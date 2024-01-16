Always Always
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A family owned cafe in Lakeview serving your small breakfast and lunch needs. Proudly serving Dark Matter coffee, Steingolds and Paper Plane Pizza.
Location
655 West Irving Park Road; Commercial Space 1, Chicago, IL 60613