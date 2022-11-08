Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Amal Catering 485 MIDDLE NECK ROAD

61 Reviews

$$

485 MIDDLE NECK ROAD

Great Neck, NY 11023

Popular Items

Crispy Sandwich

Shabbat Special

Shabbat Special

$129.99

Extra Main Course

Schnitzel (9x13)

Poppers (9x13)

Chicken Fingers (9x13)

Grilled Chicken Breast (9x13)

Ghormeh Sabzi (9x13)

Koobideh 4 Skewers

Pargiot 3 Skewers

Jujeh 3 Skewers

Roasted Whole Chicken

Kobe Red Beet

Okra Stew

Seasame Chicken

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Sandwiches

Schnitzel Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Sandwich

$12.99

Popper Sandwich

$12.99

Shawarma Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Baby Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Salad

Schnitzel Salad

$16.99

Crispy Salad

$16.99

Popper Salad

$16.99

Shawarma Salad

$19.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Baby Chicken Salad

$22.99

Platters

Schnitzel Platter

$17.99

Crispy Platter

$17.99

Popper Platter

$17.99

Shawarma Platter

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Platter

$17.99

Baby Chicken Platter

$21.99

Appetizers

French Fries

$5.50

Fried Kibbeh

$2.50

Meat Cigars

$2.00

Sambousak Chickpea

$1.50

Falafel Balls

$1.00

Potato Cigars

$1.25

Lahmajoun

$2.25

Drinks

Soft Drink

$1.50

Water

$1.50
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Middle Eastern Cuisine

485 MIDDLE NECK ROAD, Great Neck, NY 11023

