- Ama 885 New Jersey Ave SE
Ama 885 New Jersey Ave SE
885 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Dinner
Stuzzichini
- Affettati
Speck, Mortadella, prosciutto San Daniele
- Crostini
Chicken liver pate, zucchini in Saor, Taggiasche tapenade (vegetarian)
- Fiori Di Zucca
Sage-battered zucchini blossoms$9.00
- Formaggio
Alta Badia, Montasio, 24 month Parmigiano Reggiano
- Fritto Misto
Lightly fried Mediterranean seafood medley$15.00
- Polpette Mondeghili
Milanese-style beef, pork, and mortadella meatballs$9.00
Antipasti
- Acciughe
Anchovies prepared two ways: bagnetto verde or cultured butter and semi secchi tomatoes on ancient grain sourdough$14.00
- Barbabietole
Roasted beets in balsamic with fresh sheep's cheese, sprouted walnuts and tarragon$16.00
- Canederli
Tyrolean speck knödel dumpling with refreshing cabbage salad$13.00
- Carpaccio
Thinly sliced beef with a mixed greens sauce and shaved Parmigiano$21.00
- Tartare Di Salmone
Johanna's dad-Chef Andrea's - tuna tartare with sun-dried tomatoes and marinated eggplant$21.00
- Vitello Tonnato
Piedmontese dish of thinly sliced veal in a tuna and caper sauce$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Assaggi
Verdure
- Broccoli Di Rapa
Simply sautéed rapini$13.00
- Carciofo Al Matone
Crispy artichoke 'under a brick' with Frescobaldi EVOO, nepitella, and fresh lemon$15.00
- Finocchio
Shaved fennel, lemon, and black pepper salad with shaved pecorino sardo$15.00
- Patate Al Forno
Roasted potatoes with rosemary, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil$12.00
- Insalata Di Radicchio
Radicchio, crispy speck, and a leek chestnut honey balsamic$16.00
- Insalata Verde
Brimming with fresh greens and our signature dressing$14.00
- Scarola Alla Genovese
Sautéed escarole with anchovies, raisins, and pine nuts$15.00
Primi
- Lasganetta
Fresh pasta with wild mushroom, fowl, and Marsala ragu with mushroom bechamel and Parmigiano Reggiano$30.00
- Paccheri Con Gamberoni
Monograno felicetti matt flour pasta with an assortment of seafood$33.00
- Pansotti Con Sugo Di Noci
Very traditional Ligurian ravioli filled with 'Preboggion' (wild foraged greens), ricotta, and walnuts$26.00
- Raviolini Al Tocco
Ravioli filled with braised beef and escarole served in a meat jus$28.00
- Spaghetti Al Pomodoro
Monograno felicetti kamut flour pasta with San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh basil$20.00
- Trofie Di Castagne Con Pesto Genovese
Trofie pasta made with chestnut flour in a tigullio basil pesto$26.00
- Spaghetti Con Pesto$22.00
Secondi
- Coniglio
Braised rabbit stew with fennel, tomato, and ligurian taggiasche olives, served with house-made sourdough "Per Fare la Scarpetta"$32.00
- Orata Al Forno
Mediterranean sea bream baked in Himalayan rock salt, served with an olive, ramp, and green garlic salsa verde$56.00
- Pollo Arrosto Al Forno
Roasted half-chicken roasted with crispy skin and hints of fresh marjoram, served with mixed greens$32.00
- Tagliata Di Manzo
Seared steak of the day served with arugula, semi secchi tomatoes, and aged balsamic$42.00
- Vitello Alla Milanese
Bone-in breaded veal chop, thinly pounded and served with arugula and lemon for a fresh squeeze$33.00
Ama Spirits List
Agave
Amaro
- Alta Verde Amaro, Alto Adige
Tea, honey, alpine herbs, citrus fruits$15.00
- Amaro Nonino, Friuli
Bittersweet caramel, orange, gentian, wormwood, spice$16.00
- Amaro Pasubio, Piedmont
Wild blueberry, pine, bitter herbs, smoke$16.00
- Averna Amaro, Sicily
Myrtle orange, juniper berries, rosemary, sage$15.00
- Cardamaro, Piemonte
Ginger, artichoke, & oloroso sherry finish$16.00
- Cynar, Lambardi
Earthy artichoke, silky botanicals, sublime caramel$15.00
- De'etna, Sicily
Orange peel, licorice, cinnamon, herbaceous black sugar$16.00
- Elisir Novasalus Vino, Alto Adige
Marsala acidity, herbal, ginger$16.00
- Fernet Branca Mente, Milano
Intense mint, bitter rhubarb, ginger, chamomile$15.00
- Fernet Branca, Milano
Complex bitter rhubarb, ginger, mint, chamomile$16.00
- Montenegro, Balogna
Mandarin orange, anise, coriander, bitter cherry$14.00
- Petru Ferro-China Bisleri, Lombardia
Cola, cherry, orange, cacao nib, cinnamon$14.00
- Petrus Boonekamp Amaro Bitter, Calabria
Licorice, fennel, ginger, star anise$15.00
- Rubarbo Sfumato, Trento
Berry notes, rhubarb, cinnamon, & eucalyptus$14.00
Aperitivo
Gin
Liqueur
Mezcal
Rum
Vermouth
Whiskey
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$22.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$28.00
- Ardbeg 10 Single Malt Scotch$18.00
- Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon$21.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$14.00
- Eagle Rare Bourbon$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$32.00
- Laphroaig 16 Single Malt Scotch$18.00
- Macallan 12 Single Malt Scotch$16.00
- Makers Mark Bourbon$16.00
- Oban 14 Single Malt Scotch$19.00
- Piggyback Rye 6$15.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$14.00
- Sazerac Rye 6 Year$16.00
- Whistlepig Rye 10$16.00
- Wild Turkey Bourbon 101$15.00
- Wild Turkey Rye 101$16.00
- Wilderness Trail Bourbon$15.00
- Wilderness Trail Rye$16.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$18.00
- Pappy Van Winkle 12 year$65.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
A Northern Italian concept celebrating authentic Italian cocktails, culture & cuisine.
