CT3 - Chef Tony's at Amalfi

review star

No reviews yet

12307 WILKINS AVE

Rockville, MD 20852

Order Again

APPETIZER

Beautiful selection of starters, combine several for a tasty meal combination!

[SOUP] Butternut Squash Soup

$5.95+

Fresh roasted Butternut squash, pureed with herbs & a touch of cream. Perfect for Fall weather!

[SOUP] CARROT SOUP

$7.95+

Delicious Puree of Carrots, Red Onion, Cumin & touch of cream. Fresh Pico de Gallo & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

[SOUP] Classic CREAM OF CRAB

$6.95+

Classic Cream of Crab Soup, lump crab meat, kick of Old Bay

Baked Oysters (6)

$17.80

6 Large Local Oysters, Spinach, Parmesan, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Cream, Baked

Brussel Sprouts Appetizer

$8.95

Pan Roasted Fresh Brussel Sprouts with Applewood Bacon, Garlic and Wine, topped with Buttery Panko Breadcrumb

Calamari - D

$12.95

Hand cut fresh calamari dusted in our special blend of seasoned flour, flash fried and served with Lemon Basil Aioli & Mild Banana Peppers.

CRISPY OYSTERS

$11.95

Shucked Local Oysters fried Crispy while still juicy, served atop Mesclun greens with light dressing of Lemon Basil Aioli

Filet Mignon Satay

$12.80

Chunks of Filet Mignon marinated and skewered, Grilled to your selection, Herb Aioli, Sweet Plantains and Cucumber Salad

Fried Zucchini D

$8.95

Crispy slabs of thick cut zucchini, Lemon Basil Aioli & Greens

Gluten Free Brioche

$3.50

Delicious Gluten Free Bread provided by Rise Bakery in DC. (contains dairy)

Grilled Shrimp D

$11.95

3 Jumbo Shrimp, White Beans, Daily Vegetables, Herb Aioli

Mussels Appetizer

$10.80

Sautéed PEI Mussles, Applewood Bacon, White Beans, White Wine & Butter

SCALLOP APP (single)

$7.95

Single Jumbo Seared Scallop, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Basil Oil

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.95

Jumbo Mushrooms Stuffed with Lump Crab Meat, Bell pepper & Garlic Breadcrumbs, Imperial Sauce Baked Hot topped with a Mild

Tapas Sampler D

$11.80

In house Hummus,Roasted Red Pepper Salad, Black Olive Tappenade, Toasted Flatbread, Olive Oil, Balsamic Reduction

🔥 4 OZ Habanero Sauce (Sonia's Recipe) HOT! 🔥

$4.95

OVEN roasted habaneros, olive oil, salt, nothing else...SPICY! 4 OZ MIGHT LAST YOU UNTIL NEXT SUMMER... OR NOT. 😄

SALADS

Fresh Greens, Homemade Dressing

Anchovie Salad

$10.80

Mesclun Greens, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Barcelona Anchovies, Balsamic Reduction

Caesar

$9.90

Whole Romaine Leaves tossed in Caesar dressing and grilled briefly, Balsamic Reduction, CRUSHED UP GARLIC CROUTONS & Shaved Parmesan on top

Calamari Salad, Grilled

$12.95

Generous portion of fresh cut calamari tossed in olive oil and seasonings, grilled atop Mesclun Greens, Roasted Pepper Salad & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopped

$14.95

Our Chopped Salad has Mesclun, Walnuts, Basil, Mint, Cilantro, Cranberries, Strawberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, White Balsamic, Fried Onions

Goat Cheese Salad

$10.95

Crispy Round of Chevre Goat Cheese atop Mesclun Greens, Green Apple, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grilled Asparagus Salad

$11.80

Grilled Jumbo Asparagus Spears, Romesco Sauce, Mesclun Greens, Boiled Egg, Almonds

HOUSE Salad

$7.95

Mesclun Greens, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Parmesan, Red Onion & Boiled Egg

Portobello Mushroom Salad

$8.95

Sauteed Portobello Mushrooms, Red Wine & Balsamic Reduction. Mesclun greens

Salmon Salad (entree)

$24.95

Baby Spinach Leaves, Grilled Zucchini, White Bean Salad, Roasted pepper Salad, 7 oz Grilled Salmon on top.

::AMALFI CLASSICS::

SPEDINI APP

$9.00

PIQUILLO PEPPERS APP

$10.00

EGGPLANT PARMESAN (AMALFI)

$12.00

TORTELLINI

$20.00Out of stock

SHRIMP ALFREDO (AMALFI)

$26.00

WHITE PIZZA - SMALL WHITE NO CHEESE

$8.00Out of stock

Small White Pizza

$13.00

Small White Pizza w/ RED SAUCE

$14.00

LARGE WHITE PIZZA - (AMALFI)

$20.00

MAIN

Braised Short Rib

$24.95

Braised for 6 hours, our Boneless Beef Short Rib is sweet & peppery, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables

Chicken ANTONIO

$22.95

8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Applewood Bacon, Portobello Mushroom, Garlic Cream Sauce, Spinach, Penne Pasta

Chicken MARSALA

$22.95

8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Portobello Mushrooms, Marsala Tomato Sauce, Lingini Pasta

Chicken Parmesan (Double Breast)

$22.95

Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach (Two Chicken Breasts, approx 8 oz)

Chicken Parmesan (Single Breast)

$18.95

Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$18.90

Sauteed Chicken Breast, Artichokes, Pesto Cream, Penne Pasta

Chicken PICATTA

$22.90

8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomato, Portobello Mushroom, Linguini Pasta

Cod Braised

$23.90

6 oz Braised Icelandic Cod, Chorizo, White Beans, Tomato & Wine Broth, Baby Roasted Potatoes

Cod Parmesan

$24.90

Parmesan and Panko Breadcrumb Encrused Filet of Icelandic Cod, Lemon Butter Wine Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes,

Dad's Crab Pasta

$24.95

Lump Crab Meat, Sautéed Garlic, Tomato Cream Sauce w/ Hint of Curry, Linguini Pasta

Penne for Promise

$23.85

Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Portobello, Asparagus,Rose Sauce, penne Pasta, Spinach

Salmon Pasta

$19.95

Chunks of Organic Scottish Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomato, Pesto Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$23.95

Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Mildly Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Linguini Pasta

Twin Filet Mignon Satay

$25.85

Two Skewers (4-5 oz each) of Filet Mignon Chunks, Grilled to your liking, Herb Aioli, Cucumber Salad, Sweet Plantains

Veggie Entree

$16.95

Cauliflower, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Red Pepper & other mixed veggies, mild

SPECIALS

"Platinum Platter"

$64.00

One whole 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster, Seafood Broth, Scallop, Mussles, Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat, Smoked Paprika Rice

Bronzino Whole

$31.85

1 1/4 lb + Whole Bronzino, Roasted In Olive Oil and Garlic, Baby Potatoes, Daily Vegetables

Cod, BAKED w/ Breadcrumbs

$24.95

Baked Alaskan Cod Filet, Buttery Breadcrumbs, Lemon Wine Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables

Crab "Mac & Cheese"

Lump Crab, Creamy Crab Sauce, 2 cheeses & Panko Breadcrumb baked to a golden brown. Side of daily vegetables

Crab Cake Entree

$31.00

Jumbo Lump & Lump crab meat, pan griddled to golden brown, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Herb Sauce

Halibut

$28.85

Grilled Halibut Filet w/ Creamy Lump Crab Meat, Asparagus/Cauliflower Hash

Lobster "Mac & Cheese"

$27.95

Creamy Mac & Cheese with PLENTY of poached Maine Lobster, 2 cheeses & Buttery Breadcrumb, served with side of Daily Vegetables

Lobster Pasta

$29.90

Steamed Fresh Lobster Meat,Asparagus, Roma Tomato, Cognac Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta

Lobster, MAINE 1 1/2 LB

$37.00

1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster, Steamed, Baby Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Drawn Butter

Paella, Italian

$28.95

Pan Roasted Angel Hair Pasta, Lobster Tomato Broth, Jumbo Scallop, Shrimp, PEI Mussles, Lump Crab Meat

Salmon Grilled w/ Plantains

$25.95

7 oz Organic Scottish Salmon, Sweet Plantains, Cucumber Salad, Herb Aioli

Scallops / Artichoke / Bacon

$28.90

Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops, Applewood Bacon, Artichoke Hearts/Roma Tomato, Chardonnay Broth, Smoked Paprika Rice, Daily Vegetables

SCALLOPS DINNER

$26.95

4 Jumbo Seared Scallops, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Basil Olive OIl

SEAFOOD LINGUINI

$27.95

Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab Meat, Garlic Cream Sauce, Basil, Linguini Pasta

Seafood Stew

$28.95

Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Scallop, PEI Mussles, Lump Crab Meat, Smoked Paprika Rice, Seafood Broth

Snapper (1 1/4 lb) Crispy

$29.95Out of stock

Fried Crispy w/ Lobster Sauce, Smoked Paprika Rice & Daily Vegetables

STUFFED SALMON (Crab, Shrimp, Parmesan)

$29.00

Oven roasted stuffed salmon w/ crab, shrimp & parmesan. Garlic Mashed potato & sautéed Brocollini

Surf & Turf

$28.95

Skewer of Filet Mignon Chunks, 2 Jumbo Shrimp, 2 Jumbo Scallops, Grilled & topped with Herb Aioli, Daily Vegetables, Baby Roasted Potatoes

THURSDAY LOBSTER: 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster - Order Anytime for THURSDAY pickup

$29.00Out of stock

[SPECIAL THURSDAY LOBSTER!] Steamed 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster, Drawn Butter, Daily Vegetables, Seasoned Roasted Baby Potatoes

TROUT Seared w/ Caper Cream Sauce/Spinach

$26.95Out of stock

Pan Seared Trout, Lemon Caper Cream Sauce/Spinach with Lump Crab Meat, Basil Oil, Paprika Rice, Daily Vegetable Medley

Tuna, Yellowfin

$28.95Out of stock

Herb crusted seared Tuna, RARE , sliced thin & served with grilled asparagus & micro fries.

1/21 LOBSTER SPECIAL $26

$26.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

All desserts made in house besides cannolis. Chef Sonia takes extreme pride in creating amazing desserts, slightly lower in sugar, but plenty of home made love... be great , save room!
Banana Cream Pie

$9.95Out of stock

Pastry Shell filled with Amaretto scented Bananna filling topped with fresh sliced banannas caramelized with brown sugar

BREAD Pudding

$8.95

Buttery layers of croissants soaked in a vanilla custard base, baked with caramel & topped with Butter Pecan Ice Cream

CANNOLI

$4.25+

From Vacarros in Baltmore, the only dessert we DON'T make because they are that good! Sweet Ricotta Cheese Filling w/ Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Dipped Cannoli Shell

Cheesecake : RASPBERRY

$10.50

Fresh made Almond & Graham Crust, Fresh Raspberries laid into our Cheesecake base, Raspberry Sauce

Cheesecake, BLUEBERRY

$8.95

Puree of Fresh Blueberries into our Vanilla Cheesecake base, Fresh Blueberry & Merlot Wine Sauce, Almond Crust

Cheesecake, VANILLA

$10.50

Classic Chef Tony's, Walnut Graham Crust, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Base, Strawberry Malbec Sauce

Creme Bruleé

$7.95

Real Vanilla Bean Creme brulee, torched sugar top, creamy middle, fresh fruit

Drunken Strawberries

$10.95Out of stock

Fresh Sliced Strawberries tossed in Crunchy Sugar, Gran Mariner & layered with Whipped Cream

Flourless Chocolate Sin Torte

$8.95

Dense Pure Smooth Belgian Chocolate, Malbec Strawberry Sauce, Strawberry Garnish

Ice Cream (3)

$8.95

Local Moorenko's Ice Cream Delivered Weekly (Ask server for the flavors)

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.95

We only use Moorenkos Ice Cream, a variety of daily flavors, Voted Washington D.C.s favorite Ice Cream!

Tiramisu

$7.95

Chef Tony's Grandmothers recipe, Classic Tira Misu, Creamy layers of Espresso & Kahlua soaked lady fingers, Creamy layers in between!

SIDES/EXTRAS

Add Chicken, GRILLED (2 Breasts)

$12.95

7 oz Skinless & Boneless Chicken Breast

Add Grilled Shrimp (3)

$10.95

3 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

Entree Size Pasta (Large)

$13.95

Choice of Penne or Linguini pasta with a variety of sauce options.

Gluten Free Bread

$3.95

Produced by Rise Bakery in DC (Gluten Free Facility)

Side Baby Potatoes

$2.95

Baby Red Skinned Potatoes, Fresh Thyme, Seasonings, Parsley, lots of EVOO

Side Bowl Pasta (Small Side)

$7.95

Penne, Linguini or Angel Hair (side dish)

Side French Fries

$2.95

Hand Cut Idaho Potatoes, Seasoned with Old Bay

Side Mashed Potato

$2.95

In house Garlic Mashed potatoes, Red Skinned Potatoes, lumpy & delicious. Butter, Cream and Garlic make it right!

Side Plantains

$2.95

Sweet fried plantains, cut fresh in house

Sonias Habanero Sauce (4 oz) Pure roasted habanero & olive oil

$3.95

Oven Roasted Habanero Pepper Sauce with Extra Virgin Olive Oil [HOT]

Upgrade Spinach

$2.95

Sautéed Fresh Baby Spinach, EVOO, Fresh Garlic, Lightly Seasoned

[PINT] Cucumber Salad

$10.95

Sliced Cucumber, Red Onion, Sweet White Vinegar marinade

[PINT] of House made White Balsamic Vinaigrette (Tangy, Sweet, Delicious)

$11.00

White Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sweet & Tart....wonderful with salads, crudite, and as a marinade for chicken or fish

Side Bacon

$2.95

Entree Size Pasta (Large)

$13.95

Choice of Penne or Linguini pasta with a variety of sauce options.

Side Bowl Pasta (Small Side)

$7.95

Penne, Linguini or Angel Hair (side dish)

RETAIL PRODUCTS

[PINT] of House made White Balsamic Vinaigrette (Tangy, Sweet, Delicious)

$11.00

White Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sweet & Tart....wonderful with salads, crudite, and as a marinade for chicken or fish

[QUART] of House made White Balsamic Vinaigrette (Tangy, Sweet, Delicious)

$21.00

White Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sweet & Tart

Balsamic Reduction Bottle 12 oz. (accents Salads, Cheeses, Fish, etc)

$22.00

Olive Oil - California Picual (375 ml)

$23.95

Olive Oil - Habanero Garlic (100 ml)

$10.95

Olive Oil - Italian Ogliarola (100 ml)

$10.95

Olive Oil - Italian Ogliarola (375 ml)

$23.95

Olive Oil - Meyer Lemon (100 ml)

$10.95

Olive Oil - QUART of our delicious Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$34.00

Olive Oil - White Truffle (100ml) Bottle

$10.95

Olive Oil-California PIcual (100 ml)

$10.95

QUART of our Made in House Marinara Sauce (Basil, Oregano, Olive Oil, Garlic)

$9.50

Sonias Habanero Sauce (4 oz) Pure roasted habanero & olive oil

$3.95

🥤 NON ALCOHOLIC

"Sweet Tea" Iced Tea

$4.20

Acqua Panna

$7.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

CAPPUCCINO

$6.95

COFFEE

$3.50

Dr Browns Cream Soda

$2.95

Dr Browns Cream Soda [DIET]

$2.95

ESPRESSO

$3.50

Espresso, DOUBLE

$6.50

Ginger Beer - Maine Root

$2.95

Ginger Beer, Maine Root

$4.25

Craft non alcoholic Ginger Beer, bottled

Hot Tea

$3.75

ICED TEA

$3.95

JUICE

$3.50

Kids Iced Tea

Kids Soda

Lemonade Handmade

$3.25

San Pelligrino (LARGE)

$7.95

San Pelligrino FLAVORED Can

$2.95

SODA

$3.50

🍾 SPARKLING

B CAVA BIUTIFUL

$38.00

B CAVA BIUTIFUL-BRUT ROSE

$36.00

B Korbel

$35.00

B LaMarca Prosecco

$29.00

B LaMarca Prosecco (375 ml split)

$19.00

Kids Meal

KIDS CHICKEN PASTA

$7.95

4 OZ Chicken Breast, Sauteed w/ Sauce Choice

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.95

4 oz Chicken Tenders Crispy, with French Fries

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.95

4 oz Grilled Marinated Chicken, Mashed Potatoes

KIDS SALMON

$7.95

4 oz Grilled Organic Salmon, Herb Sauce, Mashed Potatoes

KIDS STEAK SKEWER

$7.95

3 oz Marinated Grilled Filet Mignon Satay, Herb Sauce, Hand Cut French Fries

KIDS SINGLE SCOOP ICE CREAM

Locally Sourced Gourmet Vanilla Ice Cream

[FAMILY MEAL] ENTREE ORDERS (includes Salad). CARRY OUT ONLY

[FM] SEAFOOD PAELLA FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]

$85.00

Pan Roasted Angel Hair Pasta, Lobster Tomato Broth, Shrimp, Scallops, Crab Meat & Mussels. All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl

[FM] MUSSLES & LINGUINI FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]

$44.00

Sauteed PEI Mussels, Chili Flakes, Applewood Bacon, White Beans, Garlic & White Wine Parsley Sauce, Linguini Pasta. All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl

[FM] SPICY SHRIMP PASTA FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]

$59.00

Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Mildly Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Linguini Pasta. All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl

[FM] CHICKEN PESTO FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]

$53.00

Seared Marinated Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Spinach, Pesto Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl

[FM] CHICKEN ANTONIO FAMLY [CARRY OUT ONLY]

$49.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breast, Bacon, Spinach, Portobello, Garlic Cream Sauce

[FM] CHORIZO & CRAB PASTA FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]

$49.00

Sliced Chorizo Sausage, Lump Crab Meat, White Beans, Rose Sauce, Cilantro, Penne Pasta All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl

[FM] DAD'S PASTA FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]

$55.00

Lump Crab Meat sauteed with Garlic, Olive Oil, Tomato Cream Sauce w/ Touch of Curry. All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl

[FM] SHRIMP PICATTA FAMILY [CARRY OUT ONLY]

$59.00

20 Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Artichoke Hearts, Portobello Mushroom, Diced Tomato Capers, Lemon Wine Butter Sauce, Linguini Pasta All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl

[FM] LINGUINI AGLIO E OLIO FAMLY [CARRY OUT ONLY]

$35.00

Simple & Classic...Roasted Garlic, Chili Flakes, Olive Oil, Linguini

[FAMILY MEAL] DESSERT PACKAGES. CARRY OUT ONLY

[FM] TIRA MISU/CANNOLI PACK

$29.00

2 Pieces of our Grandmothers Tira Misu + 4 Cannolis (Chocolate Dipped from Vacarros)

[FM] CHEESECAKE PACK

$29.00

4 Pieces of our famous Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Walnut Graham Crust, Strawberry Malbec Sauce

[FM] 8 CANNOLIS

$29.00

Vacarros Cannolis, Chocolate Shell, Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Brunch Entrees

Sunday 11-3 pm only

FRENCH TOAST w/ EGGS/BACON

$14.90

Sliced French Bread, Cinnamon & Vanilla Egg Batter, Homemade Caramel, Fresh California Strawberries Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

Grilled Filet Mignon & Eggs "Steak & Eggs"

$15.95

Single Filet Mignon Satay, Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Herb Sauce

Italian Style Egg Bake

$15.95

Three Eggs baked in tomato cream sauce with peppers, onions & parmesan Cheese. Served with Toasted Bread

OMELETTE - Chorizo

$14.95

Aged Wisconsin Cheddar, Home Fries, Applewood Smoked Bacon

OMELETTE - Crab & Artichoke

$15.95

Lump Crab Meat, Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, touch of Old Bay in an Omelette, Home Fries & Bacon

OMELETTE - GARDEN VEGGIE

$14.95

Artichoke Hearts, Diced Tomato, Fresh Spinach & Red Pepper, Parmesan Cheese, Home fries & Bacon

Poached Eggs Chesapeake

$16.95

Two Poached Eggs atop Toasted English Muffins, Garlicky Spinach, Crab Sauce, Home Fries & Bacon

Shrimp & Crab Waffle

$15.95

Crispy Waffle topped with Sauteed Shrmip & Crab meat in our Seafood Sauce, Topped with Fresh Greens in White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Shrimp Angel Hair Frittata

$15.95

Crispy pan fried Angel Hair pasta, Jumbo Shrimp, Spinach, pesto, Egg, topped with Mesclun Greens with White Balsamic

Side - 2 Slice French Toast w/ Strawberries

$6.95

Side Portion of our Challah French Toast, Caramel & Fresh Strawberries

Side Home Fries

$2.50

Small cut red potatoes, fried crispy, old bay, olive oil, garlic

Kids Plate

$7.95

Single French Toast, Scrambled Egg, One Strip of Bacon, Strawberries, Caramel

DOUBLE Kids plate

$15.90

SINGLE WAFFLE

$7.95

Single Crispy Waffle topped with Fresh Strawberries & Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

TWO WAFFLES ONLY - NO eggs/bacon

$11.95

TWO WAFFLES WITH EGGS / BACON

$16.95

DOUBLE Crispy WaffleS topped with Fresh Strawberries & Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar... served with scrambled Eggs & Bacon

Brunch Drinks

Add a shot to Brunch coffee

$3.00

Austin Cocktail over Ice

$8.85

Bottomless Mimosa

$14.95

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$5.95

Iced Coffee

$5.95

Irish Coffee

$7.95

Mango Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Blueberry

$8.00

Mimosa w/ Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Mimosa w/ Fresh Strawberries

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$8.95

Red Sea Bloody Mary

$14.95

Mimosa, FLAVORED

$8.00

MOMIMOSA (Gratis)

Pomegranite Punch

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Rubus Zinfandel Glass

$10.00

Picpoul Glass

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Mediterranean Seafood offered in a comfortable environment. We believe food connects everyone, we appreciate your attention!

12307 WILKINS AVE, Rockville, MD 20852

