Amalfi Marina Bar

Popular Items

Margherita
Pepperoni
Spaccanapoli

APPETIZERS

Polpette

$15.00

Italian meatball in marinara sauce

Bruschetta Sorrentino

$16.00

with fresh stracciata cheese

Calamari Fritti

$19.00

Fried calamari

Baja Ceviche

$23.00
Tagliere misto

$21.00

Selection of cured meat and cheese

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Toasted Bread

BUFFET

$25.00

9 Wing No Fries

$15.00

SALADS

Amalfi Ceasar Salad

$14.00
Capricciosa

$14.00

Organic mixed greens, frisee lettuce, olives, artichoke, goat cheese, vinaigrette dressing

Fattoria

$18.00

Arugula, frisee lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmigiano, roasted chicken breast, balsamic dressing

Burrata Caprese

$17.00

Sharell No2

$17.00

Positano

$18.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

Americano

$17.00

1/2 lb Wagyu patty, caramelized onions, butter lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, mayonnaise

Furore

$18.00

1/2 lb Wagyu patty, roasted mushrooms, fried egg, mayonnaise, arugula, smoked mozzarella

California

$18.00

Armandilo

$17.00

Italiano

$22.00

6oz Rib-eye steak, roasted garlic, arugula, parmigiano, lettuce, tomato

Tramonti

$17.00

Three italian meatballs, marinara sauce, parmigiano cheese

Pollo saltimbocca

$16.00

Chicken breast stuffed with smoked mozzarella, butter lettuce, tomato, cream cheese

Leggero

$15.00

Grilled vegetables, zucchini, portobello mushrooms, eggplants, tomato, smoked mozzarella, cream cheese

Gourmet Fish & Chips

$19.00

Beer Battered cod & Shrimps, fries, salad, served with Italian Tartar Sauce

Cheese Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb Wagyu patty, lettuce, tomato onion, cheddar cheese

Classic Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb Wagyu patty, lettuce, tomato onion

TACOS

Taco Chicken

$13.00

Taco Ribeye

$15.00

Taco Shrimp

$14.00

Taco Fish

$13.00

Pork Carnitas Taco

$16.00Out of stock

Beef Carnitas Taco

$16.00Out of stock

Poki Ai Tuna Tacos

$18.00

PIZZA

Margherita

$11.00

San marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil

Primavera

$17.00

San marzano tomato, mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms

Pepperoni

$15.00

San marzano tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmigiano

Vesuvio

$16.00

Spaccanapoli

$19.00

Vesuvio

$16.00

PIZZA SANDWICH

Mammamia

$18.00

Italian Sausage, smoked mozzarella, red bell peppers, stuffed with potatoes wedges

Lunacaprese

$18.00

Fresh tomato, buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, basil

ENTREE

Lasagna

$19.00

Cotoletta Amalfi

$18.00

Amalfi

$22.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Prociutto And Melon<3

$15.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids CheeseBurger

$11.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Meatballs

$10.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

SIDES

Rapini

$5.00