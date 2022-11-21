Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amante Pizza & Pasta

21 Liberty Road

Sykesville, MD 21784

Popular Items

LG 16" Cheese Pizza
Philly Cheesesteak
MED 12" Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

Amante Bruschetta

$8.99

Chopped tomatoes, fresh basil & feta mixed with EVOO on ciabatta bread

Baked Meatballs

$8.99

3 Homemade meatballs with marinara & Parmesan

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.99

Deep fried beer battered onion rings, served with bleu cheese or ranch

Boneless Buffalo Bites

$8.99

Boneless “wing” fried golden brown, served Hot, BBQ, with Boom Boom Sauce, or Thai peanut sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.99

Breaded shrimp glazed with tangy Boom Boom sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Cheese blend & Chicken Breast. Served with pita bread.

Calamari Rings & Tentacles

$14.99

Calamari rolled in breading & deep fried to perfection

Cheese Bread

$11.99

Topped with feta, mozzarella & Parmesan, served with marinara

Chicken Strips & Fries

$11.99

Deep fried, served with your choice of dressing

Coconut Shrimp

$10.99

Butterfly shrimp breaded with coconut flakes served with apricot chipotle dressing

Crab Spread

$15.99

A baked blend of the finest cheese & lumps of crab meat. Served with pita bread.

French Fries

$6.99

Served with Feta or Gravy

Beer Battered Green Beans

$8.99

Deep-fried beer-battered green beans, served with chipotle ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, rolled in breading & fried to perfection

Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$9.99+

Deep fried with choice of Thai, BBQ, Hot, Boom Boom sauce or Old Bay. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Large Steamed Shrimp

$17.99

(1lb.) Served with lemon wedges & creole cocktail sauce

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.99

Ranch base, chicken breast, onions, celery, mozzarella & hot sauce

Combo Flatbread

$13.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Flatbread

$13.99

Oil base, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil

Meat Lover Flatbread

$13.99

Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & mozzarella

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Rich mozzarella cheese sticks covered in a delectable, crisp batter, fried golden and gooey. Served with marinara

Mussels Amante

$12.99

A full pound of mussels prepared with your choice of white wine butter sauce or marinara served with garlic bread

Nacho Supreme

$9.50

Tortilla chips topped with Cheddar, mozzarella, olives, onions, tomatoes & jalapeno peppers, served with salsa & sour cream

Potato Skins

$10.99

Baked potatoes halves loaded with Cheddar, bacon & chives, served with sour cream

Quesadilla

$8.99

2 Grilled tortillas stuffed with mozzarella & Cheddar, served with sour cream & salsa

Rock Fish Tenders

$11.99

Beer battered & deep fried served with zesty chipotle ranch dressing & fries

Seared Tuna Steak

$13.99

8 oz. sesame seed crusted tuna steak & sesame ginger dressing

Spinach-Artichoke Spread

$10.99

A baked blend of artichoke hearts, fresh baby spinach, shredded Parmesan, mozzarella, cream cheese, & mayo. Served with pita bread

Sweet Fries

$7.99

With a side of BBQ sauce

Salads

Baby Spinach Salad

$12.99

Fresh baby spinach, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bacon & feta topped with our homemade house dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce over romaine hearts, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, hard-boiled eggs & chunky blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine hearts, lemon wedges, freshly grated parmesan & croutons

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.99

Romaine hearts, feta, sliced red onions, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, pepperoncini peppers & artichoke hearts served with our own homemade chef dressing topped with shredded pepperoni, Canadian bacon & salami

Chicken & Avocado Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, freshly grated Parmesan topped with our homemade house dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Chopped breaded chicken, romaine, green peppers, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg & honey mustard dressing

Fancy Green Salad

$13.99

Mixed spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese & our raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Garden Salad

$12.99

Romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese & your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$13.99

Romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta, topped with our own house dressing

House Salad

$12.99

Mixed spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta, Kalamata olives & our homemade house dressing, topped with hardboiled eggs

Insalata Caprese

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & basil leaves topped with a dash of salt, pepper, the finest extra virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction

Pan-Seared Tuna Salad

$16.99

Sesame seed crusted tuna steak, spring mix, romaine hearts, tomatoes, pineapple chunks, corn topped with sliced roasted almonds & sesame-ginger dressing

Sides

SIDE DRESSINGS

$0.50+

SIDE SAUCES

$1.75+

SIDE PASTA

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Fresh romain, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, and mozzarella with your House dressing

Side Caesar

$3.50

Fresh romaine, lemon wedges, fresh grated Parmesan & croutons

Side Chips

$3.00

Side of Fries

$2.50

Side Greek

$4.50

Romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta, topped with our own house dressing

Side Veggies

$5.99

Side of Cole Slow 4 Oz

$1.75

Side of Sweet Fries

$2.50

Side of Onion Rings

$3.13

8Pcs Garlic Bread

$3.75

Side Chicken

$5.75

Side Meatballs

$8.99

Side Anchovies

$5.75

Side Salmon

$10.99

Side Mahi-Mahi

$10.99

Side Tuna

$13.99

Side Crab Cake

$18.99Out of stock

Side Shrimp

$9.99

Side Celery 8

$0.99

Side Carrots 8

$0.99

Small 10" Pizzas

SM 10" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella & pizza sauce

SM 10" Amante Special Pizza

$14.99

Prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh basil & shredded pepperoni

SM 10" House Special

$15.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, feta, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, Canadian bacon & shredded pepperoni

SM 10" Daniela's Favorite Pizza

$14.99

Olive oil & garlic base, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, roasted garlic, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta & fresh basil

SM 10" Siciliano Pizza

$15.99

Prosciutto, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & roasted garlic

SM 10" Combo Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & green peppers

SM 10" Meat Lover Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage & real bacon

SM 10" Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Fresh basil, oregano, fresh garlic, tomatoes, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese

SM 10" Florence Pizza

$13.99

Baby spinach, ricotta cheese, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan

SM 10" Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Mushroom, onion, green peppers, tomatoes

SM 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side

SM 10" Thai House Pizza

$14.99

Olive oil and garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro

Medium 12" Pizzas

MED 12" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella & pizza sauce

MED 12" Amante Special Pizza

$19.99

Prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh basil & shredded pepperoni

MED 12" House Special Pizza

$20.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, feta, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, Canadian bacon & shredded pepperoni

MED 12" Daniela's FavoritePizza

$19.99

Olive oil & garlic base, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, roasted garlic, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta & fresh basil

MED 12" Siciliano Pizza

$20.99

Prosciutto, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & roasted garlic

MED 12" Combo Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & green peppers

MED 12" Meat Lover Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage & real bacon

MED 12" Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Fresh basil, oregano, fresh garlic, tomatoes, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese

MED 12" Florence Pizza

$17.99

Baby spinach, ricotta cheese, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan

MED 12" Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Mushroom, onion, green peppers, tomatoes

MED 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side

MED 12" Thai House Pizza

$19.99

Olive oil and garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro

Large 16" Pizzas

LG 16" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella & pizza sauce

LG 16" Amante Special Pizza

$24.99

Prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh basil & shredded pepperoni

LG 16" House Special Pizza

$25.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, feta, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, Canadian bacon & shredded pepperoni

LG 16" Daniela's Favorite Pizza

$24.99

Olive oil & garlic base, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, roasted garlic, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta & fresh basil

LG 16" Siciliano Pizza

$25.99

Prosciutto, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & roasted garlic

LG 16" Combo Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & green peppers

LG 16" Meat Lover Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage & real bacon

LG 16" Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Fresh basil, oregano, fresh garlic, tomatoes, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese

LG 16" Florence Pizza

$21.99

Baby spinach, ricotta cheese, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan

LG 16" Veggie Pizza

$21.99

Mushroom, onion, green peppers, tomatoes

LG 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side

LG 16" Thai House Pizza

$24.99

Olive oil and garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro

Calzones

Plain Calzone

$10.99

Comes with Amante’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Amante Calzone

$14.99

Red onions, black olives, spinach, shredded pepperoni, and Amante’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.99

BBQ chicken, red onions & cheddar cheese

Meat Lover Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and Amante’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Thai House Calzone

$14.99

Olive oil & garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro

Veggie Calzone

$14.99

Mushrooms, roasted garlic, spinach, roasted red pepper

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, raw or fried onions & provolone on a fresh baked 8” Milano roll. Served with Fries

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, raw or fried onions, mayo & provolone on a fresh baked 8” Milano roll. Served with Fries

Hamburger

$11.99

8 oz. Angus burger, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served with Fries

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.99

Slow-cooked pork butt with BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw & red onions served on a Kaiser roll. Served with Fries

Amante Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoed, pickle chips, chipotle-ranch dressing on a Kaiser Roll

Rockfish Tenders Sandwich

$10.99

Fried rockfish tenders, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle-ranch dressing. Served with homemade chips.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Salmon filet, chipotle-ranch dressing, lettuce & tomatoes on a Kaiser roll. Served with homemade chips.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Mahi-Mahi, chipotle-ranch dressing, lettuce & tomatoes on a Kaiser roll. Served with homemade chips.

Traditional Italian Cold Cut

$11.99

Ham, salami, deli pepperoni, Canadian bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, mayo & Italian dressing on 10” Italian soft bread. Served with homemade chips.

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.99Out of stock

6 oz. homemade jumbo lump broiled cake with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on a Kaiser roll. Served with homemade chips.

Panini

Amante Panini

$11.99

Basil Pesto Aioli, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions & fresh mozzarella

Chicken Caesar Panini

$11.99

Chicken breast, Caesar dressing, red onions & mozzarella

Cuban Panini

$12.99

Sliced pork marinated 24h & slow baked in a variety of citrus juices & spices, ham, chipotle-ranch dressing, pickles, coleslaw & provolone

Eggplant Panini

$11.99

Eggplant slices, feta, roasted garlic & roasted red peppers

Incaprese Panini

$11.99

Olive oil, fresh tomato slices, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto & fresh basil

Rachel Panini

$11.99

Turkey breast, coleslaw, Thousand Island & provolone

Spicy Ham Panini

$11.99

Ham, homemade ranch, jalapeño peppers & mozzarella

Hot Subs

BBQ Chicken Sub

$12.99

Chicken breast baked in our BBQ sauce, Parmesan, marinara, onions & mozzarella

Chicken Caesar Sub

$12.99

Caesar dressing, tender chicken breast, red onions, feta, Parmesan, romaine lettuce & roasted red peppers.

Chicken Ranch Sub

$12.99

Chicken breast, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce & mozzarella. * Can be made as a wrap.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.99

Baked meatballs, mozzarella & Parmesan with our homemade marinara. * Can be made as a wrap.

Chicken Pesto Sub

$12.99

Basil pesto, chicken, onions, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella. * Can be made as a wrap.

Greek Gyros

$12.99

Seasoned beef/lamb, chicken, or veggie with onions, tomatoes, feta & our own homemade Tzatziki sauce on pita bread. * Can be made as a wrap.

Ham Grinder

$12.99

Ham, lettuce, mayo & mozzarella cheese

Heated Italian Cold Cut

$12.99

Canadian bacon, ham, salami, deli pepperoni, lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$12.99

Baked meatballs, mozzarella & Parmesan with our homemade marinara

Turkey Grinder

$12.99

Lean turkey breast, lettuce, mayo & mozzarella

Vegetarian Sub

$12.99

Mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & Italian dressing. * Can be made as a wrap.

Pasta

Beef Ravioli

$17.99

Ground beef stuffed ravioli sautéed with olive oil, crumbled beef, topped with fresh grated Parmesan & basil in homemade marinara

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

2 chicken breasts dipped in egg, mushrooms, Marsala wine & touch of Alfredo sauce & Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$19.99

2 breaded chicken breasts baked on a bed of spaghetti with our marinara & topped with mozzarella and Parmesan

Spaghetti

$13.99

Spaghetti served in our homemade marinara or meat sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free marinara or meat sauce

Chicken Penne Pesto

$16.99

Grilled chicken, garlic & artichoke hearts in pesto sauce

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$18.99

2 freshly sliced and breaded eggplant baked on a bed of spaghetti & marinara topped with mozzarella & Parmesan

Spaghetti Veneto

$16.99

Spaghetti sautéed with a blend of Italian sausage, olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & olives in homemade marinara. * Also available in Gluten Free

Fettuccine Carbonara

$16.99

Sautéed bacon, fresh mushrooms, green onions & diced tomatoes served in Alfredo sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free

Tortellini Special

$16.99

Cheese-filled tortellini, bacon & green peas in homemade Alfredo sauce

Homemade Baked Manicotti

$15.99

2 large pasta rolls filled with a homemade blend of cheeses & fresh baby spinach, smothered in marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese

Homemade Beef Lasagna

$16.99

Served with Amante’s homemade marinara or meat sauce

Putanessca

$17.99

Black olives, artichoke hearts, cheesetortellini, mushrooms, Parmesan & pesto topped with feta & marinara

Rosemary Chicken Ravioli

$17.99

Rosemary chicken ravioli sautéed with olive oil, fresh basil & tomatoes topped with fresh grated Parmesan in marinara

Create Your Own Pasta

$13.99

Create a new Italian pasta your own way!

Mushroom Ravioli

$15.99Out of stock

Mushroom-stuffed ravioli in homemade Alfredo sauce and sauteed mushrooms topped with Parmesan cheese

Cannelloni

$16.99

2 large pasta rolls filled with a homemade blend of cheeses & ground beef, smothered in marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese

Seafood Pasta

Crab Linguini

$26.99

Jumbo lump crab meat, red onions, mushrooms, chopped garlic, cream & pepper garnished with asparagus & Parmesan. * Also available in Gluten Free

Crabcake Penne

$29.99

6 oz. homemade jumbo lump crab cake with penne pasta, spinach, tomatoes, & Parmesan.

Jambalaya Linguini

$19.99

Andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onions with pink sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free

Jumbo Shrimp Linguini

$28.99

Red onions, mushrooms, chopped garlic, Parmesan, garnished with chopped tomatoes & basil leaves. * Also available in Gluten Free

Large Shrimp Penne

$20.99

Penne pasta, spinach, tomatoes, & Parmesan. * Also available in Gluten Free

Mahi-Mahi Linguini

$19.99

Mahi-mahi, capers & chopped garlic, garnished with asparagus & Parmesan. * Also available in Gluten Free

Mixed Seafood Penne

$29.99

Jumbo lump crab meat, shrimp, chopped garlic, pink sauce & pepper, garnished with asparagus & Parmesan. * Also available in Gluten Free

Salmon Linguini

$19.99

Grilled salmon, capers & chopped garlic, garnished with asparagus & Parmesan.* Also available in Gluten Free

Seafood Fettuccine

$32.99

Jumbo shrimp, bay scallops, grilled mahi-mahi, red onions, mushrooms, chopped garlic & Parmesan, garnished with diced tomatoes & basil. * Also available in Gluten Free

Low Carb & Gluten Free

Amante Low Carb Chicken

$18.99

Chicken breast, mozzarella, mushroom, onions, pickles, roasted red peppers, and parsley with a sunny side-up egg

Low Carb Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Chicken breast covered in our homemade marinara sauce & topped with the best cheese money can buy

Low Carb Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Chicken breast, capers, garlic, butter & fresh lemon juice. Garnished with parsley

Low Carb Eggplant Parmesan

$17.99

Homemade marinara & quality Italian mozzarella

Grilled Mahi-Mahi With Veggies

$19.99

Grilled mahi-mahi, served with sautéed fresh vegetable of the day

Grilled Salmon With Veggies

$19.99

Grilled salmon, served with sautéed fresh vegetable of the day

Low Carb Addict

$16.99

Homemade meatballs smothered in our homemade meat sauce & the best cheese money can buy

No Dough Pizza

$16.99

Meat sauce, mozzarella & your choice of two pizza toppings

Low Carb Rosemary Chicken

$17.99

Sautéed onions, mushrooms & tender seasoned chicken breast in our homemade rosemary marinara cream sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Pizza

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips & French Fries

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

Kids Fettuccine

$7.99

Kids Cheese Manicotti

$7.99

Kids Penne

$7.99

Kids Cheese Tortellini

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Main Dessert Menu

Double Chocolate

$11.50

Thick & tall, a mountain of Chocolate deliciousness

Cannoli

$4.00+

Italian Cannoli Shell stuffed with homemade cannoli cream & baby chocolate chips

Carrott Cake

$7.50

Layers of deliciously moist carrot cake

New York Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Empire NY Cheesecake

Smith Island

$7.50

Seven later of yellow cake with fudge filling and fudge icing drizzled with chocolate

Tuxedo Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate cake meets Cheesecake

Baklava

$7.50

Mediterranean crispy filo dough layers with honey & walnuts

Oreo Cheese Cake

$7.80Out of stock

Seasonal Dessert Menu

Ferrero

$7.50

Nutella Cheese Cake

$7.80

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$7.50

Pyramid Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Oreo Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Mice Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Red Velvet

$7.80Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We invite you to our family-owned restaurant to enjoy the delicious Italian-style cuisine and vast selection of wines.

Location

21 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784

Directions

