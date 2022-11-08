- Home
Amalfi Marina Bar
1 Review
1035 La Bonita Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Polpette
Italian meatball in marinara sauce
Bruschetta Sorrentino
with fresh stracciata cheese
Calamari Fritti
Fried calamari
Baja Ceviche
Tagliere misto
Selection of cured meat and cheese
Avocado Toast
Chicken Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
Toasted Bread
BUFFET
9 Wing No Fries
SALADS
Amalfi Ceasar Salad
Capricciosa
Organic mixed greens, frisee lettuce, olives, artichoke, goat cheese, vinaigrette dressing
Fattoria
Arugula, frisee lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmigiano, roasted chicken breast, balsamic dressing
Burrata Caprese
Sharell No2
Positano
Side Caesar Salad
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Americano
1/2 lb Wagyu patty, caramelized onions, butter lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, mayonnaise
Furore
1/2 lb Wagyu patty, roasted mushrooms, fried egg, mayonnaise, arugula, smoked mozzarella
California
Armandilo
Italiano
6oz Rib-eye steak, roasted garlic, arugula, parmigiano, lettuce, tomato
Tramonti
Three italian meatballs, marinara sauce, parmigiano cheese
Pollo saltimbocca
Chicken breast stuffed with smoked mozzarella, butter lettuce, tomato, cream cheese
Leggero
Grilled vegetables, zucchini, portobello mushrooms, eggplants, tomato, smoked mozzarella, cream cheese
Gourmet Fish & Chips
Beer Battered cod & Shrimps, fries, salad, served with Italian Tartar Sauce
Cheese Burger
1/2 lb Wagyu patty, lettuce, tomato onion, cheddar cheese
Classic Burger
1/2 lb Wagyu patty, lettuce, tomato onion