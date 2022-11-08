- Home
- /
- Boynton Beach
- /
- Bakeries
- /
- Amar Bakery & Market - Amar Bakery Boynton Beach
Amar Bakery & Market Amar Bakery Boynton Beach
No reviews yet
1600 N Federal Hwy suite 15
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee and Teas
Croissants
Cakes and cupcakes
Cookies and Scones
Scone Blueberry
Vegan Scone of the month
Graybeh Shortbread
Cookies almond butter (Vegan & GF)
Cookies chocolate chip (Vegan)
Cookies Peanut butter (Vegan)
Sesame tahini cookies
Cookies mini molasses (3 pack)
Cookies mini chocolate chip (3 pack)
Cookies mini Peanut butter (3 pack)
Lemon chia power treats
Chocolate raspberry power treat
Pistachio Rosewater power treat
Tarts
Sandwiches
The Breakfast Croissant
egg and bacon frittata, cheddar cheese
The Mediterranean Breakfast croissant
Eggs, tomatoes and zucchini frittata, feta cheese
Brie
Brie, roasted mushrooms, fig preserves on a sourdough
Capresse
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, oregano, glazed balsamic on an artisan bread
The chicken sandwich
Marinated chicken, blend of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted peppers, tomatoes, garlic toum on an artisan bread
The Garden wrap (vegan)
Cold wrap with hummus, carrots, cucumbers, red pepper, tomatoes and green
The falafel wrap (vegan)
Wrap with falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled turnips, hummus and a drizzle of tahini sauce
The chicken wrap
Cold wrap with marinated chicken, greens, tomatoes, red peppers, hummus, olive oil
Harissa cauliflower wrap (vegan)
Harissa roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, roasted peppers, hummus, pickled turnips and tahini dressing on a pita
Tahini
Flatbreads
Lebanese Specialties
Hummus (Vegan)
Chickpea puree, tahini, lemon and garlic
Baba Ghanouj (Vegan)
Charred eggplant puree, tahini, lemon
Grape leaves (Vegan)
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, onion, tomato
Tabouleh (Vegan)
Chopped parsley, tomatoes, onions, mint, bulgur, lemon olive oil dressing
Labne
Strained yogurt, za’atar, tomatoes, cucumber and mint
Muhamara (vegan)
Roasted red pepper puree, walnuts, pomegranate molasses
Lebanese Mousaka (Vegan)
Eggplant, tomato, onion, chickpeas, olive oil, spices
Garlic Toum
Falafel Salad (Vegan)
Fried chickpeas and fava bean croquettes, tahini, pickled turnips