO DE GALLO

TAQUITOS

TAQUITOS

$12.00

CHICKEN OR BEEF- SOUR- GUAC-CHEESE

BOWLS & SALADS

CHOICE OF MEAT, RICE, BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM & CUBED AVOCADO
ALVARADO'S BOWL

ALVARADO'S BOWL

$8.00

CHOICE OF AL PASTOR, ASADA OR CHICKEN SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO AND GUACAMOLE

ALVARADO'S SALAD

ALVARADO'S SALAD

$8.00

SIDES

RICE 8oz

$5.00

MEXICAN STYLE RICE

REFRIED BEANS 8oz

$5.00

MEXICAN STYLE BEANS

FRIES 8oz

$3.00

TORTILLA CORN 2EA

$2.00

TORTILLA FLOUR 1EA

$2.00

ADD PROTEIN 4 oz

$8.00

DESSERTS

ALVARADO'S FLAN

$5.00

CHURROS

$5.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.00

KIDS

KID BURRITO

$9.00

KID QUESADILLA

$9.00

KID CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.00

KID TACO

$9.00

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned, we've created a menu that focuses on quality and flavor. Join us and taste the authentic flavors of the modern-day Taqueria.

Location

4687 PIER ENTERPRISES WAY SUITE 120, Jurupa Valley, CA 91752

Directions

