Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant

1,660 Reviews

$$

57 Nassau Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:45 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order from www.amamibk.com and join our rewards program. As a member of Amami loyalist, you will earn 2 points for every $1 you spend and receive a $5 discount for every 100 points you redeem.

Website

Location

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Directions

Gallery
Amami Bar & Restaurant image
Amami Bar & Restaurant image
Amami Bar & Restaurant image
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Charlotte Patisserie - Greenpoint
orange star4.3 • 826
596 Manhattan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurantnext
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St
orange starNo Reviews
137 Havemeyer St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Bella Via Restaurant
orange star3.5 • 764
47-46 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Firefly New York - 45-12 43rd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
45-12 43rd Ave Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Double Chicken Please - 115 Allen Street
orange starNo Reviews
115 Allen Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Penny Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
28-03 Jackson Avenue LIC, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Rule of Thirds
orange star4.5 • 3,100
171 Banker St. Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurantnext
Di An Di - Greenpoint
orange star4.7 • 2,314
68 Greenpoint Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurantnext
Greenpoint Fish and Lobster Co.
orange star4.5 • 1,421
114 Nassau Ave Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurantnext
Calexico - Greenpoint
orange star4.1 • 1,364
645 Manhattan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurantnext
Esme - 999 Manhattan Ave
orange star4.6 • 899
999 Manhattan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurantnext
Charlotte Patisserie - Greenpoint
orange star4.3 • 826
596 Manhattan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Brooklyn Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Borough Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Williamsburg - South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Cobble Hill
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Midwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston