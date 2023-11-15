Aly's A La Cart 625 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info
We take pride in serving unique dishes with the freshest ingredients. Hand-held savory pies with the tastiest recipes from Aly's NZ roots and Gyros made from scratch adding a unique flair to a Mediterranean favorite.We do not forget the sweets! Home-baked cakes, cookies, fudge, and sweet pies
Location
625 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM 87571
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Plant Base Cafe TAOS - 106 Des Georges Place
No Reviews
106 Des Georges Place Taos, NM 87571
View restaurant