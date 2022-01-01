Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amara

670 N Midvale Blvd.

Madison, WI 53705

Order Again

Spuntino

Fried Baby Mozzarella

$10.00

fried baby mozzarella served with smoked chili & tomato sauce

Gigante Beans

$10.00

marinated gigante beans served with giardinera and marinated cheese

Marinated Olives

$9.00

served with oregano and marinated roasted red peppers

Angry Shrimp Spiedini

$14.00

chili & garlic shrimp, marinated artichoke, salsa verde

Calamari

$18.00

fried squid with pickled long hots and giardinera aioli

Underground Meats Mortadella

$17.00

shaved thin mortadella served with grilled bread, pickled mustard seeds an pistachio gremolata

Cheese

$19.00

selection of cheese, marinated vegetables, crackers and accoutrement

Starters

spiced and seared tuna served with veal breast lardon, celery, capers, fingerling potatoes, herbed tonnato sauce

Endive and Arugula Salad (Dinner)

$16.00

served with shaved vegetables, pecorino, dried herbs. dressed with lemon vinaigrette

Golden Beets

$15.00

served with smoked blue cheese, chickories, fresh celery and roasted hazelnuts

Seared Tuna (Dinner)

$23.00

bacon lardon, capers, celery, fingerling potato, herbed tonnato sauce

Bruschetta

Grilled Sourdough

$4.00

served with rosemary butter and olive oil

Eggplant Caponata

$17.00

served with grilled sourdough, burnt eggplant puree, blistered sweet peppers, fresh basil and chili crunch

Avocado Salsa Verde

$16.00

served with grilled sourdough, avocado salsa verde (capers, olives, sautéed onion, lemon, herbs), aged ricotta salata

Stracciatella & Crab Toast

$19.00

served with grilled sourdough, stracciatella, lump crab, charred scallion vinaigrette, brown butter crumble, bay leaf powder

Pasta

Pan Fried Lasagna

$27.00

sweet italian sausage, smoked chili & tomato sauce, basil bechamelle, rosemary oil

Spinach & Ricotta Gnocchi

$16.00+

spinach and ricotta gnocchi, served with brown butter, fried sage, parmesan

Bucatini Nero

$18.00+

braised squid, nduja, lobster bottarga, breadcrumb

Paccheri

$16.00+

beef cheek ragu, tomato agrodolce, herbed breadcrumb, sarvecchio

Mafaldine Cacio e Pepe

$15.00+

cultured butter, peppercorn blend, sarvecchio, pecorino, lemon confit

Pasta Alla Norma

$16.00+

Orecchiette Special

$16.00+

Entrees

1/2 Chicken Agrodolce

$34.00

roasted mushrooms, kale, pickled shallots, basil, whipped ricotta, breadcrumb

Grilled Beef Bavette

$33.00

fingerling potatoes, arrabiata sauce, rosemary salsa verde

Broiled Baja Striped Bass

$34.00

roasted cauliflower, arugula pesto, capers, golden raisins, smoked almonds

Pork Milanese

$29.00

broccolini, roasted peppers, pepperoni vinaigrette

Honey Nut Squash

$26.00

tomato braised chickpeas, whipped ricotta, pomegranate, pepitas, fennel & apple salad

Crispy Skin Porchetta

$36.00

roasted broccolini, roasted peppers, charcuterie sauce

Specials

Dessert

Burnt Ricotta Cake

$11.00

candied citrus compote, whipped creme fraiche

Gelati

$8.00

seasonal gelato or sorbet topped with orange ice and spiced syrup

Pumpkin Spice Pudding

$9.00

lime & coconut whip, cinnamon

Brown Butter Cocoa Torta

$11.00

fall raspberries, cocoa nib streusel

Kid's Menu

Fried Baby Mozzarella with Chili Tomato Dipping Sauce

$3.00

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Wavy Noodles with Cheese

$7.00

Pan Seared Lasagna

$8.00

Pork Cutlet with Broccoli

$8.00

Green Salad

$2.00

Vanilla Gelato

$4.00

