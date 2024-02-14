Amarena 151 East 82nd Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
151 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grill Point - 1215 Lexington Avenue
No Reviews
1215 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10028
View restaurant