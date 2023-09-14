Popular Items

Baklava

$8.00

Rolled Phyllo, Cashew Nut, Pistachio, Rosewater

Moussaka (Lebanese Eggplant Stew)

$17.00

Stewed Eggplants, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Onions. Served with Basmati Rice

Half Baba Ghanouj

$8.00

Smoked Eggplant, Tahini (Sesame), Garlic, Yogurt, Lemon. topped with Olive Oil, Paprika, Parsley

Main Menu

Appetizers

Half Hummus

$8.00

Chickpeas, Tahini (Sesame), Lemon Juice, topped with Olive Oil, Paprika, Parsley

Full Hummus

$12.00

Chickpeas, Tahini (Sesame), Lemon Juice, topped with Olive Oil, Paprika, Parsley

Hummus with Shawarma

$17.00

Our house made Hummus, topped with your choice of Lamb & Beef or Chicken Shawarma and Roasted Almonds

Half Baba Ghanouj

$8.00

Smoked Eggplant, Tahini (Sesame), Garlic, Yogurt, Lemon. topped with Olive Oil, Paprika, Parsley

Full Baba Ghanouj

$12.00

Smoked Eggplant, Tahini (Sesame), Garlic, Yogurt, Lemon. topped with Olive Oil, Paprika, Parsley

Half Garlic

$8.00

Whipped Garlic, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil

Full Garlic

$12.00

Whipped Garlic, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil

Labneh

$14.00

Creamy Kefir Cheese dip topped with Olive Oil, with Zaatar Flatbread, Fresh Veggies

Half Labneh

$8.00

Creamy Kefir Cheese dip topped with Olive Oil

Half Tzatziki

$8.00

Yogurt, Garlic, Persian Cucumbers, Mint

Full Tzatziki

$12.00

Yogurt, Garlic, Persian Cucumbers, Mint

Half Muhammara

$8.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Walnuts, Pomegranate Molasses, Aleppo Pepper, Sumac

Full Muhammara

$12.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Walnuts, Pomegranate Molasses, Aleppo Pepper, Sumac

Baked Kebbeh

$9.00

Lean Sirloin Beef and Bulgur Wheat, layered with minced Beef, Onions and Pine Nuts. Topped with Caramelized Onions, served with Tzatziki

Falafel (6)

$9.00

Chickpea fritter seasoned with Garlic, Spices and Parsley. Served with Tahini (Sesame)

Falafel (12)

$18.00

Chickpea fritter seasoned with Garlic, Spices and Parsley. Served with Tahini (Sesame)

Dolma (6)

$10.00

Rolled Grape Leaves, filled with Rice, Tomatoes, Onions, Parsley

Dolma (12)

$20.00

Rolled Grape Leaves, filled with Rice, Tomatoes, Onions, Parsley

Feta-Bathen-Jan

$17.00

Layers of toasted Pita, Eggplant, marinated Lamb and Beef, topped with Yogurt Tahini sauce and Roasted Almonds

Cauliflower Tagine

$15.00

Fried Cauliflower, Tahini (Sesame), Roasted Almonds, Sumac

Sambousik

$15.00

Half Dozen; fried Pastry; minced Beef, Pine Nuts

Kibbeh Croquette (3)

$12.00

Fried seasoned lean sirloin Beef and Bulgur Wheat filled with mined Beef, Onions and Pine Nuts

Kibbeh Croquette (6)

$22.00

Fried seasoned lean sirloin Beef and Bulgur Wheat filled with mined Beef, Onions and Pine Nuts

Cheese Fatayer

$15.00

Half Dozen; savory Pastry, French feta, Akawii, sweet Cheese, Mint

Beef Fatayer

$15.00

Half Dozen; savory Pastry, ground Beef, Tomatoes, Pine Nuts

Spinach Fatayer

$15.00

Half Dozen; savory Pastry, Spinach, Sumac, Lemon, Tomatoes, Onions, Walnuts

Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.75

Salads

Tabbouleh

$12.00

Italian Parsley, Tomatoes, Bulgur Wheat, Mint, Onions, Lemon-Olive Oil

Half Pistachio Chicken Salad

$15.55

Romaine Lettuce, Pistachios, Tomatoes, Feta, Cilantro, Grilled Chicken. Balsamic Dressing

Full Pistachio Chicken Salad

$18.00

Romaine Lettuce, Pistachios, Tomatoes, Feta, Cilantro, Grilled Chicken. Balsamic Dressing

Half Chopped Chicken Salad

$15.55

Iceberg, Persian Cucumber, Tomato, Pistachio, Feta, Black Olives, Sun-Dried Tomato, Grilled Chicken. Greek Dressing

Full Chopped Chicken Salad

$18.00

Iceberg, Persian Cucumber, Tomato, Pistachio, Feta, Black Olives, Sun-Dried Tomato, Grilled Chicken. Greek Dressing

Half Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, French Feta. Greek Dressing

Full Greek Salad

$15.50

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, French Feta. Greek Dressing

Half Greek Salad W/Chicken

$15.55

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, French Feta. Greek Dressing

Full Greek Salad W/Chicken

$18.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, French Feta. Greek Dressing

Half Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$15.55

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumbers, Radishes, French Feta, Fresh Mint, Green Onions, Croutons and Grilled Chicken. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing

Full Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$18.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumbers, Radishes, French Feta, Fresh Mint, Green Onions, Croutons and Grilled Chicken. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing

Half Fattoush Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Parsley, Radish, White Onion, Green Onion, Sumac, Mint, Croutons. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing

Full Fattoush Salad

$15.50

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Parsley, Radish, White Onion, Green Onion, Sumac, Mint, Croutons. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing

Half Fattoush W/Chicken

$15.55

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Parsley, Radish, White Onion, Green Onion, Sumac, Mint, Croutons. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing

Full Fattoush W/Chicken

$18.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Parsley, Radish, White Onion, Green Onion, Sumac, Mint, Croutons. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing

Half Shrimp Salad

$15.55

Romaine Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Carrot, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Pistachio and Grilled Shrimp. Passion Fruit Dressing

Full Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Romaine Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Carrot, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Pistachio and Grilled Shrimp. Passion Fruit Dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Red Onion, Sumac, Mint. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing

Full Dressing

$12.00

Half Dressing

$8.00

Stone Oven Pizzas

Amardeen Pizza

$17.00

12 Herbs, Thyme, French Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato slices, Parmesan

Baba Vegetarian Pizza

$18.00

Baba Ghanouj base, assorted Vegetables, Sun-Dried tomato

Lamb and Beef Shawarma Pizza

$19.50

Tahini base, Lamb and Beef Shawarma, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomato slices

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50

BBQ base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro

Spicy Chicken Pizza

$18.50

Spicy Garlic-Tomato base, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Peppers, Red Onions, Tomato slices, Parmesan

Chicken Shawarma Pizza

$18.50

House made Tomato base, Chicken Shawarma, Onions, Tomato slices

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Exotic Rice Plates

Lamb and Beef Bryani

$19.50

Basmati Rice in Bryani Spices, topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Roasted Almonds

Chicken Bryani

$18.50

Basmati Rice in Bryani Spices, topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Roasted Almonds

Grilled Veggies Bryani

$17.00

Basmati Rice in Bryani Spices, topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Roasted Almonds

Shrimp Bryani

$19.50

Basmati Rice in Bryani Spices, topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Roasted Almonds

Ouzi with Lamb

$19.50

Basmati Rice cooked in Lamb Broth and ground Sirloin Beef, 7 Spice, topped with Lamb Shank, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Roasted Almonds

Wraps

Zaatar Wrap

$14.00

Zaatar and EVOO with Labneh (Kefir Cheese), Tomato, Persian Cucumbers, Olives, Mint

Eggplant Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Eggplant, Garlic Spread, Lettuce, Tomato

Cauliflower Wrap

$14.00

Fried Cauliflower, Tomato, Cucumber Pickle, Tahini

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Shawarma, Tomato, Garlic Spread

Lamb and Beef Shawarma Wrap

$16.00

Lamb & Beef Shawarma, Onion, Tomato, Turnip Pickle, Parsley, Tahini

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Kabob, Tomato, Garlic Spread

Kafta Kabob Wrap

$15.50

Ground Sirloin Beef, Hummus, Tomato

Lamb Kabob Wrap

$16.00

Leg of Lamb, Green Bell Pepper, Onions, Hummus

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Chickpea Fritters, Tomatoes, Parsley, Radishes, Fresh Mint, Turnip Pickle, Tahini

Chicken Breast Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Garlic Spread

Entrees

#1 Chicken Shawarma Entree

$27.00

Basmati Rice, Hummus, Garlic Spread

#2 Lamb & Beef Shawarma Entree

$31.00

Basmati White Rice, Hummus, Tahini, Turnip Pickles

#3 Lamb Kabob Entree

$31.00

Basmati White Rice, Hummus

#4 Chicken Kabob Entree

$27.00

Basmati White Rice, Hummus, Garlic Spread

#5 Shish Kabob Mix Entree

$36.00

Chicken Kebab, Kafta Kebab, Lamb Kebab, Basmati White Rice, Hummus, Garlic Spread

#6 Kafta Kabob Entree

$30.00

Basmati White Rice, Hummus

#7 Lamb Chops Entree

$40.00

Basmati White Rice, Hummus

#8 Mixed Grill Entree

$42.00

Chicken Kebab, Kafta Kebab, Lamb Kebab, 3 Lamb Chops, Garlic Spread

Meza Platter

Amardeen Meza Patter

$46.00

Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Tabouleh, Chicken & Meat Shawarma, Dolma, Falafels, Baked Kibbeh, Tzatziki, Tahini, Garlic Spread, Pickles

Vegetarian Meza

$34.00

Hummus, Tabouleh, Baba Ghanouj, Tahini, Fattoush, Dolma, Falafel, Pickles

Traditional Dishes

Beef Dolma (12)

$20.00

Dozen Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice, Ground Beef and Spices

M'jadara Lentils

$17.00

Brown Lentil Porridge with Bulgur Wheat, topped with Caramelized Onions. Served with a Side Salad

Moussaka (Lebanese Eggplant Stew)

$17.00

Stewed Eggplants, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Onions. Served with Basmati Rice

Sides and Extras

Basmati White Rice

$6.50

Cucumber Side

$5.00

Tomato Side

$5.00

Tahini Side

$3.00

Garlic Side

$3.00

Hummus Side

$3.00

Baba Side

$3.00

Labneh Plain Side

$3.00

Labneh Garlic Side

$3.00

Tzatziki Side

$2.50

Feta Cheese

$3.00

Pita Bread

$1.25

Mixed Pickles

$10.00

Half Mixed Pickles

$7.00

French Fries

$6.50

Turnip Pickles

$5.00

Cucumber Pickles

$5.00

Green Olives

$5.00

Black Olives

$5.00

Lettuce

$5.00

Raw Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Grilled Veggie Skewer

$7.00

Zaatar Manoushi

$6.00

Chicken Shawarma Side

$10.00

Lamb & Beef Shawarma Side

$11.50

Chicken Breast Side

$9.50

Chicken Kabob Side

$11.00

Lamb Kabob Side

$11.00

Kafta Kabob Side

$11.00

Lamb Chop

$8.00

Shrimp Side

$9.00

Desserts

Baklava

$8.00

Rolled Phyllo, Cashew Nut, Pistachio, Rosewater

Cheese Knefe

$11.00

Sweet Mozzarella baked with a Semolina Crust, topped with Crushed Pistachios, Rosewater Reduction

Bird's Nest (Osmalieh)

$11.00

Shredded Strands of Crispy Wheat, Ashta Clotted Cream, Crushed Pistachios, Rosewater Reduction

Ashtalieh

$8.00

Ashta Clotted Cream, topped with Crushed Pistachio, Rosewater

Beverage

Beverages

Soft Drink

$4.00

Hot Herbal Tea

$4.00

Iced Herbal Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea

$4.00

Perrier

$4.25

Pellegrino

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Bottled Water

$4.25

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Amardeen Drink

$4.50

Tamar Hindi

$4.50

Jellab

$4.50

Yogurt Drink

$4.50

Beer

Almaza

$7.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Sella Artois

$6.00

Sam Smith Nut Brown Ale

$7.00

Ayinger Hefeweizen

$7.00

Wine Bottles

Bottle CK Mondavi, Cab

$25.00

Bottle CK Mondavi Merlot

$25.00

Bottle CK Mondavi Chardonnay

$25.00

Bottle CK Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Bottle Ksara, Blanc de Blancs

$37.00

Bottle Domaine Tourelles, White

$39.00

Bottle Wente, Sauv Blanc

$33.00

Bottle Kim Crawford, Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Bottle Beringer, White Zinfandel

$25.00

Bottle Ksara, Sunset Rose

$37.00

Bottle Ksara, Reserve Du Couvent

$35.00

Bottle Domaine Tourelles, Red

$39.00

Bottle H3, Merlot

$36.00

Bottle Tamari, Malbec

$33.00

Bottle Imagery, Cab

$42.00

Bottle Acrobat, Pinto Noir

$42.00

Bottle Chateau Ste. Michelle, Syrah

$37.00

Bottle Barossa Valley, Shiraz

$33.00