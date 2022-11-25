Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amano's - Worthington Square Mall

220 Worthington Mall

Columbus, OH 43085

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese Build Your Own
Spicy Cheese Curds
12" Cheese Build Your Own

Appetizers

Start off your meal with an appetizer
Tachos

Tachos

$10.00

Tater tots loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion and jalapenos. Served with sour cream

Spicy Cheese Curds

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.00
Baby Bellas

Baby Bellas

$9.00

Lightly breaded crimini & portobello mushrooms served with creamy horseradish sauce

Jalapeno Pretzel Bites

$10.00

A sweet & salty pretzel bite served with honey mustard

One Pound Meatball (It's so Good)

One Pound Meatball (It's so Good)

$14.00Out of stock

Made with one pound of our signature meatball blend, stuffed with fresh Italian cheese on a bed of our house-made arrabiata sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Toasted garlic bread with mozzarella & provolone cheese served with house-made marinara.

Pot Stickers

$10.00

Pork filled dumplings with a spicy teriyaki sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Provolone, cheddar, onions and green peppers

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Served with Sriracha Ranch

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.00

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

with house made marinara sauce

Wings & Things

Wings, Pork Shank Pig Wings, Chicken Tenders, and Boneless Wings
Pig Wings

Pig Wings

$13.00

Braised pork shanks tossed in your choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

(5) tenders with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.00
Chicken Wings (12)

Chicken Wings (12)

$16.00

Boneless Wings (6)

$7.00

Boneless Wings (10)

$11.00

Subs & Sandwiches

Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Onion Rings
Classic Italian Sub

Classic Italian Sub

$12.00

Ham, Salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, tomato and Italian dressing

Ham & Turkey Club Sub

$11.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Meatballs, marinara, and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmesean Sub

$10.00

Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, provolone cheese

Crunchy Cod Sandwich

Crunchy Cod Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded cod with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

Grilled Bologna

Grilled Bologna

$11.00

Thick-sliced German bologna, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Italian marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served on a kaiser bun.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Thin sliced sirloin with green peppers, onions, and melted provolone and mozzarella cheeses.

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Diced Chicken breast with green peppers, onions, and melted provolone & mozzarella cheeses

Half Sub/Salad

$9.00

Your choice of 1/2 Italian, ham or turkey with a small Amano's salad

Italian Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Thinly sliced Italian style beef topped with banana preppers and served with au jus

Burgers

Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Onion Rings
Amano's Burger

Amano's Burger

$11.00

Classic burger with your choice of cheese

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.00
Bleu Cheese & Bacon Burger

Bleu Cheese & Bacon Burger

$13.00
Mini Burgers

Mini Burgers

$11.00

3 seasoned Angus Beef patty burgers with your choice of cheese and a side

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Pepper Jack & Jalapeno Burger

$13.00

Salads

Small Amano's Salad

Small Amano's Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, rotini pasta, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese

Large Amano's Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, rotini pasta, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, served with garlic bread

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.00

Ham, turkey, rotini pasta, tomatoes, chopped bacon, provolone cheese. Served with garlic bread

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Classic caesar served with garlic bread

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Smaller Classic caesar

Crusted Chicken Salad

$10.00

Tossed with mixed greens, tomatoes, rotini pasta, served with garlic bread

Half Sub/Salad

$9.00

Your choice of 1/2 Italian, ham or turkey with a small Amano's salad

Entrees

Spaghetti, Gnocchi, Ravioli

Chicken Parmesean Dinner

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with melted cheese and house-made arrabiata sauce served with garlic bread

Jumbo Spinach Florentine Ravioli

$13.00

Stuffed with a blend of spinach, ricotta, bleu, and Parmesan cheeses with house-made arribiata sauce and garlic bread

Spaghetti Dinner

Spaghetti Dinner

$11.00

Served with house-made arrabiata sauce and garlic bread

Veal Parm

$13.00

Wraps

Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Onion Rings

BLT Wrap

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Ranch or Caesar dressing

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, green peppers and ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo tossed breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing

Sides

House Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$5.00
Small Amano's Salad

Small Amano's Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, rotini pasta, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese

10" Personal Size Pizzas

10" Personal Cheese

10" Personal Cheese

$11.00
10" Personal Pepperoni

10" Personal Pepperoni

$12.00

10" Build Your Own

$11.00

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese Build Your Own

$12.00

Choose your toppings for the Whole Pizza or specify half and half

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

12" Meat Madness

$17.00

12" Spicy Double Pepperoni

$17.00

12" Supreme

$17.00

12" Veggie

$16.00

12" White

$12.00

16" Pizzas

16" Cheese Build Your Own

16" Cheese Build Your Own

$15.00

Choose your toppings for the Whole Pizza or specify half and half

16" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00
16" Meat Madness

16" Meat Madness

$21.00

16" Spicy Double Pepperoni

$21.00

16" Supreme

$21.00
16" Veggie

16" Veggie

$20.00

16" White

$15.00

Gluten Free 10" Pizzas

Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.

Gluten Free 10" Cheese BYO

$12.00

Choose your toppings for the Whole Pizza or specify half and half Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.

Gluten Free 10" Spicy Double Pepperoni

$15.00

Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.

Gluten Free 10" Supreme

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and onion. Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.

Gluten Free 10" Veggie

$15.00

Mushroom, green peppers, onion and black and green olives. Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.

Gluten Free 10" White

$12.00

Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.

Gluten Free 10" Meat Madness

$15.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and ham. Our kitchen is not a gluten free environment. We take every precaution to ensure that no gluten ingredients come into contact with gluten free products, however cross contamination could be an issue.

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$8.00Out of stock

3 Chicken tenders & half basket of fries

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.00

Served with marinara or butter sauce

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Texas Toast with American & Swiss Cheese served with fries

Dessert

Karen's House-Made Chocolate Chip Chipwiches

$4.00Out of stock

Deluxe chocolate chip cookie sandwich stuffed with vanilla ice cream. An AMAZING sweet treat!

Sugar Cookie Chipwich

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Amano's! We are conveniently located in Worthington. We have been serving amazing pizza, drinks & food for 18 years. We are an official Ohio Lottery Retailer.

Website

Location

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus, OH 43085

Directions

