- Home
- /
- Sykesville
- /
- Amante Pizza & Pasta
Amante Pizza & Pasta
No reviews yet
21 Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Amante Bruschetta
Chopped tomatoes, fresh basil & feta mixed with EVOO on ciabatta bread
Baked Meatballs
3 Homemade meatballs with marinara & Parmesan
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Deep fried beer battered onion rings, served with bleu cheese or ranch
Boneless Buffalo Bites
Boneless “wing” fried golden brown, served Hot, BBQ, with Boom Boom Sauce, or Thai peanut sauce
Boom Boom Shrimp
Breaded shrimp glazed with tangy Boom Boom sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Cheese blend & Chicken Breast. Served with pita bread.
Calamari Rings & Tentacles
Calamari rolled in breading & deep fried to perfection
Cheese Bread
Topped with feta, mozzarella & Parmesan, served with marinara
Chicken Strips & Fries
Deep fried, served with your choice of dressing
Coconut Shrimp
Butterfly shrimp breaded with coconut flakes served with apricot chipotle dressing
Crab Spread
A baked blend of the finest cheese & lumps of crab meat. Served with pita bread.
French Fries
Served with Feta or Gravy
Beer Battered Green Beans
Deep-fried beer-battered green beans, served with chipotle ranch
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, rolled in breading & fried to perfection
Jumbo Buffalo Wings
Deep fried with choice of Thai, BBQ, Hot, Boom Boom sauce or Old Bay. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch
Large Steamed Shrimp
(1lb.) Served with lemon wedges & creole cocktail sauce
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Ranch base, chicken breast, onions, celery, mozzarella & hot sauce
Combo Flatbread
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Flatbread
Oil base, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
Meat Lover Flatbread
Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & mozzarella
Mozzarella Sticks
Rich mozzarella cheese sticks covered in a delectable, crisp batter, fried golden and gooey. Served with marinara
Mussels Amante
A full pound of mussels prepared with your choice of white wine butter sauce or marinara served with garlic bread
Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips topped with Cheddar, mozzarella, olives, onions, tomatoes & jalapeno peppers, served with salsa & sour cream
Potato Skins
Baked potatoes halves loaded with Cheddar, bacon & chives, served with sour cream
Quesadilla
2 Grilled tortillas stuffed with mozzarella & Cheddar, served with sour cream & salsa
Rock Fish Tenders
Beer battered & deep fried served with zesty chipotle ranch dressing & fries
Seared Tuna Steak
8 oz. sesame seed crusted tuna steak & sesame ginger dressing
Spinach-Artichoke Spread
A baked blend of artichoke hearts, fresh baby spinach, shredded Parmesan, mozzarella, cream cheese, & mayo. Served with pita bread
Sweet Fries
With a side of BBQ sauce
Salads
Baby Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bacon & feta topped with our homemade house dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce over romaine hearts, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, hard-boiled eggs & chunky blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, lemon wedges, freshly grated parmesan & croutons
Chef Salad
Romaine hearts, feta, sliced red onions, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, pepperoncini peppers & artichoke hearts served with our own homemade chef dressing topped with shredded pepperoni, Canadian bacon & salami
Chicken & Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, freshly grated Parmesan topped with our homemade house dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chopped breaded chicken, romaine, green peppers, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg & honey mustard dressing
Fancy Green Salad
Mixed spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese & our raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Garden Salad
Romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese & your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta, topped with our own house dressing
House Salad
Mixed spring greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta, Kalamata olives & our homemade house dressing, topped with hardboiled eggs
Insalata Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & basil leaves topped with a dash of salt, pepper, the finest extra virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction
Pan-Seared Tuna Salad
Sesame seed crusted tuna steak, spring mix, romaine hearts, tomatoes, pineapple chunks, corn topped with sliced roasted almonds & sesame-ginger dressing
Sides
SIDE DRESSINGS
SIDE SAUCES
SIDE PASTA
Side Salad
Fresh romain, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, and mozzarella with your House dressing
Side Caesar
Fresh romaine, lemon wedges, fresh grated Parmesan & croutons
Side Chips
Side of Fries
Side Greek
Romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta, topped with our own house dressing
Side Veggies
Side of Cole Slow 4 Oz
Side of Sweet Fries
Side of Onion Rings
8Pcs Garlic Bread
Side Chicken
Side Meatballs
Side Anchovies
Side Salmon
Side Mahi-Mahi
Side Tuna
Side Crab Cake
Side Shrimp
Side Celery 8
Side Carrots 8
Small 10" Pizzas
SM 10" Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
SM 10" Amante Special Pizza
Prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh basil & shredded pepperoni
SM 10" House Special
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, feta, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, Canadian bacon & shredded pepperoni
SM 10" Daniela's Favorite Pizza
Olive oil & garlic base, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, roasted garlic, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta & fresh basil
SM 10" Siciliano Pizza
Prosciutto, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & roasted garlic
SM 10" Combo Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & green peppers
SM 10" Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage & real bacon
SM 10" Margherita Pizza
Fresh basil, oregano, fresh garlic, tomatoes, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese
SM 10" Florence Pizza
Baby spinach, ricotta cheese, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan
SM 10" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green peppers, tomatoes
SM 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
SM 10" Thai House Pizza
Olive oil and garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro
Medium 12" Pizzas
MED 12" Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
MED 12" Amante Special Pizza
Prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh basil & shredded pepperoni
MED 12" House Special Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, feta, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, Canadian bacon & shredded pepperoni
MED 12" Daniela's FavoritePizza
Olive oil & garlic base, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, roasted garlic, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta & fresh basil
MED 12" Siciliano Pizza
Prosciutto, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & roasted garlic
MED 12" Combo Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & green peppers
MED 12" Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage & real bacon
MED 12" Margherita Pizza
Fresh basil, oregano, fresh garlic, tomatoes, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese
MED 12" Florence Pizza
Baby spinach, ricotta cheese, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan
MED 12" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green peppers, tomatoes
MED 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
MED 12" Thai House Pizza
Olive oil and garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro
Large 16" Pizzas
LG Specialty Half/Half
LG 16" Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
LG 16" Amante Special Pizza
Prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh basil & shredded pepperoni
LG 16" House Special Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, feta, fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, Canadian bacon & shredded pepperoni
LG 16" Daniela's Favorite Pizza
Olive oil & garlic base, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, roasted garlic, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, feta & fresh basil
LG 16" Siciliano Pizza
Prosciutto, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & roasted garlic
LG 16" Combo Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives & green peppers
LG 16" Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage & real bacon
LG 16" Margherita Pizza
Fresh basil, oregano, fresh garlic, tomatoes, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese
LG 16" Florence Pizza
Baby spinach, ricotta cheese, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan
LG 16" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green peppers, tomatoes
LG 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
LG 16" Thai House Pizza
Olive oil and garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro
Calzones
Plain Calzone
Comes with Amante’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Amante Calzone
Red onions, black olives, spinach, shredded pepperoni, and Amante’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
BBQ Chicken Calzone
BBQ chicken, red onions & cheddar cheese
Meat Lover Calzone
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, and Amante’s homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Thai House Calzone
Olive oil & garlic base, chicken breast, spinach, green peppers & red onions topped with Thai peanut sauce & fresh cilantro
Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, roasted garlic, spinach, roasted red pepper
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, raw or fried onions & provolone on a fresh baked 8” Milano roll. Served with Fries
Chicken Cheesesteak
Lettuce, tomatoes, raw or fried onions, mayo & provolone on a fresh baked 8” Milano roll. Served with Fries
Hamburger
8 oz. Angus burger, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served with Fries
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow-cooked pork butt with BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw & red onions served on a Kaiser roll. Served with Fries
Amante Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoed, pickle chips, chipotle-ranch dressing on a Kaiser Roll
Rockfish Tenders Sandwich
Fried rockfish tenders, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle-ranch dressing. Served with homemade chips.
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Grilled Salmon filet, chipotle-ranch dressing, lettuce & tomatoes on a Kaiser roll. Served with homemade chips.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, chipotle-ranch dressing, lettuce & tomatoes on a Kaiser roll. Served with homemade chips.
Traditional Italian Cold Cut
Ham, salami, deli pepperoni, Canadian bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, mayo & Italian dressing on 10” Italian soft bread. Served with homemade chips.
Crabcake Sandwich
6 oz. homemade jumbo lump broiled cake with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on a Kaiser roll. Served with homemade chips.
Panini
Amante Panini
Basil Pesto Aioli, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions & fresh mozzarella
Chicken Caesar Panini
Chicken breast, Caesar dressing, red onions & mozzarella
Cuban Panini
Sliced pork marinated 24h & slow baked in a variety of citrus juices & spices, ham, chipotle-ranch dressing, pickles, coleslaw & provolone
Eggplant Panini
Eggplant slices, feta, roasted garlic & roasted red peppers
Incaprese Panini
Olive oil, fresh tomato slices, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto & fresh basil
Rachel Panini
Turkey breast, coleslaw, Thousand Island & provolone
Spicy Ham Panini
Ham, homemade ranch, jalapeño peppers & mozzarella
Hot Subs
BBQ Chicken Sub
Chicken breast baked in our BBQ sauce, Parmesan, marinara, onions & mozzarella
Chicken Caesar Sub
Caesar dressing, tender chicken breast, red onions, feta, Parmesan, romaine lettuce & roasted red peppers.
Chicken Ranch Sub
Chicken breast, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce & mozzarella. * Can be made as a wrap.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Baked meatballs, mozzarella & Parmesan with our homemade marinara. * Can be made as a wrap.
Chicken Pesto Sub
Basil pesto, chicken, onions, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella. * Can be made as a wrap.
Greek Gyros
Seasoned beef/lamb, chicken, or veggie with onions, tomatoes, feta & our own homemade Tzatziki sauce on pita bread. * Can be made as a wrap.
Ham Grinder
Ham, lettuce, mayo & mozzarella cheese
Heated Italian Cold Cut
Canadian bacon, ham, salami, deli pepperoni, lettuce, mayo, cheese & seasoning
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Baked meatballs, mozzarella & Parmesan with our homemade marinara
Turkey Grinder
Lean turkey breast, lettuce, mayo & mozzarella
Vegetarian Sub
Mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & Italian dressing. * Can be made as a wrap.
Pasta
Beef Ravioli
Ground beef stuffed ravioli sautéed with olive oil, crumbled beef, topped with fresh grated Parmesan & basil in homemade marinara
Chicken Marsala
2 chicken breasts dipped in egg, mushrooms, Marsala wine & touch of Alfredo sauce & Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
2 breaded chicken breasts baked on a bed of spaghetti with our marinara & topped with mozzarella and Parmesan
Spaghetti
Spaghetti served in our homemade marinara or meat sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free marinara or meat sauce
Chicken Penne Pesto
Grilled chicken, garlic & artichoke hearts in pesto sauce
Eggplant Parmesan Pasta
2 freshly sliced and breaded eggplant baked on a bed of spaghetti & marinara topped with mozzarella & Parmesan
Spaghetti Veneto
Spaghetti sautéed with a blend of Italian sausage, olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & olives in homemade marinara. * Also available in Gluten Free
Fettuccine Carbonara
Sautéed bacon, fresh mushrooms, green onions & diced tomatoes served in Alfredo sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free
Tortellini Special
Cheese-filled tortellini, bacon & green peas in homemade Alfredo sauce
Homemade Baked Manicotti
2 large pasta rolls filled with a homemade blend of cheeses & fresh baby spinach, smothered in marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese
Homemade Beef Lasagna
Served with Amante’s homemade marinara or meat sauce
Putanessca
Black olives, artichoke hearts, cheesetortellini, mushrooms, Parmesan & pesto topped with feta & marinara
Rosemary Chicken Ravioli
Rosemary chicken ravioli sautéed with olive oil, fresh basil & tomatoes topped with fresh grated Parmesan in marinara
Create Your Own Pasta
Create a new Italian pasta your own way!
Mushroom Ravioli
Mushroom-stuffed ravioli in homemade Alfredo sauce and sauteed mushrooms topped with Parmesan cheese
Cannelloni
2 large pasta rolls filled with a homemade blend of cheeses & ground beef, smothered in marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese
Seafood Pasta
Crab Linguini
Jumbo lump crab meat, red onions, mushrooms, chopped garlic, cream & pepper garnished with asparagus & Parmesan. * Also available in Gluten Free
Crabcake Penne
6 oz. homemade jumbo lump crab cake with penne pasta, spinach, tomatoes, & Parmesan.
Jambalaya Linguini
Andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onions with pink sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free
Jumbo Shrimp Linguini
Red onions, mushrooms, chopped garlic, Parmesan, garnished with chopped tomatoes & basil leaves. * Also available in Gluten Free
Large Shrimp Penne
Penne pasta, spinach, tomatoes, & Parmesan. * Also available in Gluten Free
Mahi-Mahi Linguini
Mahi-mahi, capers & chopped garlic, garnished with asparagus & Parmesan. * Also available in Gluten Free
Mixed Seafood Penne
Jumbo lump crab meat, shrimp, chopped garlic, pink sauce & pepper, garnished with asparagus & Parmesan. * Also available in Gluten Free
Salmon Linguini
Grilled salmon, capers & chopped garlic, garnished with asparagus & Parmesan.* Also available in Gluten Free
Seafood Fettuccine
Jumbo shrimp, bay scallops, grilled mahi-mahi, red onions, mushrooms, chopped garlic & Parmesan, garnished with diced tomatoes & basil. * Also available in Gluten Free
Low Carb & Gluten Free
Amante Low Carb Chicken
Chicken breast, mozzarella, mushroom, onions, pickles, roasted red peppers, and parsley with a sunny side-up egg
Low Carb Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast covered in our homemade marinara sauce & topped with the best cheese money can buy
Low Carb Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast, capers, garlic, butter & fresh lemon juice. Garnished with parsley
Low Carb Eggplant Parmesan
Homemade marinara & quality Italian mozzarella
Grilled Mahi-Mahi With Veggies
Grilled mahi-mahi, served with sautéed fresh vegetable of the day
Grilled Salmon With Veggies
Grilled salmon, served with sautéed fresh vegetable of the day
Low Carb Addict
Homemade meatballs smothered in our homemade meat sauce & the best cheese money can buy
No Dough Pizza
Meat sauce, mozzarella & your choice of two pizza toppings
Low Carb Rosemary Chicken
Sautéed onions, mushrooms & tender seasoned chicken breast in our homemade rosemary marinara cream sauce
Kids Menu
Main Dessert Menu
Double Chocolate
Thick & tall, a mountain of Chocolate deliciousness
Cannoli
Italian Cannoli Shell stuffed with homemade cannoli cream & baby chocolate chips
Carrott Cake
Layers of deliciously moist carrot cake
New York Cheesecake
Empire NY Cheesecake
Smith Island
Seven later of yellow cake with fudge filling and fudge icing drizzled with chocolate
Tuxedo Cheesecake
Chocolate cake meets Cheesecake
Baklava
Mediterranean crispy filo dough layers with honey & walnuts
Oreo Cheese Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We invite you to our family-owned restaurant to enjoy the delicious Italian-style cuisine and vast selection of wines.
21 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784