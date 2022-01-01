A.M. Booth's Lumberyard - Downtown Huntsville
1,145 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Downtown's Backyard
Location
108 Cleveland Ave NW, Huntsville, AL 35801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Huntsville
Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurant
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurant
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurant