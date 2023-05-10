Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amara at Paraiso

review star

No reviews yet

3101 NE 7th Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Food

Yuca Cheese Puffs

Yuca Cheese Puffs

$15.00

fried yuca cheese puff topped with grated parmigiano

Fish Ceviche

Fish Ceviche

$25.00

leche de tigre, shaved onion, rocoto, jalapeno, sweet potato, toasted corn, choclo

Chilled Shrimp

Chilled Shrimp

$28.00

aji panca cocktail sauce, pickled vegetables, lemon

Brunch Bowl

Brunch Bowl

$28.00

sunny egg, cilantro rice, domingo rojo beans, queso frito, maduros, vinaigrette, lime

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$28.00

aged yellow cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, heirloom tomato, leaf lettuce, dukes mayo, fries

Amara Salad

$23.00

fresh hearts of palm, avocado, heirloom tomato, manchego cheese, cress, shaved onion, cucumber, aji amarillo vinaigrette

Beverage

FROSE

$16.00Out of stock

TEQUILA OVERDRIVE

$16.00Out of stock

Coconut Water In Coconut

$15.00

EL JEFE JWB

$14.00

JAI ALAI IPA

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3101 NE 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery
Amara at Paraiso image
Amara at Paraiso image
Amara at Paraiso image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dreamer Miami Acai Juice Matcha Paraiso
orange starNo Reviews
480 Northeast 31st Street Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
El Tiesto Cafe Miami
orange star4.1 • 1,198
3023 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
All About Crab
orange starNo Reviews
2699 BISCAYNE BLVD #2 MIAMI, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Mi Bunuelo Miami - 2699 Biscayne Blvd parking lot
orange starNo Reviews
2699 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Farandula - 2699 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE # 1
orange starNo Reviews
2699 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE # 1 MIAMI, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Made in Italy - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2875 Northeast 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

The Daily Creative Food Co. - Edgewater
orange star4.3 • 2,202
2001 Biscayne BLVD Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Casablanca On The Bay
orange star4.1 • 1,384
1717 N Bayshore Dr Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
El Tiesto Cafe Miami
orange star4.1 • 1,198
3023 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - Biscayne
orange star4.3 • 289
2500 BISCAYNE BLVD MIAMI, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Paolo Fontanot Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 173
488 North East 18th Street # CU-1 Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Belle Meade
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Silver Bluff
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Little Havana
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Little River
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Wynwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
West Flagler
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Omni
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston