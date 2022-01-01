Amara Kitchen Highland Park - LA

Saffron Latte Box of 10 Sachets

$48.00

Saffron Latte by the fullest Warm your hands and your being around our famous saffron latte. Each individual sachet is made with only 4 ingredients; a potent dose of 150mg certified high-grade saffron per serving, added to an earthy touch of cardamom and a creamy blend of organic coconut milk powder and coconut water powder. Let its feel-good qualities delight your palate and whisk you away to your happiest place – the here and now. Box of 10 Sachets. Made with the most potent, organically grown saffron and a base of creamy coconut milk powder, this one checks off all your wellness boxes: vegan, paleo, gluten-free and refined sugar-free. And for those of you wondering what it tastes like, think of it as a soft, floral bevvie with benefits! Non GMO | Caffeine Free Ingredients: Coconut Water Powder*, Coconut Milk Powder*, Saffron*, and Cardamom*. *Organically Grown