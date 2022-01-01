Restaurant header imageView gallery

AMAI Tea & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

20210 Anza Avenue

Torrance, CA 90503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Signature Milk Tea Boba
Milky Way Strawberry

Coffee

House Coffee

House Coffee

$5.75

Bold and creamy. Our special Vietnamese coffee topped with foamy sea salt cream and cocoa powder. (contains dairy)

Coco Coffee

Coco Coffee

$5.95

Phin dripped coffee topped with sweet and frothy coconut slush

Pumpkin Foam Cold Brew

Pumpkin Foam Cold Brew

$5.50

Slightly sweetened Cold Brew topped with Pumpkin Foam and cinnamon powder, a perfect way to celebrate Fall season

Pumpkin Coffee

Pumpkin Coffee

$5.95

Fall special. Phin dripped coffee topped with sweet and frothy pumpkin slush

Ubelicious

Ubelicious

$6.00

ube extract, whole milk, phin dripped coffee, sweetener & in house ube foam (contains dairy). NO no ice option.

Sea Salt Cold Brew

Sea Salt Cold Brew

$5.50

slightly sweetened cold brew coffee topped with foamy sea salt cream (contains dairy)

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

aka Cafe Sua Da, strong and flavorful coffee sweetened with condensed milk

Cold Brew Latte

Cold Brew Latte

$5.50

slightly sweetened cold brew coffee with a dash of fresh milk (contains dairy)

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Designer Drinks

T.I.T

T.I.T

$5.95

thai tea + cream puff + boba (contains dairy)

6 A.M Sunrise

6 A.M Sunrise

$5.95

passion fruit & mango green tea + mango jelly

6 P.M SUNSET

6 P.M SUNSET

$5.95

strawberry & peach green tea + strawberry popping boba

Jasmine Cloud

Jasmine Cloud

$5.95

slightly sweetened Jasmin green tea + sea salt foam + alo vera (contains dairy)

Galaxy Lemonade

Galaxy Lemonade

$5.75

strawberry lemonade topped with Butterfly pea flower tea + strawberry popping boba

Signature Milk Tea Boba

Signature Milk Tea Boba

$5.95
Spooky Brown Sugar

Spooky Brown Sugar

$6.25

Brown Sugar Milk Tea with boba and Oreo crumbs

Designer Blends

Milky Way Matcha

Milky Way Matcha

$6.25

ice blended premium matcha latte + creme puff + crumbled Oreos (contains dairy)

Milky Way Taro

Milky Way Taro

$6.25

ice blended taro latte + creme puff (contains dairy)

Milky Way Strawberry

Milky Way Strawberry

$6.50

Ice blended strawberry jams with fresh milk and cream puff

House Coffee Blended

House Coffee Blended

$6.50

ice blended Vietnamese coffee topped with sea salt foam and cocoa powder (contains dairy)

Ice Blended Matcha

$5.95

Ice Blended Taro

$5.95

Milky Way Sunrise

$6.50

Cosmic Berry

$6.50

Milk and Refresher

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.95

sweet and milky. A combination of fresh milk, brown sugar boba and brown sugar sauce (contains dairy)

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$5.50
Ube Brown Sugar Boba

Ube Brown Sugar Boba

$6.25

Our classic brown sugar boba fresh milk topped with in-house Ube sauce

Taro Milk

Taro Milk

$5.75

a mixture of taro extract and non dairy creamer, topped with half half (contains dairy)

Classic Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Thai Tea

$5.50

Signature Milk Tea

$5.50

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tea & Cafe specialty shop

Location

20210 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503

Directions

Gallery
AMAI Tea & Cafe image
AMAI Tea & Cafe image
AMAI Tea & Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Piccini Italian Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
4642 Del Amo Blvd Torrance, CA 90503
View restaurantnext
ALIOTTA`S VIA FIRENZE - 4485 TORRANCE BLVD - TORRANCE CA 90503 - 310 371 9555 - ALIOTTAS.COM
orange star4.5 • 1,035
4485 TORRANCE BLVD Torrance, CA 90503
View restaurantnext
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Redondo Beach
orange star4.3 • 295
1252 Beryl St Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Addi's Darbar
orange star4.5 • 664
800 Torrance Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Rod's Char-broiler
orange star4.3 • 1,415
2600 Artesia Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
The Burger Spot - Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1815 Hawthorne Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Torrance

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
orange star4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Zabon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 2,418
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - North Torrance
orange star4.4 • 2,256
3605 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrance
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston