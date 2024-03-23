- Home
Amar India Restaurant
32 North 3rd Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
VEG APPETIZER (TAKEOUT)
- Vegetable Samosa (2)$5.99
Deep fried patties stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.
- Vegetable Pakora$5.99
Fresh vegetables dipped in gram flour batter and batter fried.
- Paneer Pakora$7.99
Homemade cheese cubes lightly spiced and battered fried.
- Chaat Samosa$7.99
Samosa topped with chickpeas, onion, yogurt, and two kinds of chutney.
- Aalo Tikki (2)$4.99
Crisp round potato patties.
- Aalo Tikki Chaat$6.99
Aloo Tikki (2) topped with chickpeas, diced onions, diced tomatoes, and two kind of chutney.
- Gobi Chili$11.99
Deep fried crispy cauliflower cooked with hot & Tangy sauce.
- Paneer Chili$12.99
Homemade cheese cubes, batter fried, tossed with bell pepper, onion and tomato hot sauce.
- Vegetable platter$10.99
A sampling of vegetarian platters.
- Masala Papad$4.99
Crispy spicy lentil wafer topped with onions tomatoes.
- Lunch Buffet$17.99
Daily Lunch buffet
NON VEG APPETIZER (TAKEOUT)
- Chicken Pakora$8.99
Tender boneless fried chicken marinated with spices.
- Chicken chili$12.99
Batter fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, onion, ginger and garlic, cooked with spicy sauce.
- Chicken 65$12.99
Deep fried chicken cooked with mustard seed, curry leaves, whole red chilies and tossed with hot sauce.
- Fish Pakora$9.99
Deep fried fish coated with well seasoned gram flour batter.
SOUPS, SALAD & SIDES (TAKEOUT)
- Lentil Soup$4.99
Deliciously mild lentil soup.
- Tomato Soup$4.99
Creamy tomato broth.
- House Salad$4.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers tossed with herbs and lemon.
- Tomato Onion Salad$3.99
Diced onions and tomatoes topped with Indian seasoning.
- Hot Pickle$1.99
Mixed Indian hot pickle.
- Raita$3.99
Fresh homemade yogurt with mixture of cucumbers, tomatoes with mild salt and black pepper.
- Sweet Mango Chutney$3.99
- Papad$1.99
Crispy fried lentil wafers.
BIRYANI & RICE (TAKEOUT)
- Basmati Rice$2.99
Basmati Rice Cooked with Cumin.
- Lemon Rice$10.99
Rice cooked with fresh lemon, peanuts, mustard seeds and curry leaves.
- Vegetable Biryani$15.99
Special blend rice with fresh vegetables.
- Chicken Biryani$16.99
Cooked with boneless chicken, onion, spices and herbs.
- Lamb Biryani$17.99
Rice cooked with boneless lamb, and spices.
- Shrimp Biryani$17.99
Shrimp cooked with rice, and spices.
- Goat Biryani$17.99
Rice cooked with goat, onion, spices and herbs.
- Chef's Special Biryani$19.99
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, lamb, shrimp, nuts and spices.
Tandoori & Grill (TAKEOUT)
- Paneer Tikka$16.99
Homemade marinated cheese cubes.
- Chicken Tikka$16.99
Boneless marinated chicken pieces.
- Chicken Tandoori$15.99
Chicken marinated overnight with yogurt, herbs, spices and cooked in tandoor oven.
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$16.99
Minced chicken grilled in a clay oven.
- Tandoori Fish$19.99
Fish marinated with spices, herbs, cooked in a clay oven.
- Tandoori Shrimp$19.99
Marinated shrimp cooked in a clay oven.
- Mixed Grill$19.99
Grilled mixed chicken platter.
VEGETARIAN MAIN COURSE (TAKEOUT)
- Paneer Tikka Masala$15.99
Homemade cheese cooked with a flavorful tomato sauce.
- Saag Paneer$15.99
Cheese cubes cooked in spinach, and spices.
- Kadai Ginger Paneer$16.99
Homemade cheese cubes with fresh ginger, onions, bell peppers, herbs and spices.
- Malai Kofta$15.99
Mix vegetable balls cooked in creamy onion, tomato sauce and nuts.
- Navaratan Korma$15.99
Nine jewels of vegetables, nuts, and fruits cooked in rich tomato gravy.
- Aalo Gobi$15.99
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with onion, ginger and spices
- Dal Makhni$15.99
Three lentils cooked with butter and spices.
- Tadka Dal$15.99
Two split lentils cooked with onion tomato and Indian spices.
- Punjabi Kadhi Pakora$14.99
Crispy pastry stuffed with mildly spicy vegetables and cooked in light yogurt sauce
- Saag Cholay$15.99
Chickpeas cooked in spinach, and spices.
- Mutter Paneer$15.99
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with green peas and spices.
- Kadai Paneer$15.99
Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked with dices of onion, green bell pepper, herbs and spices.
- Baingan Bhartha$15.99
Oven baked eggplant cooked with onion, tomatoes and spices.
- Paneer Bhurji$15.99
Grated cheese cooked with onion, tomato and spices.
- Chana Masala$14.99
Garbanzo beans cooked with onion tomatoes and spices.
- Aalo Vindallo$14.99
Wedges of potato cooked with onion gravy, with a touch of tomato sauce and vinegar.
- Mix Vegetable$15.99
Fresh vegetables blended with spices and a touch of curry sauce.
- Aalo Saag$15.99
Potato cubes cooked with spinach and spices.
- Chole Bhature/ Chole Poori$16.99
Garbanzo beans cooked with onion, tomatoes, and spices. Served with two pieces of deep fried puffed white flour bread.
CHICKEN MAIN COURSE (TAKEOUT)
- Chicken Curry$15.99
Chicken cooked in blend of onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and spices.
- Butter Chicken$16.99
Boneless shredded grilled chicken cooked in tomato creamy sauce.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$16.99
Roasted soft chunks of chicken cooked in creamy tomato sauce.
- Kadai Ginger Chicken$16.99
Chicken cooked with fresh ginger, onions, bell peppers, and touch of creamy sauce.
- Chicken Tikka Saag$16.99
Boneless marinated chicken cooked with spinach, onion and tomato sauce.
- Chicken Kadai$16.99
Boneless chicken cooked with diced onion, bell pepper and spices in onion sauce.
- Chicken Vindallo$16.99
Chicken cooked in hot and spicy sauce with potatoes.
- Chicken Choley$15.99
Chicken cooked with garbanzo beans.
- Chicken Rogan Josh$16.99
Chicken cooked with yogurt sauce.
- Chicken Saag$16.99
Chicken cooked with spinach.
- Chicken Korma$16.99
Boneless chicken cooked with spices, onion, tomato, nuts and touch of cream.
- Chicken Mushroom$16.99
Tender chicken pieces cooked with mushrooms.
LAMB/GOAT MAIN COURSE (TAKEOUT)
- Lamb/Goat Curry$17.99
Lamb/Goat simmered in a thick curry sauce.
- Lamb/Goat Tikka Masala$17.99
Boneless pieces marinated and cooked in onion, tomato gravy.
- Lamb Saag$17.99
Cooked with spinach onion and tomato sauce.
- Lamb/Goat Vindallo$17.99
Lamb/Goat pieces and potatoes cooked in tangy sauce.
- Lamb/ Goat Korma$17.99
Lamb/Goat blended with cream and nuts.
- Lamb Rogan Josh$17.99
Lamb/Goat cooked with yogurt sauce.
- Lamb Makhni$17.99
lamb cooked with cream and tomato sauce.
- Lamb Choley$17.99
Lamb cooked with chickpeas in onion tomato gravy.
- Lamb Kadai$17.99
Lamb cooked with diced onion, bell pepper and spices in onion sauce.
- Lamb Mushroom$17.99
Lamb cooked with mushrooms.
SEAFOOD MAIN COURSE (TAKEOUT)
- Shrimp Curry$17.99
Shrimp in a thick curry sauce.
- Shrimp Masala$17.99
Shrimp cooked with tomato creamy sauce.
- Shrimp Vindallo$17.99
Shrimp and potatoes cooked in a tangy sauce.
- Shrimp Saag$17.99
Shrimp cooked in spinach and spices.
- Shrimp Choley$17.99
Shrimp cooked with garbanzo beans.
- Fish Curry$17.99
Fish cooked in a thick curry sauce.
- Fish Saag$17.99
Fish cooked with spinach.
- Fish Makhni$17.99
Marinated fish cooked in a tangy tomato sauce.
- Fish Masala$17.99
Marinated fish cooked with rich tomato curry sauce.
INDO - CHINESE (TAKEOUT)
- Vegetable Fried Rice$12.99
Basmati rice sautéed with mixed vegetables.
- Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Basmati rice sautéed with chicken cubes, vegetables.
- Veggie Manchurian$13.99
Vegetable balls, cooked with onion and bell pepper in a spicy tomato sauce.
- Gobi Manchurian$13.99
Cauliflower florets batter fried, finished with spicy tomato sauce onion and bell pepper.
- Chicken Manchurian$14.99
Fried chicken balls cooked in a spicy sauce batter, onions & bell pepper.
KIDS MENU (TAKEOUT)
BREADS (TAKEOUT)
- Butter Naan$3.99
Traditional Indian bread baked in tandoor.
- Garlic Naan$4.99
Naan layered with garlic.
- Bullet Naan$4.99
Naan layered with garlic and green chilis.
- Onion Naan$4.99
Stuffed with chopped onion.
- Paneer Naan$4.99
Naan stuffed with cheese.
- Aalo Naan$4.99
Stuffed with spiced potatoes.
- Kashmiri Naan$5.99
Stuffed with chopped dried fruits and nuts.
- Keema Naan$5.99
Stuffed with minced lamb.
- Chef's Special Naan$5.99
Stuffed with chicken, onions, homemade cheese, spices.
- Chili Naan$4.99
Naan layered with fresh green chilis.
- Tandoori Roti$2.99
Whole wheat bread baked in tandoor.
- Poori(2)$3.99
Two pieces whole wheat bread lightly fried.
- Bhatura (2)$3.99
Deep fried puffed white flour bread.
- Lachha Paratha$3.99
Unleavened, layered whole wheat bread baked in tandoor.
- Aalo Paratha$5.99
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes.
DESSERTS (TAKEOUT)
- Rice Kheer$4.99
Indian style rice pudding served with nuts and raisins.
- Gulab Jamun (2)$4.99
Two fried cheese balls soaked in sweet syrup.
- Rasmalai$4.99
Spongy soft cheese dumplings that are cooked in sugar syrup & then soaked in creamy cardamom saffron milk.
- Ice Cream$4.99
Choice of Mango, Vanilla flavors.
BEVERAGES (TAKEOUT)
- Chai Tea$2.99
Indian Special tea with Cardamom spice and milk.
- Coffee$3.99
Indian Style Coffee with Milk.
- Iced Tea$2.99
Cold tea.
- Mango Lassi$4.99
Sweet Mangoes blended with fresh homemade yogurt.
- Sweet/ Salt Lassi$3.99
Choice of sweet or salty yogurt based drink.
- Mango Juice$3.99
Freshly made sweet mango juice.
- Mango Milk Shake$4.99
An Indian style Mango milk shake.
- Soft Drinks$2.99
Coke, Diet Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, Fanta, Lemonade.
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
32 North 3rd Street, Zanesville, OH 43701