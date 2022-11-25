Amano's - Worthington Square Mall
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Amano's! We are conveniently located in Worthington. We have been serving amazing pizza, drinks & food for 18 years. We are an official Ohio Lottery Retailer.
Location
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus, OH 43085
