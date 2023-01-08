Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alza Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

22411 Antonio Pkwy Suite

Rancho Santa Mar, CA 92688

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Giovanni
Spaghetti Marinara
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Cream cheese, sour cream, mayonaise, garlic, parmesan, mozzarella, artichoke, spinach & red onion served with crostinis

Fried Green Beans

$11.95

Crisp battered green beans topped with parmesan and served with spicy aioli

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.95

Mushroom stem mixture, parmesan, cream cheese, parsley and thyme

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Seven shirmp with cocktail sauce

Calamari

$16.95

Crispy calamari steaks topped with parsley and served with lemon and marinara

Steamed Clams

$16.95

Clams in an herb white wine butter sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Buffalo, barrbecue or garlic parmesan wings

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Shareables

Bruschetta

$12.95

Roma tomatoes, basil, shallots and EVOO served with garlic rubbed crostinis, balsamic glaze and parmesan

Meatballs App

$12.95

Three house made meatballs topped with marinara and melted mozzarella served with crostinis

Sausage Rolls

$15.95

Two spicy Italian sausage links stuffed with mozzarella, rolled in fresh pizza dough, baked then brushed with garlic and butter and dusted with romano cheese

Small Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Variety of cheese, cured meat, fruit, olives, pickles, nuts, served with fig jam, spicy honey and crostinis

Large Charcuterie Board

$35.00

Variety of cheese, cured meat, fruit, olives, pickles, nuts, served with fig jam, spicy honey and crostinis

Garlic Twists

$8.95

Bread twists brushed with garlic butter and dusted with romano, served with rancho or marinara

Garlic Bread

$7.95

Fresh baked break with garlic butter and romano cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Mozzarella

$9.95

Fresh baked break with garlic butter, romano cheese and mozzarella

Soup & Salads

Minstrone Soup

$7.95

House made Italian classic

Soup of the Day

$8.95

House made soup of the day

Side House Salad

$2.95

Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella, tomato and olive

Small House Salad

$8.95

Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella, tomato and olive

Large House Salad

$11.95

Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella, tomato and olive

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Romaine, mixed greens, romano cheese, parmesan garlic croutons and house made caesar dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, mixed greens, romano cheese, parmesan garlic croutons and house made caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine, mixed greens, romano cheese, parmesan garlic croutons and house made caesar dressing

Alza Chopped Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, red cabbage, mozzarella, tomato, onion, salami, garbanzo beans, pepperocini with Italian vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad

$19.95

Romaine, mixed greens, red onion, strawberries, glazed pecanos, goat cheese, grilled chicken with a raspberry vinaigrette

Alza Wedge

$13.95

Iceburg wedge, gorgonzola crumble, bruschetta tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, balsamic glaze with blue cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil, EVOO and balsalmic glaze

Small Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella. tomato, salami, mortadella, ham, black olives and pepperocini

Large Antipasto Salad

$16.95

Romaine, mixed greens, mozzarella. tomato, salami, mortadella, ham, black olives and pepperocini

Large Caprese Salad

$16.95

Pastas

Spaghetti Bolognese

$17.95

Spaghetti with meat sauce and two meatballs

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.95

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken

$19.95

Fettucini tossed with creamy alfredo and chicken

Capellini Pesto

$16.95

Capellini tossed with classic or creamy house made pesto

Ravioli

$18.95

Meat or cheese ravioli with marinara or bolognese sauce

Sausage & Peppers

$18.95

Penne pasta tossed with Italian sausage and bell beppers in a marsala wine marinara

Creamy Arrabiata

$19.95

Penne pasta with chicken or Italian sausage tossed in a creamy marinara with a hint of spice

Chicken Giovanni

$19.95

Penne pasta, diced chicken, sun dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts tossed in a parma rosa sauce

Tortellini Giovanni

$19.95

Fresh cheese tortallini with diced Italian sausage, sauteed in marsala wine marinara, topped with melted mozzarella

Chicken Piccata

$21.95

Sauteed chicken breast in a lemon butter caper sauce served over capellini

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Marsala wine, mushrooms, olive oil, beef stock and garlic served over capellini

Carbonara

$24.95

Paninis and Subs

Breakfast Panini

$14.95

Ciabatta herb bread, Alza white sauce, scambled egg whites, chives, provolone and bacon, served with a side salad or breakfast potatoes

Turkey Pesto Panini

$13.95

House roasted turkey, provolone, tomato and pesto aioli

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$13.95

Chicken, red onion, bacon, cheddar, tomato and chipotle aioli

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.95

Breaded chicken, marinara and mozzarella

Meatball Sub

$14.95

House made meatballs, marinara and mozzarella

Italian Sub

$13.95

Cold cuts, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Italian dressing

Baked Dishes

Lasagna

$18.95

Five-layer lasagna, beef, ricotta, romano and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95

Breaded eggplant with marinara, melted mozzarella served over penne

Chicken Parmesan

$21.95

Breaded chicken with marinara, melted mozzarella served over penne

Baked Ziti

$17.95

Ziti pasta tossed with marinara, ricotta and romano cherese, topped with mozzarella

Manacotti

$18.95

Houe made crepes filled with ricotta, mozzarella, romano and spinach with marinara and melted mozzarella

Cannelloni

$18.95

House made crepes filled with seasoned beef and spinach, with marinara and melted mozzarella

Seafood

Salmon Mediterranean

$28.95

Sauteed chicken breast in a lemon butter caper sauce served over capellini

Pescatore

$28.95

Linguine with jumbo shrimp, scallops and clams in a white, red or parma rosa sauce

Fresh Clam Lingunie

$26.95

Fresh clams sauteed with linguine and a choice or white wine, red or parma rosa sauce

Shrimp & Scallops

$26.95

Shrimp & scallops sauteed in white wine, garlic cream or parma rosa sauce served over capellini

House Specialties

Tuscana Burger

$19.95

Ground beef, crispy pancetta, arrugula, garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella with alza aoili on a crostini bun

Sea Bass

$34.95

Fresh sea bass with parmesan cream sauce served atop a seasonal risotto

Veal Saltimbocca with Proscutto

$28.95

Prosciutto, truffle cheese, sambucca rosa sauce served over vegetables

Hangar Steak

$26.95

7oz hanger steak served with chimichurri sauce and a spicy bacon risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$18.95

Porcini, portobello, cremini and white mushrooms over a roasted herb and garlic risotto finished with a touch of cream and white wine sauce

Flatbreads

Fltb Caprese

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, EVOO, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze

Fltb Chicken Pesto

$13.95

Mozzarella, pesto spinach, chicken and balsamic glaze

Fltb Chipoltle Shrimp

$13.95

Mozzrella, shrimp, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro and chipotle aioli

Fltb Tuscan

$11.95

Mozarella, caremalized onion, goat cheese, pine nuts, chicken and balsamic glaze

Fltb White Sauce Mushroom

$12.95

Mozzarella, mix of portabella, cremini, button and shitake mushrooms, shallots and a roasted garlic sauce

BYO Flatbread

$11.95

BYO Pizza & Calzone

Small Pizza

$10.00

Choice of topping(s)

Medium Pizza

$14.00

Choice of topping(s)

Large Pizza

$17.00

Choice of topping(s)

Extra Large Pizza

$19.00

Choice of topping(s)

Gluten Free Crust

$13.00

Choice of topping(s)

Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

Choice of topping(s)

Calzone

$11.00

Baked turnover with ricotta and mozzarella garnished with garlic butter and romano cheese

Specialty Pizza

Small The Works

$15.00

Medium The Works

$18.00

Large The Works

$24.50

Extra Large The Works

$27.50

Gluten Free The Works

$18.00

Cauliflower Crust The Works

$20.00

Small Vegetarian

$14.50

Medium Vegetarian

$17.50

Large Vegetarian

$21.50

Extra Large Vegetarian

$25.50

Gluten Free Vegetarian

$18.50

Cauliflower Crust Vegetarian

$19.50

Small Carnivore

$17.00

Medium Carnivore

$20.00

Large Carnivore

$25.50

Extra Large Carnivore

$28.50

Gluten Free Carnivore

$21.00

Cauliflower Crust Carnivore

$22.00

Small White Sauce Mushroom

$15.00

Medium White Sauce Mushroom

$18.00

Large White Sauce Mushroom

$24.50

Extra Large White Sauce Mushroom

$27.50

Gluten Free White Sauce Mushroom

$19.00

Cauliflower Crust White Sauce Mushroom

$20.00

Small Florentine

$14.50

Medium Florentine

$17.50

Large Florentine

$21.50

Extra Large Florentine

$25.50

Gluten Free Florentine

$18.50

Cauliflower Crust Florentine

$19.50

Small Caprese Pizza

$14.00

Medium Caprese Pizza

$16.00

Large Caprese Pizza

$20.00

Extra Large Caprese Pizza

$23.00

Gluten Free Caprese Pizza

$18.00

Cauliflower Caprese Pizza

$19.00

Small BBQ Pizza

$15.00

Medium BBQ Pizza

$18.00

Large BBQ Pizza

$24.50

Extra Large BBQ Pizza

$27.50

Gluten Free BBQ Pizza

$19.00

Cauliflower BBQ Pizaa

$20.00

Small Seafood Pizza

$15.99

Medium Seafood Pizza

$18.99

Large Seafood Pizza

$22.99

Extra Large Seafood Pizza

$26.99

Gluten Free Seafood Pizza

$19.99

Cauliflower Seafood Pizza

$20.99

Small Chipotle Shrimp Pizza

$15.99

Medium Chipotle Shrimp Pizza

$18.99

Large Chipotle Shrimp Pizza

$22.99

Extra Large Chipotle Shrimp Pizza

$26.99

Gluten Free Chipotle Shrimp Pizza

$19.99

Cauliflower Chipotle Shrimp Pizza

$20.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$8.95

8" pizza with choice of topping(s)

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Kids Ravioli

$8.95

Meat or cheese with option of sauce

Pasta - Build Your Own

$8.95

Choice of pasta, sauce and optional protien

Dessert

Spumoni Small

$4.00

Spumoni Large

$7.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Blackout Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

DRFT Beer

Peanut butter Milk Stout

$9.00

Delahunt Blonde

$9.00

Moose Drool Brown

$9.00

Brewery X Seltzer

$6.00

Peroni

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust

$8.00

Buenaveza Mex-Style Lager

$8.00

Port Surf Red Ale

$9.00

Phantom bride IPA

$9.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Paulaner Hef-Weizen

$9.00

Delahunt hazy

$8.00

Harland Rumbler Pale Ale

$8.00

Delahunt Pilsner

$9.00

Coronado Ave Wit

$9.00

NFL Draft

$5.00

BTL Beer

Stella

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0

$6.00

Canned Beer

Long Drinks

$6.00

White Claws

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Rose & Sparkling

GLS Dark Horse Rose

$10.00

GLS Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$12.00

GLS Gruet Blanc de Blanc

$12.00

GLS Beau Joie Rose

$26.00

GLS Beau Joie

$22.00

GLS Wycliff

$8.00

BTL Dark Horse Rose

$36.00

BTL Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$44.00

BTL Mionetto

$10.00

BTL Gruet Blanc de Blanc

$54.00

BTL Beau Joie Rose

$125.00

BTL Beau Joie

$105.00

BTL Wycliff

$20.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

San Pelegrino

$5.00

Black Ice Tea

$3.00

Tropical Ice Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.25

Latte

$5.50

Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Avocado

$2.50

Side 2 Meatballs

$5.00

Side 2 sausages

$5.00

Side 1 Meatball 1 Sausage

$5.00

Side 1 Meatball

$2.95

Side 1 Sausage

$2.95

Side Hanger Steak

$13.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Crostinis

Side Of Veggies

$5.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Sea Bass

$12.00

Side Chimichurri

$1.50

Side Spinash

$3.00

Side Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Split

$2.00

Side Peppadews

$2.00

Side Bulk Sausages

$4.00

Side Risotto

$6.00

Side Shrimps

$7.00

Side Anchovies

$2.00

Side Pepperocinies

$1.25

Side Brocoli

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Blackened Chicken

$7.00

Side Blackened Salmon

$8.00

Side Mushrooms

$2.50

Side Red Peppers

$2.50

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Delivery Fee

$5.00

Catering Delivery Fee

$30.00
