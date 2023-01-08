- Home
- /
- Rancho Santa Margarita
- /
- Alza Italian Restaurant
Alza Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
22411 Antonio Pkwy Suite
Rancho Santa Mar, CA 92688
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Green Beans
Crisp battered green beans topped with parmesan and served with spicy aioli
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom stem mixture, parmesan, cream cheese, parsley and thyme
Calamari
Crispy calamari steaks topped with parsley and served with lemon and marinara
Steamed Clams
Clams in an herb white wine butter sauce
Chicken Wings
Buffalo, barrbecue or garlic parmesan wings
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Cream cheese, sour cream, mayonaise, garlic, parmesan, mozzarella, artichoke, spinach & red onion served with crostinis
Shareables
Bruschetta
Roma tomatoes, basil, shallots and EVOO served with garlic rubbed crostinis, balsamic glaze and parmesan
Meatball App.
Three house made meatballs topped with marinara and melted mozzarella served with crostinis
Stromboli
Choice of pepperoni or veggie
Sausage Rolls
Two spicy Italian sausage links stuffed with mozzarella, rolled in fresh pizza dough, baked then brushed with garlic and butter and dusted with romano cheese
Small Charcuterie Board
Variety of cheese, cured meat, fruit, olives, pickles, nuts, served with fig jam, spicy honey and crostinis
Large Charcuterie Board
Variety of cheese, cured meat, fruit, olives, pickles, nuts, served with fig jam, spicy honey and crostinis
Garlic Twists
Bread twists brushed with garlic butter and dusted with romano, served with rancho or marinara
Garlic Bread
Fresh baked break with garlic butter and romano cheese
Fries
Garlic Fries
Paninis, Rolls & Subs
Turkey Pesto Panini
House roasted turkey, provolone, tomato and pesto aioli
Chipotle Chicken Panini
Chicken, red onion, bacon, cheddar, tomato and chipotle aioli
Tuscan Chicken Ciabatta
Chicken, fresh mozzarella, artichoke, peppadews, basil and pesto sauce
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken, marinara and mozzarella
Meatball Sub
House made meatballs, marinara and mozzarella
Italian Sub
Cold cuts, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Italian dressing
Truffle Grilled Cheese
Egg bread, prosciutto, truffle cheese, grilled with butter
Tuscana Burger
Ground beef, crispy pancetta, arrugula, garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella with alza aoili on a crostini bun
Soup & Salads
Minstrone Soup
House made Italian classic
Soup of the Day
House made soup of the day
Side House Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella, tomato and olive
Small House Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella, tomato and olive
Large House Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella, tomato and olive
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, romano cheese, parmesan garlic croutons and house made caesar dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, romano cheese, parmesan garlic croutons and house made caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, romano cheese, parmesan garlic croutons and house made caesar dressing
Alza Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, red cabbage, mozzarella, tomato, onion, salami, garbanzo beans, pepperocini with Italian vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, red onion, strawberries, glazed pecanos, goat cheese, grilled chicken with a raspberry vinaigrette
Alza Wedge
Iceburg wedge, gorgonzola crumble, bruschetta tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, balsamic glaze with blue cheese dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil, EVOO and balsalmic glaze
Small Antipasto Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella. tomato, salami, mortadella, ham, black olives and pepperocini
Large Antipasto Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella. tomato, salami, mortadella, ham, black olives and pepperocini
Pasta
Lunch Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti with meat sauce and a meatball
Lunch Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti with marinara sauce
Lunch Creamy Arrabiata
Penne pasta with chicken or Italian sausage tossed in a creamy marinara with a hint of spice
Lunch Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken
Fettucini tossed with creamy alfredo and chicken
Lunch Ravioli
Meat or cheese ravioli with marinara or bolognese sauce
Baked Dishes
Lunch Lasagne
Five-layer lasagna, beef, ricotta, romano and mozzarella
Lunch Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant with marinara, melted mozzarella served over penne
Lunch Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken with marinara, melted mozzarella served over penne
Lunch Manicotti
Houe made crepe filled with ricotta, mozzarella, romano and spinach with marinara and melted mozzarella
Lunch Cannelloni
House made crepe filled with seasoned beef and spinach, with marinara and melted mozzarella
Flatbreads
Fltb Chipoltle Shrimp
Mozzrella, shrimp, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro and chipotle aioli
Fltb Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, EVOO, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze
Fltb White Sauce Mushroom
Mozzarella, mix of portabella, cremini, button and shitake mushrooms, shallots and a roasted garlic sauce
Fltb Tuscan
Mozarella, caremalized onion, goat cheese, pine nuts, chicken and balsamic glaze
Fltb Chicken Pesto
Mozzarella, pesto spinach, chicken and balsamic glaze
BYO Pizza & Calzone
Small Pizza
Choice of topping(s)
Medium Pizza
Choice of topping(s)
Large Pizza
Choice of topping(s)
Extra Large Pizza
Choice of topping(s)
Gluten Free Crust
Choice of topping(s)
Cauliflower Crust
Choice of topping(s)
Calzone
Baked turnover with ricotta and mozzarella garnished with garlic butter and romano cheese
Specialty Pizza
Small The Works
Medium The Works
Large The Works
Extra Large The Works
Gluten Free The Works
Cauliflower Crust The Works
Small Vegetarian
Medium Vegetarian
Large Vegetarian
Extra Large Vegetarian
Gluten Free Vegetarian
Cauliflower Crust Vegetarian
Small Carnivore
Medium Carnivore
Large Carnivore
Extra Large Carnivore
Gluten Free Carnivore
Cauliflower Crust Carnivore
Small White Sauce Mushroom
Medium White Sauce Mushroom
Large White Sauce Mushroom
Extra Large White Sauce Mushroom
Gluten Free White Sauce Mushroom
Cauliflower Crust White Sauce Mushroom
Small Florentine
Medium Florentine
Large Florentine
Extra Large Florentine
Gluten Free Florentine
Cauliflower Crust Florentine
Small Caprese Pizza
Medium Caprese Pizza
Large Caprese Pizza
Extra Large Caprese Pizza
Gluten Free Caprese Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Caprese Pizza
Small Seafood Pizza
Medium Seafood Pizza
Large Seafood Pizza
Extra Large Seafood Pizza
Gluten Free Seafood Pizza
Cauliflower Seafood Pizza
Kids Menu
Dessert
Appetizers
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Cream cheese, sour cream, mayonaise, garlic, parmesan, mozzarella, artichoke, spinach & red onion served with crostinis
Fried Green Beans
Crisp battered green beans topped with parmesan and served with spicy aioli
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom stem mixture, parmesan, cream cheese, parsley and thyme
Shrimp Cocktail
Seven shirmp with cocktail sauce
Calamari
Crispy calamari steaks topped with parsley and served with lemon and marinara
Steamed Clams
Clams in an herb white wine butter sauce
Chicken Wings
Buffalo, barrbecue or garlic parmesan wings
Fries
Garlic Parm Fries
Shareables
Bruschetta
Roma tomatoes, basil, shallots and EVOO served with garlic rubbed crostinis, balsamic glaze and parmesan
Meatballs App
Three house made meatballs topped with marinara and melted mozzarella served with crostinis
Sausage Rolls
Two spicy Italian sausage links stuffed with mozzarella, rolled in fresh pizza dough, baked then brushed with garlic and butter and dusted with romano cheese
Small Charcuterie Board
Variety of cheese, cured meat, fruit, olives, pickles, nuts, served with fig jam, spicy honey and crostinis
Large Charcuterie Board
Variety of cheese, cured meat, fruit, olives, pickles, nuts, served with fig jam, spicy honey and crostinis
Garlic Twists
Bread twists brushed with garlic butter and dusted with romano, served with rancho or marinara
Garlic Bread
Fresh baked break with garlic butter and romano cheese
Garlic Bread w/ Mozzarella
Fresh baked break with garlic butter, romano cheese and mozzarella
Soup & Salads
Minstrone Soup
House made Italian classic
Soup of the Day
House made soup of the day
Side House Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella, tomato and olive
Small House Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella, tomato and olive
Large House Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella, tomato and olive
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, romano cheese, parmesan garlic croutons and house made caesar dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, romano cheese, parmesan garlic croutons and house made caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, romano cheese, parmesan garlic croutons and house made caesar dressing
Alza Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, red cabbage, mozzarella, tomato, onion, salami, garbanzo beans, pepperocini with Italian vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, red onion, strawberries, glazed pecanos, goat cheese, grilled chicken with a raspberry vinaigrette
Alza Wedge
Iceburg wedge, gorgonzola crumble, bruschetta tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, balsamic glaze with blue cheese dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil, EVOO and balsalmic glaze
Small Antipasto Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella. tomato, salami, mortadella, ham, black olives and pepperocini
Large Antipasto Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella. tomato, salami, mortadella, ham, black olives and pepperocini
Side Bread
Large Caprese Salad
Pastas
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti with meat sauce and two meatballs
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti with marinara sauce
Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken
Fettucini tossed with creamy alfredo and chicken
Capellini Pesto
Capellini tossed with classic or creamy house made pesto
Ravioli
Meat or cheese ravioli with marinara or bolognese sauce
Sausage & Peppers
Penne pasta tossed with Italian sausage and bell beppers in a marsala wine marinara
Creamy Arrabiata
Penne pasta with chicken or Italian sausage tossed in a creamy marinara with a hint of spice
Chicken Giovanni
Penne pasta, diced chicken, sun dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts tossed in a parma rosa sauce
Tortellini Giovanni
Fresh cheese tortallini with diced Italian sausage, sauteed in marsala wine marinara, topped with melted mozzarella
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed chicken breast in a lemon butter caper sauce served over capellini
Chicken Marsala
Marsala wine, mushrooms, olive oil, beef stock and garlic served over capellini
Carbonara
Paninis and Subs
Breakfast Panini
Ciabatta herb bread, Alza white sauce, scambled egg whites, chives, provolone and bacon, served with a side salad or breakfast potatoes
Turkey Pesto Panini
House roasted turkey, provolone, tomato and pesto aioli
Chipotle Chicken Panini
Chicken, red onion, bacon, cheddar, tomato and chipotle aioli
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken, marinara and mozzarella
Meatball Sub
House made meatballs, marinara and mozzarella
Italian Sub
Cold cuts, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Italian dressing
Baked Dishes
Lasagna
Five-layer lasagna, beef, ricotta, romano and mozzarella
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant with marinara, melted mozzarella served over penne
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken with marinara, melted mozzarella served over penne
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta tossed with marinara, ricotta and romano cherese, topped with mozzarella
Manacotti
Houe made crepes filled with ricotta, mozzarella, romano and spinach with marinara and melted mozzarella
Cannelloni
House made crepes filled with seasoned beef and spinach, with marinara and melted mozzarella
Seafood
Salmon Mediterranean
Sauteed chicken breast in a lemon butter caper sauce served over capellini
Pescatore
Linguine with jumbo shrimp, scallops and clams in a white, red or parma rosa sauce
Fresh Clam Lingunie
Fresh clams sauteed with linguine and a choice or white wine, red or parma rosa sauce
Shrimp & Scallops
Shrimp & scallops sauteed in white wine, garlic cream or parma rosa sauce served over capellini
House Specialties
Tuscana Burger
Ground beef, crispy pancetta, arrugula, garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella with alza aoili on a crostini bun
Sea Bass
Fresh sea bass with parmesan cream sauce served atop a seasonal risotto
Veal Saltimbocca with Proscutto
Prosciutto, truffle cheese, sambucca rosa sauce served over vegetables
Hangar Steak
7oz hanger steak served with chimichurri sauce and a spicy bacon risotto
Mushroom Risotto
Porcini, portobello, cremini and white mushrooms over a roasted herb and garlic risotto finished with a touch of cream and white wine sauce
Flatbreads
Fltb Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, EVOO, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze
Fltb Chicken Pesto
Mozzarella, pesto spinach, chicken and balsamic glaze
Fltb Chipoltle Shrimp
Mozzrella, shrimp, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro and chipotle aioli
Fltb Tuscan
Mozarella, caremalized onion, goat cheese, pine nuts, chicken and balsamic glaze
Fltb White Sauce Mushroom
Mozzarella, mix of portabella, cremini, button and shitake mushrooms, shallots and a roasted garlic sauce
BYO Flatbread
BYO Pizza & Calzone
Small Pizza
Choice of topping(s)
Medium Pizza
Choice of topping(s)
Large Pizza
Choice of topping(s)
Extra Large Pizza
Choice of topping(s)
Gluten Free Crust
Choice of topping(s)
Cauliflower Crust
Choice of topping(s)
Calzone
Baked turnover with ricotta and mozzarella garnished with garlic butter and romano cheese
Specialty Pizza
Small The Works
Medium The Works
Large The Works
Extra Large The Works
Gluten Free The Works
Cauliflower Crust The Works
Small Vegetarian
Medium Vegetarian
Large Vegetarian
Extra Large Vegetarian
Gluten Free Vegetarian
Cauliflower Crust Vegetarian
Small Carnivore
Medium Carnivore
Large Carnivore
Extra Large Carnivore
Gluten Free Carnivore
Cauliflower Crust Carnivore
Small White Sauce Mushroom
Medium White Sauce Mushroom
Large White Sauce Mushroom
Extra Large White Sauce Mushroom
Gluten Free White Sauce Mushroom
Cauliflower Crust White Sauce Mushroom
Small Florentine
Medium Florentine
Large Florentine
Extra Large Florentine
Gluten Free Florentine
Cauliflower Crust Florentine
Small Caprese Pizza
Medium Caprese Pizza
Large Caprese Pizza
Extra Large Caprese Pizza
Gluten Free Caprese Pizza
Cauliflower Caprese Pizza
Small BBQ Pizza
Medium BBQ Pizza
Large BBQ Pizza
Extra Large BBQ Pizza
Gluten Free BBQ Pizza
Cauliflower BBQ Pizaa
Small Seafood Pizza
Medium Seafood Pizza
Large Seafood Pizza
Extra Large Seafood Pizza
Gluten Free Seafood Pizza
Cauliflower Seafood Pizza
Small Chipotle Shrimp Pizza
Medium Chipotle Shrimp Pizza
Large Chipotle Shrimp Pizza
Extra Large Chipotle Shrimp Pizza
Gluten Free Chipotle Shrimp Pizza
Cauliflower Chipotle Shrimp Pizza
Kids Menu
Dessert
DRFT Beer
Peanut butter Milk Stout
Delahunt Blonde
Moose Drool Brown
Brewery X Seltzer
Peroni
Kona Big Wave
Elysian Space Dust
Buenaveza Mex-Style Lager
Port Surf Red Ale
Phantom bride IPA
Coors Light
Paulaner Hef-Weizen
Delahunt hazy
Harland Rumbler Pale Ale
Delahunt Pilsner
Coronado Ave Wit
NFL Draft
Rose & Sparkling
GLS Dark Horse Rose
GLS Fleurs de Prairie Rose
GLS Gruet Blanc de Blanc
GLS Beau Joie Rose
GLS Beau Joie
GLS Wycliff
BTL Dark Horse Rose
BTL Fleurs de Prairie Rose
BTL Mionetto
BTL Gruet Blanc de Blanc
BTL Beau Joie Rose
BTL Beau Joie
BTL Wycliff
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Rootbeer
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
San Pelegrino
Black Ice Tea
Tropical Ice Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Espresso
Latte
Juice
Shirley Temple
Hot Tea
Decaf Coffee
Food Mods
Avocado
Side 2 Meatballs
Side 2 sausages
Side 1 Meatball 1 Sausage
Side 1 Meatball
Side 1 Sausage
Side Hanger Steak
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Chicken Breast
Side Crostinis
Side Of Veggies
Side Salmon
Side Sea Bass
Side Chimichurri
Side Spinash
Side Balsamic Glaze
Split
Side Peppadews
Side Bulk Sausages
Side Risotto
Side Shrimps
Side Anchovies
Side Pepperocinies
Side Brocoli
Side Bacon
Side Blackened Chicken
Side Blackened Salmon
Side Mushrooms
Side Red Peppers
Side Jalapenos
Delivery Fee
Catering Delivery Fee
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
22411 Antonio Pkwy Suite, Rancho Santa Mar, CA 92688