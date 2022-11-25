Alyonka Russian Cuisine imageView gallery

Alyonka Russian Cuisine

72 Reviews

$$

2870 W State St

Boise, ID 83702

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Stroganoff
Chebureki
Vegetarian Borscht

ZAKOOSKI/COLD APPETIZERS

Shuba

Shuba

$15.95

Layered salad with smoked salmon, shredded potatoes, carrots, beets and with a touch of mayo. Served with pita.

Assorted Pickled Vegetables

Assorted Pickled Vegetables

$13.95

Tomatoes, cucumbers, garlic, pattypan squash and homemade sauerkraut, served with authentic Russian rye bread

Marinated Carrot or Mushroom Salad

Marinated Carrot or Mushroom Salad

$10.95

Marinated with a touch of white vinegar and Russian sunflower oil and spices. Served with toast.

Smoked Gouda Spread

Smoked Gouda Spread

$13.95

With crackers and pita bread

Garden Salad

$13.95

Organic spring mix, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green scallions, parsley, pine nuts dressed in olive oil, and balsamic vinegar reduction

Olivye salad

$13.95

Celebratory salad with chicken, potato, pickles, hard-boiled eggs, and a touch of mayo

GORIYACHIE ZAKOOSKI/HOT APPETIZERS

Chebureki

Chebureki

$7.95

Deep-fried turnover with your choice of meat or vegetable filling

Blini Russian Crepes

Blini Russian Crepes

$12.95

Choice of filling

Vegetarian Borscht

Vegetarian Borscht

$8.50+

Traditional Russian soup made of beets and garden vegetables served with sour cream and toast

ENTREES

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$25.95

With choice of seasoned rice, egg noodles or buckwheat

Pork or Chicken Shish Kebab

Pork or Chicken Shish Kebab

$23.95

With sauce, seasoned rice and marinated carrot salad

Pelmeni

Pelmeni

$25.95

Russian style dumplings with meat filling served with sour cream (also available in sour form, served in a broth)

Vareniki

Vareniki

$25.95Out of stock

Russian style dumplings with potato and mushroom filling, served with butter and sour cream

Lamb Plof

Lamb Plof

$25.95Out of stock

A very popular dish of well-seasoned basmati rice, tender chunks of lamb, onions, and carrots

Stuffed Sweet Pepper

Stuffed Sweet Pepper

$25.95

stuffed with seasoned ground beef, and rice served in rich tomato sauce

DESSERTS

Royal Poppy Seed Ganache Cake

Royal Poppy Seed Ganache Cake

$11.95+

The hint of rum, roasted cashew over chocolate ganache, not overly sweet fluffy frosting and super soft moist cake layers Half and Full Sheet orders require 24 hour notice.

Honey Cake

Honey Cake

$11.95+

The unmistakable flavor of honey gives this tender cake a lovely finish, served with roasted pecans Half and Full Sheet orders require 24 hour notice

Sweet Blini

Sweet Blini

$11.95

Russian crepe filled with homemade sweet vanilla cottage cheese

Pavlova

Pavlova

$14.95

light and delicately crisp Meringue Cake topped with vanilla bean whipped cream, garnished with fresh berries and roasted cashews

Vodka Balls

Vodka Balls

$9.95
Alyonka’s Favorite Assorted Desserts

Alyonka’s Favorite Assorted Desserts

$22.00

Assorted freshly baked Russian cookies and sample sizes of Honey Cake, Royal Poppy Seed Ganache Cake, and Lemon mousse

Kurabie Biscuits

Kurabie Biscuits

$9.95
Lemon mousse

Lemon mousse

$11.95

Light and refreshing dessert topped with vanilla bean whipped cream and fresh berries

Pavlova 1/2 dozen and dozen

Pavlova 1/2 dozen and dozen

$80.00+

Our famous Pavlova for your friends and family. Require 24 hour notice.

NAPITKI/BEVERAGES

Ginger-Beer

$4.25

Non-alcoholic

Root-Beer

$4.25

Non-alcoholic

Plum Lemonade 32 oz.

$12.00

Bottle

Canned Soda

$3.50

S. Pellegrino 16.9 oz.

$3.50

FAMILY STYLE

Assorted Pickled Vegetables (Family Size)

Assorted Pickled Vegetables (Family Size)

$19.00

(requires 24 hour notice) - Tomatoes, cucumbers, garlic, pattypan squash and homemade sauerkraut, served with authentic Russian rye bread.

Smoked Gouda Spread (Family Size)

Smoked Gouda Spread (Family Size)

$26.00

(requires 24 hr notice) - With crackers and pita bread

Marinated Carrot or Mushroom Salad (Family Size)

Marinated Carrot or Mushroom Salad (Family Size)

$19.00

(requires 24 hr notice) - Marinated with a touch of white vinegar and Russian sunflower oil and spices. Served with toast.

Shuba (Family size)

Shuba (Family size)

$28.00+

(requires 24 hr notice) - Layered salad with smoked salmon, shredded potatoes, carrots, beets and with a touch of mayo. Served with pita.

Beef Stroganoff (Family Size)

Beef Stroganoff (Family Size)

$160.00

(requires 24-hour notice) With a choice of seasoned rice, egg noodles, or buckwheat. Feeds 15-20 people.

Stuffed Blini (Family Size)

Stuffed Blini (Family Size)

$24.00

(requires 24 hour notice) Russian crepes, stuffed with your choice of beef or vegetable. Comes with four (4) stuffed crepes

Chebureki (Family Size)

Chebureki (Family Size)

$20.00

(requires 24 hour notice) Deep-fried turnover with your choice of meat or vegetable. Includes four (4) chebureki

Blini Appetizer Party Pack

Blini Appetizer Party Pack

$50.00

Stack of 20 Blini (7 inch crepe) with choice of sweet or savory sides. Add Soviet Champagne for only $25 extra.

Pirozhki (Family Style)

Pirozhki (Family Style)

$45.00

(requires 24 hour notice) Twelve (12) yeast bread pockets filled with your choice of meat, cabbage or fresh fruit.

Potato Pork Loin Roast (Family size)

Potato Pork Loin Roast (Family size)

$120.00

(requires 24-hour notice) Elena's favorite slow-roasted pork and potato dish, is typically served at Easter. The pork is tender and juicy, the potatoes caramelized and soft. Feeds 6-8 people.

WINES

Koenig Vineyard Red Blend, ID

$45.00

Red Wine, Bottle

12 e Mezzo Primitivo, Italy

$35.00

Red Wine, Bottle

Clos des Lumieres Rose, France

$25.00

Rose Wine, Bottle

Chat. La Roche Sauvignon Blanc, France

$34.00

White Wine, Bottle

BEER AND CIDER

Birra Dolomiti Pils, Italy

$8.00

Bottle

Birra Dolomiti Rossa, Italy

$8.00

Bottle

Possman Pure Cider, Germany

$8.00

Bottle

Baltika Beer #9, Russia

$9.00Out of stock

Bottle Baltika #9 is a strong pilsner. The flavor is mild with a hint of malt, as well as with sweet notes and a trace of mild hoppy bitterness.

Czechvar Beer, Czech Republic

$9.00

Bottle

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2870 W State St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

Alyonka Russian Cuisine image

