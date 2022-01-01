Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Amara Kitchen Highland Park - LA

2,184 Reviews

$$

519 N Avenue 64

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Latte

BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Mashed avocado on house-made gf brown rice bread topped with pesto, purple cabbage, sesame seeds, and cilantro. Served with a side of greens topped with tomatoes. v | gf | nfo | contains honey

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Three eggs scrambled, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa verde, and cilantro. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, and psyllium husk tortilla. nf | gfo | dfo

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, and cilantro. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, and psyllium husk tortilla. v | nf | gfo

Buckwheat Pancakes

Buckwheat Pancakes

$15.00

Buckwheat pancakes served with seasonal fruit, maple syrup, and whipped maple butter. Topped with freeze dried raspberries. v | gf | nf

Paleo Pancakes

Paleo Pancakes

$15.00

Grain-free flax and egg-based pancakes served with seasonal fruit, maple syrup, and whipped maple butter. Topped with pistachios. p | gf | df | nfo

Single Pancake

Single Pancake

$5.00

When you don't want the full stack. A choice between single Buckwheat Pancake or Paleo Pancake served with seasonal fruit, maple syrup, and whipped maple butter. v | gf | nfo | dfo

Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$8.50

House-made cardamom honey date granola served with seasonal fruit and your choice of Greek yogurt, vegan cashew yogurt, Amara milk, oat milk, or whole milk. gf | vo | contains honey

Green Eggs

Green Eggs

$13.75

Two poached eggs with mixed greens, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and avocado. Topped with pesto, beet purée, and purple cabbage. Served with a side of toasted paleo bread. p | gf | df | nfo

M.O.E

M.O.E

$14.00

Mustard aioli, caramelized onions, a fried egg, sharp cheddar cheese, and greens on a house-made gluten free english muffin. Served with a side of greens topped with tomatoes. gf | nf | dfo | contains honey

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Sweet potato, avocado mash, mustard aioli, caramelized onions, and greens on a house-made gluten-free english muffin. Served with a side of greens topped with tomatoes. v | gf | nf | contains honey

Purple Eggs

Purple Eggs

$15.00

Purple potato patties with two poached eggs, mixed greens, beets, and pesto. Topped with arame and sesame seeds. gf | df | nfo | vo

LUNCH

Bison Ragu Bowl

Bison Ragu Bowl

$16.50

Pasture-raised bison ragu served on quinoa or black rice, tossed in boss sauce, and topped with cilantro, pickled red onions & mixed greens. gf | df | nfo

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mary's organic chicken breast, mixed greens, pesto dressing, and pickled red onions. Served with toasted rice bread. gf | df | nfo

HIHO Falafel

HIHO Falafel

$15.50

Falafel, feta cheese, tomatoes, greens, purple cabbage, pickled red onions, yogurt sauce, and boss sauce. Wrapped in your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla. Served with a side of greens topped with tomatoes. Inspired by our Highland Park neighbors at HiHo market. vo | gfo | nfo

Pesto Grain Bowl

Pesto Grain Bowl

$15.50

Beets, mixed greens, sweet potatoes, and pesto, served on quinoa or black rice. Topped with avocado, arame, and sesame seeds. v | gf

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

$13.25

Brown rice tortilla with chipotle sweet potato mash, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, and black beans. Served with salsa verde. v | gf | nf

Rice & Veggie Bowl

Rice & Veggie Bowl

$13.50

Sweet potatoes, avocado, purple cabbage, and tomatoes served over a bed of mixed greens and black rice. Topped with boss sauce, beet purée, and toasted almonds. v | gf | nfo

Spicy Bowl

Spicy Bowl

$16.50

Mary’s organic chicken breast, sweet potatoes, cilantro, and purple cabbage served on quinoa. Topped with hot sauce, pesto, and toasted pepitas. gf | df | nfo | vo

Market Fruit Basil Salad

Market Fruit Basil Salad

$5.00+

Seasonal fruit, basil, beets, and tomatoes served on mixed greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette. Topped with toasted pistachios and pesto. v | gf

Bone Broth 12oz cup

Bone Broth 12oz cup

$8.00Out of stock

Hearty cup of our healing broth made from Mary’s organic chicken. gf | df | nf

Sweet Potato Pistachio Soup

Sweet Potato Pistachio Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pistachio Soup topped with sage Vegan, GF, contains soy, pistachio, cashew

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Hearty Moroccan inspired lentil soup, toped with fresh cilantro Vegan

BAKED GOODS & SWEETS

Butterfly Pea Flower infused Almond milk Chia pudding with strawberries, shredded coconut, and toasted sesame seeds in 9oz cups
Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$3.75

v | gf

Thumbprints

Thumbprints

$3.50

Raspberry Jam v | gf

Muffins

Muffins

$5.75

Muffins gf | vo

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

v | gf

GRANOLA 16oz BAG

GRANOLA 16oz BAG

$8.75Out of stock

house made date honey granola

Seasonal Fruit Tart

$7.25

SIDES

Add 1/2 avocado slices

$3.00

2 Falafel Patties w/boss

$6.50

Arame Side 4 oz

$4.00

add 4oz beans

$3.50

Beans 8oz Side

$4.50

Chicken Side

$8.00+

Add Egg

english muffin w/butter

$5.00

extra sauce side

Fruit Side

$4.25

Grains Side 8oz

$4.00

Potato Patties

$4.50

Salad Greens w/lemon vinagerette

$3.00

Side RAGU

$9.00Out of stock

Soyrizo 1.5 oz

$2.50

Sweet Potato Mash

$2.75

Sweet Potato Medallions

$2.75

Toast w/ butter

$3.75

Cheddar Cheese 2 oz

$2.00

FLOWERS + PANTRY

Flowers- BY LISA MORALES

Flowers- BY LISA MORALES

$36.00Out of stock

By: Lisa Morales Floral Design @LisaMoralesfloraldesign

Saffron Latte Box of 10 Sachets

Saffron Latte Box of 10 Sachets

$48.00

Saffron Latte by the fullest Warm your hands and your being around our famous saffron latte. Each individual sachet is made with only 4 ingredients; a potent dose of 150mg certified high-grade saffron per serving, added to an earthy touch of cardamom and a creamy blend of organic coconut milk powder and coconut water powder. Let its feel-good qualities delight your palate and whisk you away to your happiest place – the here and now. Box of 10 Sachets. Made with the most potent, organically grown saffron and a base of creamy coconut milk powder, this one checks off all your wellness boxes: vegan, paleo, gluten-free and refined sugar-free. And for those of you wondering what it tastes like, think of it as a soft, floral bevvie with benefits! Non GMO | Caffeine Free Ingredients: Coconut Water Powder*, Coconut Milk Powder*, Saffron*, and Cardamom*. *Organically Grown

Meiko™ Ceremonial Matcha 20g

Meiko™ Ceremonial Matcha 20g

$20.00Out of stock
Dandy Blend Powder

Dandy Blend Powder

$12.50Out of stock
Canyon Instant Coffee

Canyon Instant Coffee

$20.00Out of stock
Coffee Beans- Canyon Retail Bags

Coffee Beans- Canyon Retail Bags

$18.00Out of stock
Trinity Coffee Beans- Guatemala

Trinity Coffee Beans- Guatemala

$18.00Out of stock

light roast, sweet

Elis Bees Honey- local honey

Elis Bees Honey- local honey

$16.00
Ceramic Mugs- by Sara Carlson

Ceramic Mugs- by Sara Carlson

$27.00Out of stock

RIPE Avocados (4 for $15) LIMITED SPECIAL

$15.00

Ripe local organic avocados, 4 for $15

Sungold Tomatoes

Sungold Tomatoes

$9.00Out of stock

Farm-fresh, organic tomatoes from Munak Ranch in Paso Robles.

DRINKS+ COFFEE

8oz house cold brew using Canyon Coffee beans.
AMARA MILK 12oz bottle

AMARA MILK 12oz bottle

$10.25Out of stock

House made almond cashew milk 12oz

8oz Amara Milk TOGO

$7.00Out of stock

House made almond cashew milk

COCONUT WATER- ORGANIC

COCONUT WATER- ORGANIC

$3.50

DANDY

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00
Matcha

Matcha

$4.00
Matcha Rose Palmer

Matcha Rose Palmer

$6.00
ROSE PALMER

ROSE PALMER

$4.50

iced rose tea & lemonade

Cold Pressed Orange Juice

Cold Pressed Orange Juice

$4.50
Sunrise

Sunrise

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh squeezed OJ & our rose ice tea lemonade aka Rose Palmer

PEARL & ROSE

PEARL & ROSE

$4.75
Saffron Latte

Saffron Latte

$5.00

Spicy Chai

$4.50

whole milk 8oz

$3.00

Spring water

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Drip Coffee

$3.75

Hot 12oz cup

Cold Brew

$4.50

Americano

$3.25

Espresso

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.75

cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

6oz

Latte

Latte

$4.50

10oz cup

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

food that makes you feel good!

Website

Location

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Directions

